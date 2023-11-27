New Tool: ProSource
A Curated Collection of Case Studies: Case Packing

Peruse our curated list of case packing case studies and application stories.

Elisabeth Cuneo
Nov 27, 2023
Are you in the market for a case packer and looking for the latest technology and innovations to streamline your packaging operations? Want to read what other CPGs have done, from startups to the big, household name brands? Check out our list of case studies surrounding new case packers and the unique solutions that these pieces of equipment bring to the companies mentioned here. Learn how the equipment works, what they're capable of, and which machine is right for your line.


1. Robotic Case Packer Handles Split-Cup Petfood Packs

Petfood co-packer Simmons Foods selects a robotic case-packing system capable of accurately placing varying product shapes, including a split-cup design, into custom shelf-ready trays and cases.

2. Robotics Brings Big Benefits to Bakery

Two identical monoblock cartoning/case packing systems produce a number of secondary and tertiary packaging formats, while robotic palletizing brings the automated line to a close.

3. Automation hastens case-packing speeds and pack-pattern changeovers

Giant Snacks seeds growth in productivity with robotic pick-and-place packing equipment.

