Duracell, Energizer Launch All-paper Packs in Walmart Displays

Some choose copper tops. Others go with the bunny, and others still buy store brands. Whatever your household battery preference, it'll soon be available in sturdy, all-paper, curbside recyclable packs, sold from an enhanced Walmart shopping experience.

Matt Reynolds
Apr 14, 2025
Energizer

The paperization trend continues in several different vertical CPG markets, including confectionery moving toward paper film wrappers, and beverage multipacks moving toward cartons. Now, household battery stalwarts Duracell and Energizer—both leading private label battery manufacturers, as well —are throwing their hats in the paper-based packaging ring with two slightly different approaches. But each unique pack style is soon to make a splash in Walmart displays, if they’re not there already.

Duracell’s iconic copper-topped batteries were first to hit Walmart shelves in the new format. Individual packs of batteries are now packaged in curbside recyclable, all-cartonboard, paper-blisters that replace the legacy format that consisted of thermoformed plastic blisters affixed to cardstock backing.

“The packaging plays a key role in helping the shopper navigate the shelf. We reinforce the key decision-tree points—like variant or package size—on both the front if looking straight on, and now the top of the packages if looking down. This helps the shoppers quickly and easily find what they are looking for. The packages will always be merchandised on shelving,” says Brandon Barr, general manager, Retail Innovation, Duracell North America.

While the precise details were sparse, the company revealed that AlgusProseal (JBT), and Koch Pac-Systeme GmbH packaging equipment features in the new automated primary packaging lines. Rohrer is the material supplier, and the packs are printed offset, two-sided, four-color with coatings. They are formed from flat blanks with pressure, then heat sealed.

Paper-based packaging is set to reduce Duracell’s plastic use by up to 100% from the traditional plastic packaging found on store shelves today, the company says. In Walmart alone, the overall packaging material will be reduced by approximately 855,000 lb per year, while also eliminating more than 170 metric tonnes [187 U.S. tons] of carbon dioxide from landfills annually. The redesigned display and new packaging are major steps toward reducing the use of plastic and waste and, Duracell says, represents an important sustainability milestone in the battery industry.

DuracellDuracell’s new paper blister packs will be presented in a new, at-shelf retail experience that the company says will streamline the way consumers buy batteries. Each pack will be arranged/placed on the display—the company calls this the fixture—at retail. According to Duracell, the new shelves are designed with a roller mat and pusher system that allows inventory to always be front-faced and consistent for the shopper. The new category fixtures are designed to maximize speed of navigation for the shopper, while also reducing labor and complexity for retail employees and in-store merchandisers. The fixtures are set up in a vertical brand block, with the brands arranged from left to right as best, better, and good brands within the Duracell family. 

Since we at Packaging World often wear packaging-centric blinders, we asked Duracell a foundational question: what is a retail shelf experience?

“The retail shelf experience is the process of the shopper finding, navigating, and selecting their product in stores. The new retail at-shelf experience is designed to address key shopper pain points with the combination of the new package, graphics, and fixture. These changes enhance category find-ability and increase the speed of navigating the category (23% faster now) to improve overall shopper satisfaction,” says Barr. “This [project] is a simplification of the category by re-designing the shelf to flow with the shopper decision tree in combination with key data such as variant, pack size, etc., now communicated on both the fixture and package. All with a focus on speed of navigation.”

And how does the package feature into this experience?

Companies in this article
Koch Pac-Systeme GmbH
Proseal
Rohrer Corporation
Algus Packaging
Humanoid Robots: Future of Processing and Packaging Workforce?
Recommended
Humanoid Robots: Future of Processing and Packaging Workforce?
Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
Recommended
Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
Our List of Cobot Palletizing Solutions
Recommended
Our List of Cobot Palletizing Solutions
Related Stories
Reese's Pumpkins
Retail display packaging
Hershey's Faces Class Action Suit Over Reese's Packaging
Machinery Basics
View More »
Horizontal Form/Fill/Seal Equipment
Bagging & Pouching
VIDEO: Learn How Horizontal Form/Fill/Seal Machines Work
Pt 31 Thumbnail
Emerging Brands
Get a Quick Overview of Conveyors
Liquid Filling Equipment Package This Pmmi
Emerging Brands
A Video Overview of Liquid Filling Machines
Maxresdefault 665de25ad5356
Form/fill/seal - vertical
Four types of Vertical Form/Fill/Seal Equipment: Your Guide to VFFS Packaging
View More »
Top Stories
Key packaging formats fueling this expansion include blister packaging, pouches, stick packaging, and labeling services.
Contract packaging
Quick Insight: Medical Contract Packaging Set to Soar by 2032
Report projects growth from $35 billion in 2025 to $60 billion in next 7 years.
Beverage Packaging Factors Image
Beverage
Factors Driving Changes in How Beverages are Packaged
Carlos Moreira, executive director of the Brazilian Plastic Institute and CPO of Think Plastic Brazil
Plastics/resins
Think Plastic Brazil Leads Plastic Export Push
Sinclair’s T55 label is the first to meet both the industrial and home composting requirements.
Bio-based
Sinclair, Avantium N.V., and Good Nature Co. Utilize Biodegradable Packaging Materials
Slurry & Solution Processing System for Accurate Liquid-Solid Blends
Sponsor Content
Slurry & Solution Processing System for Accurate Liquid-Solid Blends
Annual Outlook Report: Automation & Robotics
What's in store for CPGs in 2025 and beyond? <i>Packaging World</i> editors explore the survey responses from 118 brand owners, CPG, and FMCG <i>Packaging World</i> readers for its new Annual Outlook Report.
Download
Annual Outlook Report: Automation & Robotics
Pharmaceutical Innovations Report
Discover the latest breakthrough packaging technologies shaping the pharmaceutical sector. This report dives into cutting-edge innovations, from smart containers that enhance patient safety to eco-friendly materials poised to transform the industry’s sustainability practices. All from PACK EXPO. Learn how forward-thinking strategies are driving efficiency and redefining what’s possible in pharma packaging.
Learn More
Pharmaceutical Innovations Report
Products
Pro Ampac
Butter Wraps
ProAmpac has expanded its dairy packaging offerings to include butter wraps featuring both parchment and foil-paper options.
Two-piece Liner
Food Contaminant Metal Detector
More Products
In Print
Packaging World Craft Brew 2025
Craft Brew 2025
Packaging World Mar/Apr 2025
Mar/Apr 2025
Packaging World Jan/Feb 2025
Jan/Feb 2025
Packaging World PACK EXPO SouthEast Showcase 2025
PACK EXPO SouthEast Showcase 2025
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View More »
1124 Pw Engineering
Industries
Researched List: Engineering Services Firms
Adobe Stock 476289832
Home
Researched List: Digitalization Companies from PACK EXPO, catered to CPG
Enticement Images 1200x628 Pw Robotics 3 Ebook 2025
Robotics
Expert Strategies for Robotics Success
1120 Pw Aor Sustainability
Sustainable Packaging
Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
View More »