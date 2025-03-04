Hurry & Register! Cutting-edge Trends for Every Industry at PACK EXPO Southeast
Discover packaging & processing solutions for all industries at the all-new PACK EXPO Southeast in Atlanta, GA, March 10-12, 2025
Register ASAP

Fiber-Based Packaging’s Positive Sustainability Story

Experts at the Clemson’s FRESH Summit explore the growing potential of fiber-based packaging as a sustainable alternative, highlighting both its benefits and challenges.

Anne Marie Mohan
Mar 4, 2025
(l. to r.) Greg Johnson, Taylor Billett and James Davidson.
(l. to r.) Greg Johnson, Taylor Billett and James Davidson.

At Clemson University’s 2025 FRESH Food, Packaging & Sustainability Summit today, a panel of industry experts discussed the use of fiber-based materials for CPG packaging versus alternative materials. The session, led by Brennan Lytle from Clemson University’s Packaging Dynamics Lab, aimed to unravel the complexities of sustainability, cost, and consumer perception in the realm of fiber-based packaging.

In his introduction, Lytle explained that the goal of the session was to frame the conversation around sustainability. “We know that it’s not just paper beats, plastic beats, biomaterial beats metal, whatever,” he said. “It’s not just a competition against one another. It’s really a synergy that exists there.”

Greg Johnson, a seasoned consultant, opened the discussion by highlighting the inherent advantages of fiber materials. He emphasized their renewability and recyclability, noting that paper fibers can be recycled up to seven times. However, he acknowledged the limitations, particularly when compared to plastics, which offer superior barrier properties crucial for certain applications.

    Read this related article, “Consumer Demand for Recyclability Leads to Paperization”

“Personally and professionally, I’ve always tried to be pretty much [materials] agnostic, although I’ve primarily worked in the fiber-based industry,” shared Johnson. “I spent a year with a plastics converter, and l learned there that although everything has some pluses and minuses, plastic does have some benefits that paper doesn’t have.

“I worked with an engineer there that said, when you’re taking a look at all these different materials, you have to look at the product itself. It’s kind of like footwear. If you’re going to go mountain climbing, obviously you’re not going to wear high heels or fancy shoes. If you’re going to run a marathon, you better have the right footwear, and that’s really what you have to do with packaging, especially when it comes to food and bev.”

On the fiber-based supplier side, James Davidson, chief commercial officer at Genera, noted that there is a lot of innovation happening now that’s expanding the world of what fiber packaging can do. Genera’s new $3 million facility in Tennessee is producing 2.5 billion molded fiber packages per year from Miscanthus grass. “And that’s allowing us to do things like create a meat tray that could replace a foam tray or produce or foodservice applications,” he explained.

To set the stage for the conversation around the sustainability of fiber-based packaging, Johnson shared a chart of the comparative environmental attributes of fiber, plastic, and bioplastic.To set the stage for the conversation around the sustainability of fiber-based packaging, Johnson shared a chart of the comparative environmental attributes of fiber, plastic, and bioplastic.

This approach not only supports rural economies but also offers a carbon-neutral solution. Davidson stressed the importance of understanding the specific needs of a package, suggesting that not all applications require the high barriers that plastics provide.

Taylor Billett, senior packaging engineer at whole-grain pancake and waffle mix company Kodiak, brought a brand perspective to the table. She recounted her experiences at Method Products, where sustainability was defined as creating less waste. At Kodiak, however, the definition was less clear, reflecting a broader industry challenge. Billett emphasized the importance of aligning packaging choices with consumer expectations, noting that Kodiak’s customers prefer paper, even if it means compromising on recyclability due to necessary coatings.

“We’ve done all the consumer research, at least from our end, and consumers really like paper,” she said. “And we’ve seen— sorry to all you plastics people out there— we’ve seen the turtle with the straw in its nose, and that has had a serious marketing impact. Kudos to the paper guys for putting that out there. But consumers like paper, and Kodiak likes brown paper. We don’t care that white paper is just as sustainable and recyclable as brown paper. We want it to be brown. So we have had to lean on guys like these to make sure that we can actually put a food product out there and keep it fresh on the shelf and make sure consumers can use it while at the same time kind of facing that push and pull of, well, this is now a coated paper and it’s not really recyclable anymore. How do we feel about that? And the answer is, we like paper.”

The conversation then turned to the challenges of implementing fiber-based solutions. Billett highlighted the difficulties faced by smaller brands in influencing contract manufacturers and navigating cost implications. She advocated for targeting low-hanging fruit—areas where current packaging already underperforms—as a strategy for introducing fiber alternatives.

Davidson and Johnson both underscored the need for large-scale investment to achieve cost parity with traditional materials. Davidson noted that Genera’s significant investment in production capacity was crucial for serving major brands and driving adoption.

“We’ve got a huge amount of machines all producing molded-fiber packaging, two and a half billion pieces per year. So the reason was, it goes back to a lot of the discussions we had around cost. We couldn’t have something that was a pure play sustainability that didn’t get to the right cost structure immediately. And at the same time, we needed to be able to serve big brands because we couldn’t really push that whole initiative around having these new innovative fiber technologies if we weren’t able to also supply the needs of a major brand participant. So getting to scale, I mean at some point there’s got to be some leaps of faith in terms of investment and willing to push for a really big deployment of a sustainable solution. And then of course there’s got to be willing brand owners that are willing to go for the ride and implement these things and go with all the challenges that are going to come up as you go to implement something new.”

