Duracell, Energizer Launch All-paper Packs in Walmart Displays

The paperization trend continues in several different vertical CPG markets, including confectionery moving toward paper film wrappers, and beverage multipacks moving toward cartons. Now, household battery stalwarts Duracell and Energizer—both leading private label battery manufacturers, as well —are throwing their hats in the paper-based packaging ring with two slightly different approaches. But each unique pack style is soon to make a splash in Walmart displays, if they’re not there already.
Duracell’s iconic copper-topped batteries were first to hit Walmart shelves in the new format. Individual packs of batteries are now packaged in curbside recyclable, all-cartonboard, paper-blisters that replace the legacy format that consisted of thermoformed plastic blisters affixed to cardstock backing.
“The packaging plays a key role in helping the shopper navigate the shelf. We reinforce the key decision-tree points—like variant or package size—on both the front if looking straight on, and now the top of the packages if looking down. This helps the shoppers quickly and easily find what they are looking for. The packages will always be merchandised on shelving,” says Brandon Barr, general manager, Retail Innovation, Duracell North America.
While the precise details were sparse, the company revealed that Algus, Proseal (JBT), and Koch Pac-Systeme GmbH packaging equipment features in the new automated primary packaging lines. Rohrer is the material supplier, and the packs are printed offset, two-sided, four-color with coatings. They are formed from flat blanks with pressure, then heat sealed.
Paper-based packaging is set to reduce Duracell’s plastic use by up to 100% from the traditional plastic packaging found on store shelves today, the company says. In Walmart alone, the overall packaging material will be reduced by approximately 855,000 lb per year, while also eliminating more than 170 metric tonnes [187 U.S. tons] of carbon dioxide from landfills annually. The redesigned display and new packaging are major steps toward reducing the use of plastic and waste and, Duracell says, represents an important sustainability milestone in the battery industry.
Duracell’s new paper blister packs will be presented in a new, at-shelf retail experience that the company says will streamline the way consumers buy batteries. Each pack will be arranged/placed on the display—the company calls this the fixture—at retail. According to Duracell, the new shelves are designed with a roller mat and pusher system that allows inventory to always be front-faced and consistent for the shopper. The new category fixtures are designed to maximize speed of navigation for the shopper, while also reducing labor and complexity for retail employees and in-store merchandisers. The fixtures are set up in a vertical brand block, with the brands arranged from left to right as best, better, and good brands within the Duracell family.
Since we at Packaging World often wear packaging-centric blinders, we asked Duracell a foundational question: what is a retail shelf experience?
“The retail shelf experience is the process of the shopper finding, navigating, and selecting their product in stores. The new retail at-shelf experience is designed to address key shopper pain points with the combination of the new package, graphics, and fixture. These changes enhance category find-ability and increase the speed of navigating the category (23% faster now) to improve overall shopper satisfaction,” says Barr. “This [project] is a simplification of the category by re-designing the shelf to flow with the shopper decision tree in combination with key data such as variant, pack size, etc., now communicated on both the fixture and package. All with a focus on speed of navigation.”
And how does the package feature into this experience?
“At its core, the new package is what unlocks a lot of the new merchandising experience,” he adds. “[The new pack] is significantly more space efficient, allowing us to simplify the number of facings for shoppers but still maintain the appropriate inventory/holding power to maintain sales. They have flat bottoms which allow for them to be merchandised on the roller mat/pusher solutions always keeping the packages front faced. And they have simple, clear reinforcement of key information that the consumer needs. For example, while looking down at the shelf, they can see the variant and pack count on the top of packages now too.”
The new approach, scheduled to roll out in retail stores across the nation starting at Walmart in early 2025, will enhance product visibility and set a new standard for retail solutions, the company says.
The new shopping experience, stakeholders say, will allow consumers to compare battery options between brands in a cleaner, more organized display that is positioned in an easy-to-find, permanent location in the store, providing a more efficient and pleasurable shopping experience. Additionally, all battery brands will be displayed side by side in new packaging, so consumers can easily compare ingredients, efficacy, and cost before purchase.
“We're leading the transformation of the battery shopping experience for consumers. By working with our retail partners like Walmart, we're helping to reduce point of purchase confusion, streamlining operations in-store, and making our packaging more sustainable than ever before, resulting in the removal of actual tons of plastic from the category,” says Roberto Mendez, president of North America, Duracell. “The product packaging and permanent display location in stores allow consumers to easily find and compare brands so they can choose the batteries they need with confidence.”
In addition to its consumer benefits, Duracell says it is bringing operational advantages to retailers. The displays will provide expanded shelf space to increase stockholding so less backroom space is needed. This will reduce the quantity of overall materials required for pallets, storage and transportation.
Energizer not to be outdone
Energizer, another American icon one of the world's largest manufacturers and distributors of household batteries, also launched a 100% recyclable plastic-free packaging [save for seal/adhesive] for its portfolio of Energizer batteries.
Energizer says its new paper-based packaging offers a sleek, user-friendly design that simplifies the shopping, opening and storage experience for consumers. It also elevates in-store displays, creating a visually appealing presence on retail shelves, making it easier for retail partners to merchandise. Billing itself as a leader in sustainability and innovation, the company says redesign marks an exciting milestone for Energizer in advancing its commitment to environmental stewardship while also addressing a major consumer desire for more renewable solutions. Starting in March, the plastic-free packaging has rolled out at Walmart stores nationwide and online, with additional North American retailers following later in 2025.
"With a legacy of pioneering innovative solutions that benefit consumers globally, advancing the sustainability of our packaging was a natural next step on our responsibility journey," says Lori Shambro, EVP and chief marketing officer at Energizer. "We set out to create a more intuitive design tailored to meet the needs and expectations of our shoppers and retail partners. Our end result is a forward-thinking design that enhances the product experience and helps pave the way for a plastic-free future at Energizer Holdings."
Energizer says that it invested in extensive research to inform the structure of the new, fully recyclable packaging. Its user-friendly design enables consumers to effortlessly peel open the battery pack, which now includes easy-to-store boxes, ensuring more convenient and organized storage for unused batteries. For retailers, key design fundamentals were incorporated throughout to help streamline store operations and maximize merchandising capabilities, such as a slim design for increased shelf capacity for each facing, shelf-ready display trays save on restocking time, and visual stopping power with a larger visual footprint.
Look for a lot more information about the new format, and the packaging automation behind it, in an upcoming issue of Packaging World.
Walmart weighs in
Tyler Lehr, SVP, general merchandising manager, Chilled Beverage & Convenience, Walmart, says he’s excited to simplify and enhance the battery shopping experience for his customers and store operators alike with this innovative packaging. According to Lehr, these types of new formats help provide his customers more convenient and visually appealing ways to purchase batteries.
“Furthermore, the removal of plastic from the packaging is aligned with our mission as we continue on our path to becoming a regenerative company,” Lehr says. “Working closely with suppliers like Duracell and Energizer on this project has been a step change in how we can drive excellence, deliver quality products to consumers, and enhance the shopping experience together.”
The new 100% recyclable plastic-free packaging builds on the ongoing success of the Energizer brand's commitment to responsibility and sustainability, the company says. Once all retail partners complete this transition, over 90% of the brand's North America portfolio will have plastic-free packaging. PW