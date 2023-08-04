Expect Innovation in Packaging at PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023!
Prepare to be wowed by innovative and sustainable packaging solutions at PACK EXPO Las Vegas.
Register now for only $30!

Robotic Case Packer Handles Split-Cup Petfood Packs

Petfood co-packer Simmons Foods selects a robotic case-packing system capable of accurately placing varying product shapes, including a split-cup design, into custom shelf-ready trays and cases.

Anne Marie Mohan
Aug 4, 2023
Packaging Robotics: Grippers on Cama case packer
Robotic grippers pick up the cups of petfood and place them on edge into grooved trays.

For U.S. petfood co-packer Simmons Foods Inc., flexibility was paramount in selecting new case-packing equipment for a unique packaging application. The company—the largest private-label and contract manufacturer of wet petfood in North America—needed a system that could load varying product shapes, both cups and split cups, into plastic trays pre-inserted into cases. Making the application more challenging, Simmons required that the cups be aligned to provide uniformity of cup graphics for shelf-ready display. With varying flavors and product sizes, including small round (3.2 oz), regular round (4 oz), and a unique split-cup design, there were a multitude of moving parts that required consolidation into one solution at a rate of 600 to 700 cups/min.

Packaging Robotics: Cama case packer for SimmonsAs designed for Simmons, the robotic case-packing system features four stations: case forming, tray depositing, product loading, and case closing.Simmons found the solution with Cama North America’s IF318 monobloc loading system. The machine is equipped with Y-shaped, 2-axis native Cama robots and is engineered to orient the cups, form cases or cartons from blanks, insert the plastic trays into the cases, load cups into trays within the cases, and close the cases, all in one compact frame. As designed for Simmons, the system features four stations: case forming, tray depositing, product loading, and case closing.

   Read a related article from the 2023 Robotics Report, "New Robotics Systems Handle Packaging Customization."

In the first station, a robotic forming unit creates four cases per cycle from a flat blank. Next, robots insert plastic trays into each of the four cases. The petfood cups then arrive pre-oriented, single file, in two lanes. A 2-axis robot with unique end effectors then picks the cups in the required count and loads them into four cases simultaneously. To do this, robotic grippers pick the cups and place them into the plastic trays. In order to best display the product’s graphics, the trays are grooved, and cups are placed on edge. Special gripper heads ensure accurate and positive handling. In the last station, a final robot closes the cases.

“This project had some unique needs, and we were happy to provide a solution with Cama’s own robotic technology,” explains Ken Major, regional sales manager, Cama North America. “The split cups are a fairly new product, and finding a way to orient and load them was very important to our customer. With our robots, we were able to successfully orient the cups so they are all facing the same direction, with graphics aligned and in easy view on store shelves.

“Another unique challenge for this application was the tray handling,” he adds. “The plastic trays feature grooves to hold the required count of cups—between 10 to 36 cups per case—on edge. Our solution features robots to place the trays into four cases simultaneously, then place the cups into the slotted grooves in each tray.”  PW

   Read Packaging World’s complete robotics report, “Robots 2023: Smarter, More Adaptable & More Robust.”

Companies in this article
Cama North America
Videos from Cama North America
View more »
Cama Group - High Speed
Cama Group - High Speed
Jul 24th, 2023
Cama Group - Flex lines
Cama Group - Flex lines
Jul 24th, 2023
Cama Group Compact Machines
Cama Group Compact Machines
Jul 24th, 2023
View more »
Related Stories
Cama Canvassed
Cartoning
Cama North America
Packaging Robotics: OnRobot's D:PLOY
Robotics
Cobot Deployment Software Results in 90% Time Savings
Packaging Robotics: Stäubli Robotics’ PF3 AGV platform
Robotics
To keep up with packagers’ increased interest in mobile robots, in the last couple of years, more packaging robotics-focused OEMs have entered the market.
Bulk Bag Discharging: Control Dust and Eliminate Material Waste
Sponsor Content
Bulk Bag Discharging: Control Dust and Eliminate Material Waste
Top Stories
Deep Learning Robotics Packaging Robotics Software
Robotics
AI and ML: The two biggest trends in robotics today
Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning applications for packaging robotics are growing rapidly, helping robots perform tasks more efficiently and eliminating the need for manual programming.
Surveyed executives support automation to eliminate repetitive or undesirable tasks.
Business Intelligence
Factory Automation Shines as a Workforce Solution
Canada Pollution Plan
Sustainability
Canada Solicits Public Help for Plastics Recycling Plan
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is trailling a reusable, doorstep-delivered Coke Zero bottle in partnership with Milk & More.
Sustainability
Coca-Cola, Procter & Gamble, and W&P Introduce Refillable and Reusable Packaging Innovations
Bulk Bag Discharging: Control Dust and Eliminate Material Waste
Sponsor Content
Bulk Bag Discharging: Control Dust and Eliminate Material Waste
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Packaging World's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover Our Content Hub
New Tips for Your Best Coding & Marking Operation Yet
Whether you’re looking at coding and marking equipment for primary packages or cases and pallets, you won’t want to miss our new Playbook that offers best practices, tips, and insights into selecting and operating coding & marking equipment. Download today!
Read More
New Tips for Your Best Coding & Marking Operation Yet
Products
Changsung (cvc) 990 Sr Capsule Filler
Capsule Filling Machine
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas, Booth SL-6831! The Changsung 990SR softgel capsule filling machine is expected to increase productivity by 36.4% compared with the previous model 880SR (softgel size Oval #10).
Programmable Electric Actuators
Cable Management Technology
More Products
In Print
Packaging World Women in Packaging 2023
Women in Packaging 2023
Packaging World July 2023
July 2023
Packaging World June 2023
June 2023
Packaging World May 2023
May 2023
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Pw Coding Flat Hero
Coding, Printing & Labeling
Coding & Marking Playbook
Pw Conveying 2023
Robotics
Conveying, Feeding, and Handling Playbook
Pw 2022 Emerging Brands Bottles Base Hero
Beverage
Packaging World News Roundup: Bottles and Cans
Pw 2022 Cm&pq2 Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Co-Packing and Manufacturing
View more »