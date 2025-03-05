Hurry & Register! Cutting-edge Trends for Every Industry at PACK EXPO Southeast
Discover packaging & processing solutions for all industries at the all-new PACK EXPO Southeast in Atlanta, GA, March 10-12, 2025
Register ASAP

Sustainability’s Impact on Packaging’s Future—Insights from Mars & Sonoco

At Clemson’s FRESH Summit, industry leaders dive into the future of sustainable packaging, emphasizing collaboration, innovation, and the critical role of storytelling in driving real change.

Anne Marie Mohan
Mar 5, 2025
(l. to r.) William Singleton III, Mars, Scott Byrne, Sonoco, and Dr. Jagger Harvey, Clemson University
(l. to r.) William Singleton III, Mars, Scott Byrne, Sonoco, and Dr. Jagger Harvey, Clemson University

At the Clemson’s FRESH Food, Packaging & Sustainability Summit on Monday, sustainable packaging took center stage in a fireside chat featuring Scott Byrne, VP of Global Sustainability at Sonoco, and William Singleton, global packaging director at Mars Inc. Moderated by Dr. Jagger Harvey, director of global research initiatives at Clemson, the discussion provided a deep dive into the evolving landscape of sustainable packaging.

Dr. Harvey set the tone by underscoring the global stakes. “Packaging, as I see it, is really a matter of life and death for hundreds of millions of people around the world,” he said. With food waste amounting to a trillion dollars annually and plastic pollution exacerbating natural disasters, the role of sustainable packaging has never been more critical, he noted.

A shifting sustainability landscape

Reflecting on how sustainability has evolved over the years, Singleton noted, "When we first started in packaging, it was all about reduction—how much we could take out of the package. But over the past five years, it’s changed dramatically.” Today, sustainability isn’t just about efficiency; it’s about enabling growth and value creation.

   Read this related article, “New Mars Package Removes 1,300 Metric Tons of Virgin Plastic”

Byrne agreed, recalling his early days at Tetra Pak. “We saw waves of sustainability trends—first deforestation concerns, then recyclability, and now mandatory reporting.” He emphasized that the biggest shift in recent years has been the move from voluntary initiatives to mandatory ESG disclosures. “Companies are now expected to report sustainability data almost like financial statements,” he said. “It’s a tremendous lift, but it drives real accountability.”

The skills for tomorrow’s sustainability leaders

For Clemson students in the audience aspiring to enter the field, both panelists stressed the importance of business acumen and communication. “You have to be able to tell a story,” Singleton advised. “If you pitch a great idea but don’t frame it properly—if you say, ‘This costs three times as much’—the room checks out. But if you show how the impact on margins is manageable, suddenly you have an engaged audience.”

Byrne added that being a “bridge builder” is essential. “Sustainability teams work across geographies and business units. The ability to connect the dots and speak the language of different stakeholders is key.”

Pivotal moments and lessons learned

Looking back on their careers, Byrne highlighted the power of stepping outside one’s comfort zone, saying, ‘Be willing to take on new challenges. Moving between different roles and locations helped me build a network and see sustainability from multiple angles.”

Singleton emphasized the value of mentorship. “I think of my career as William A. Singleton III, LLC. Every great company has an advisory board, and so should you,” he advised. “Surround yourself with people who will challenge your blind spots and help you grow.”

Driving change in a complex landscape

The discussion also touched on how companies can push sustainability forward despite shifting regulations. “Find your core sustainability initiatives that align with business values,” Byrne advised. “The regulatory landscape will change, but your core mission should remain steady.”

   Read this related article, “Mars’ MasterFoods Pilots New Paper-based Squeeze-on Packs in Australian First”

Singleton echoed this, pointing to Mars’ Sustainable in a Generations approach. “Sustainability isn’t a one-time fix. It’s like the iPhone—always evolving,” he emphasized. “We focus on today’s solutions while actively working on 2.0, 3.0, and beyond.”

Collaboration as the key to progress

The panel closed with a call for greater industry collaboration. “Many of these challenges are bigger than any one company can solve alone,” Byrne noted. “We have to build coalitions to tackle things like recyclability and material innovation.”