   Read this related article, “Nestlé Continues to Embrace Paper with New Quality Street Tub”

Audience questions revealed a shared concern about consumer confusion and the role of certifications. Johnson acknowledged the overwhelming number of labels and certifications, which can dilute their effectiveness. Simplifying these indicators, he suggested, could help consumers make more informed choices.

As the session concluded, it was clear that while fiber-based materials hold significant promise, their widespread adoption hinges on overcoming technical, economic, and perceptual barriers. The dialogue underscored the need for collaboration across the supply chain to develop solutions that are not only sustainable but also practical and economically viable.  PW

Companies in this article
Genera
Our List of Cobot Palletizing Solutions
Recommended
Our List of Cobot Palletizing Solutions
Humanoid Robots: Future of Processing and Packaging Workforce?
Recommended
Humanoid Robots: Future of Processing and Packaging Workforce?
Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
Recommended
Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
Related Stories
Pe Se 4x3
Sustainability
Sustainable Solutions for Packaging & Processing: What to Expect at PACK EXPO Southeast
Syntegon
Sustainability
Syntegon Achieves SBTi Validation
Raf Global Commitment 2024
Sustainability
UPM Raflatac's Progress Towards Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s New Plastics Economy Global Commitment
Discover how ACTEGA supports your packaging transformation
Sponsor Content
Discover how ACTEGA supports your packaging transformation
Machinery Basics
View More »
Horizontal Form/Fill/Seal Equipment
Bagging & Pouching
VIDEO: Learn How Horizontal Form/Fill/Seal Machines Work
Pt 31 Thumbnail
Emerging Brands
Get a Quick Overview of Conveyors
Liquid Filling Equipment Package This Pmmi
Emerging Brands
A Video Overview of Liquid Filling Machines
Maxresdefault 665de25ad5356
Form/fill/seal - vertical
Four types of Vertical Form/Fill/Seal Equipment: Your Guide to VFFS Packaging
View More »
Top Stories
(l. to r.) Greg Johnson, Taylor Billett and James Davidson.
Sustainability
Fiber-Based Packaging’s Positive Sustainability Story
Experts at the Clemson’s FRESH Summit explore the growing potential of fiber-based packaging as a sustainable alternative, highlighting both its benefits and challenges.
When eight pouches are in the flights of the lamella chain, all eight are pushed into a forming cassette where the case is formed around them.
Case/Tray Packing
Once Upon a Farm Automates Case Packing for New Recycle-ready Pouches
The bio-degradable straws further Starbucks' goal of a 50% reduction in waste by 2030.
Bio-based
Starbucks, Heavenly Tea, and Bioleather Introduce Bio-Based Innovations
6 Ways to Leverage Technology Picture Head
Digital Transformation
6 Ways to Leverage Technology to Remedy Skills Gaps
Italian Beverage Technology Expands to the American Market
Sponsor Content
Italian Beverage Technology Expands to the American Market
Annual Outlook Report: Automation & Robotics
What's in store for CPGs in 2025 and beyond? Packaging World editors explore the survey responses from 118 brand owners, CPG, and FMCG Packaging World readers for its new Annual Outlook Report.
Download
Annual Outlook Report: Automation & Robotics
Hurry & Register! New Trends for All Industries at PACK EXPO Southeast
The exciting new PACK EXPO Southeast 2025 unites all vertical markets in one dynamic hub, generating more innovative answers to your production challenges. Don’t miss this extraordinary opportunity for your business!
REGISTER ASAP
Hurry & Register! New Trends for All Industries at PACK EXPO Southeast
Products
Multi Conveyor Booth Promo Image
Inside Scoop: See All Multi-Conveyor Products in Less Than 30 Seconds at PACK EXPO Southeast
In Booth 908, Multi-Conveyor to showcase diverse conveyor technologies, including incline, rotary, and slim-fit models, and the company also is co-sponsoring the Opening Reception.
Pipeline X-ray System for Pumped Products
Bulk Snack Food Z-Inclines to 7 Foot … Dump, Funnel, Scoop, Elevate on Sanitary 3” Flights
More Products
In Print
Packaging World Craft Brew 2025
Craft Brew 2025
Packaging World Jan/Feb 2025
Jan/Feb 2025
Packaging World PACK EXPO SouthEast Showcase 2025
PACK EXPO SouthEast Showcase 2025
Packaging World Resource Guide 2025
Resource Guide 2025
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View More »
Enticement 600x400 300 Dpi Digital Intel Report 1124
Workforce
Unlocking Potential: The Connected Workforce Explained
Flexible Packaging E Book Hero Shot Full
Flexibles
Flexible Packaging e-book
Pw Robotics 1 E Book 2024 Cover Fullsize
Robotics
Rethinking Packaging Robotics: Prioritizing Flexibility to Combat “Brittleness”
1113 Pw Rethinking Robotics
Robotics
Rethinking Packaging Robotics
View More »