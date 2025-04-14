Duracell, Energizer Launch All-paper Packs in Walmart Displays

The paperization trend continues in several different vertical CPG markets, including confectionery moving toward paper film wrappers, and beverage multipacks moving toward cartons. Now, household battery stalwarts Duracell and Energizer—both leading private label battery manufacturers, as well —are throwing their hats in the paper-based packaging ring with two slightly different approaches. But each unique pack style is soon to make a splash in Walmart displays, if they’re not there already.

Duracell’s iconic copper-topped batteries were first to hit Walmart shelves in the new format. Individual packs of batteries are now packaged in curbside recyclable, all-cartonboard, paper-blisters that replace the legacy format that consisted of thermoformed plastic blisters affixed to cardstock backing.

“The packaging plays a key role in helping the shopper navigate the shelf. We reinforce the key decision-tree points—like variant or package size—on both the front if looking straight on, and now the top of the packages if looking down. This helps the shoppers quickly and easily find what they are looking for. The packages will always be merchandised on shelving,” says Brandon Barr, general manager, Retail Innovation, Duracell North America.

While the precise details were sparse, the company revealed that Algus, Proseal (JBT), and Koch Pac-Systeme GmbH packaging equipment features in the new automated primary packaging lines. Rohrer is the material supplier, and the packs are printed offset, two-sided, four-color with coatings. They are formed from flat blanks with pressure, then heat sealed.

Paper-based packaging is set to reduce Duracell’s plastic use by up to 100% from the traditional plastic packaging found on store shelves today, the company says. In Walmart alone, the overall packaging material will be reduced by approximately 855,000 lb per year, while also eliminating more than 170 metric tonnes [187 U.S. tons] of carbon dioxide from landfills annually. The redesigned display and new packaging are major steps toward reducing the use of plastic and waste and, Duracell says, represents an important sustainability milestone in the battery industry.

Duracell’s new paper blister packs will be presented in a new, at-shelf retail experience that the company says will streamline the way consumers buy batteries. Each pack will be arranged/placed on the display—the company calls this the fixture—at retail. According to Duracell, the new shelves are designed with a roller mat and pusher system that allows inventory to always be front-faced and consistent for the shopper. The new category fixtures are designed to maximize speed of navigation for the shopper, while also reducing labor and complexity for retail employees and in-store merchandisers. The fixtures are set up in a vertical brand block, with the brands arranged from left to right as best, better, and good brands within the Duracell family.

Since we at Packaging World often wear packaging-centric blinders, we asked Duracell a foundational question: what is a retail shelf experience?

“The retail shelf experience is the process of the shopper finding, navigating, and selecting their product in stores. The new retail at-shelf experience is designed to address key shopper pain points with the combination of the new package, graphics, and fixture. These changes enhance category find-ability and increase the speed of navigating the category (23% faster now) to improve overall shopper satisfaction,” says Barr. “This [project] is a simplification of the category by re-designing the shelf to flow with the shopper decision tree in combination with key data such as variant, pack size, etc., now communicated on both the fixture and package. All with a focus on speed of navigation.”

And how does the package feature into this experience?