Singleton encouraged young professionals to proactively seek guidance and build connections. "Reach out to people on LinkedIn. Ask them about their roles and what they wish they’d known earlier,” he advised. “People are willing to help—you just have to ask.”  PW

Companies in this article
Sonoco Industrial & Specialty Plastics
AMRs For Use On The Packaging Floor
Recommended
AMRs For Use On The Packaging Floor
Are You Greenwashing?
Recommended
Are You Greenwashing?
Annual Outlook Report: Automation & Robotics
Recommended
Annual Outlook Report: Automation & Robotics
Related Stories
Logo Blu 5e2b21f4c57fc
Blisters/clamshells/skin packaging
Sonoco Industrial & Specialty Plastics
(l. to r.) Greg Johnson, Taylor Billett and James Davidson.
Sustainability
Fiber-Based Packaging’s Positive Sustainability Story
Pe Se 4x3
Sustainability
Sustainable Solutions for Packaging & Processing: What to Expect at PACK EXPO Southeast
Discover how ACTEGA supports your packaging transformation
Sponsor Content
Discover how ACTEGA supports your packaging transformation
Machinery Basics
View More »
Horizontal Form/Fill/Seal Equipment
Bagging & Pouching
VIDEO: Learn How Horizontal Form/Fill/Seal Machines Work
Pt 31 Thumbnail
Emerging Brands
Get a Quick Overview of Conveyors
Liquid Filling Equipment Package This Pmmi
Emerging Brands
A Video Overview of Liquid Filling Machines
Maxresdefault 665de25ad5356
Form/fill/seal - vertical
Four types of Vertical Form/Fill/Seal Equipment: Your Guide to VFFS Packaging
View More »
Top Stories
RAIN Palletizer Cover Image
Robotics
Rain Supercharges Throughput with Palletization, Automation
Alongside a host of other recent packaging automation improvements, cobot palletization has helped Rain Pure Mountain Spring speed up packaging line operations while allowing for labor reallocation.
(l. to r.) William Singleton III, Mars, Scott Byrne, Sonoco, and Dr. Jagger Harvey, Clemson University
Sustainability
Sustainability’s Impact on Packaging’s Future—Insights from Mars & Sonoco
(l. to r.) Greg Johnson, Taylor Billett and James Davidson.
Sustainability
Fiber-Based Packaging’s Positive Sustainability Story
When eight pouches are in the flights of the lamella chain, all eight are pushed into a forming cassette where the case is formed around them.
Case/Tray Packing
Once Upon a Farm Automates Case Packing for New Recycle-ready Pouches
Slurry & Solution Processing System for Accurate Liquid-Solid Blends
Sponsor Content
Slurry & Solution Processing System for Accurate Liquid-Solid Blends
Annual Outlook Report: Automation & Robotics
What's in store for CPGs in 2025 and beyond? Packaging World editors explore the survey responses from 118 brand owners, CPG, and FMCG Packaging World readers for its new Annual Outlook Report.
Download
Annual Outlook Report: Automation & Robotics
Annual Outlook Report: Workforce
Hiring remains a major challenge in packaging, with 78% struggling to fill unskilled roles and 84% lacking experienced workers. As automation grows, companies must rethink hiring and training. Download the full report for key insights.
Download Now
Annual Outlook Report: Workforce
Products
Compass
Compass Wire Cloth to Highlight Advanced Screening Solutions at PACK EXPO Southeast 2025
Discover next-generation Round Separator Screens and Vibratory Technology at Booth 2613.
Inside Scoop: See All Multi-Conveyor Products in Less Than 30 Seconds at PACK EXPO Southeast
Pipeline X-ray System for Pumped Products
More Products
In Print
Packaging World Craft Brew 2025
Craft Brew 2025
Packaging World Jan/Feb 2025
Jan/Feb 2025
Packaging World PACK EXPO SouthEast Showcase 2025
PACK EXPO SouthEast Showcase 2025
Packaging World Resource Guide 2025
Resource Guide 2025
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View More »
Enticement 600x400 300 Dpi Digital Intel Report 1124
Workforce
Unlocking Potential: The Connected Workforce Explained
Flexible Packaging E Book Hero Shot Full
Flexibles
Flexible Packaging e-book
Pw Robotics 1 E Book 2024 Cover Fullsize
Robotics
Rethinking Packaging Robotics: Prioritizing Flexibility to Combat “Brittleness”
1113 Pw Rethinking Robotics
Robotics
Rethinking Packaging Robotics
View More »