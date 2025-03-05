At the Clemson’s FRESH Food, Packaging & Sustainability Summit on Monday, sustainable packaging took center stage in a fireside chat featuring Scott Byrne, VP of Global Sustainability at Sonoco, and William Singleton, global packaging director at Mars Inc. Moderated by Dr. Jagger Harvey, director of global research initiatives at Clemson, the discussion provided a deep dive into the evolving landscape of sustainable packaging.

Dr. Harvey set the tone by underscoring the global stakes. “Packaging, as I see it, is really a matter of life and death for hundreds of millions of people around the world,” he said. With food waste amounting to a trillion dollars annually and plastic pollution exacerbating natural disasters, the role of sustainable packaging has never been more critical, he noted.

A shifting sustainability landscape

Reflecting on how sustainability has evolved over the years, Singleton noted, "When we first started in packaging, it was all about reduction—how much we could take out of the package. But over the past five years, it’s changed dramatically.” Today, sustainability isn’t just about efficiency; it’s about enabling growth and value creation.

Byrne agreed, recalling his early days at Tetra Pak. “We saw waves of sustainability trends—first deforestation concerns, then recyclability, and now mandatory reporting.” He emphasized that the biggest shift in recent years has been the move from voluntary initiatives to mandatory ESG disclosures. “Companies are now expected to report sustainability data almost like financial statements,” he said. “It’s a tremendous lift, but it drives real accountability.”

The skills for tomorrow’s sustainability leaders

For Clemson students in the audience aspiring to enter the field, both panelists stressed the importance of business acumen and communication. “You have to be able to tell a story,” Singleton advised. “If you pitch a great idea but don’t frame it properly—if you say, ‘This costs three times as much’—the room checks out. But if you show how the impact on margins is manageable, suddenly you have an engaged audience.”

Byrne added that being a “bridge builder” is essential. “Sustainability teams work across geographies and business units. The ability to connect the dots and speak the language of different stakeholders is key.”

Pivotal moments and lessons learned

Looking back on their careers, Byrne highlighted the power of stepping outside one’s comfort zone, saying, ‘Be willing to take on new challenges. Moving between different roles and locations helped me build a network and see sustainability from multiple angles.”

Singleton emphasized the value of mentorship. “I think of my career as William A. Singleton III, LLC. Every great company has an advisory board, and so should you,” he advised. “Surround yourself with people who will challenge your blind spots and help you grow.”

Driving change in a complex landscape

The discussion also touched on how companies can push sustainability forward despite shifting regulations. “Find your core sustainability initiatives that align with business values,” Byrne advised. “The regulatory landscape will change, but your core mission should remain steady.”

Singleton echoed this, pointing to Mars’ Sustainable in a Generations approach. “Sustainability isn’t a one-time fix. It’s like the iPhone—always evolving,” he emphasized. “We focus on today’s solutions while actively working on 2.0, 3.0, and beyond.”

Collaboration as the key to progress

The panel closed with a call for greater industry collaboration. “Many of these challenges are bigger than any one company can solve alone,” Byrne noted. “We have to build coalitions to tackle things like recyclability and material innovation.”

Singleton encouraged young professionals to proactively seek guidance and build connections. "Reach out to people on LinkedIn. Ask them about their roles and what they wish they’d known earlier,” he advised. “People are willing to help—you just have to ask.” PW