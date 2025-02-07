NEW EVENT! Cutting-edge Trends for Every Industry at PACK EXPO Southeast
The Packaging Workforce: Hiring, Retention, and Training in a Changing Industry

Packaging industry companies are finding challenges in finding, keeping, and training workers to handle increasingly advanced machinery.

Casey Flanagan
Feb 7, 2025
Around 80% of surveyed packaging industry stakeholders are looking to hire packaging line operators and having trouble doing so.
Around 80% of surveyed packaging industry stakeholders are looking to hire packaging line operators and having trouble doing so.
Edwin Tan via Getty Images

The packaging industry is facing mounting workforce challenges, with companies reporting high turnover, difficulty hiring skilled workers, and trouble moving toward computerized equipment.

While the pandemic-era workforce turbulence that marked recent years has calmed, persistent trends like a lack of applicants, low retention rates, and training hurdles for advanced machinery will continue to hinder operations until the industry adopts fresh strategies.

“It’s a combination of finding the educated people that want to work on a production line and then having he commitment that you’re going to educate the people and teach them how that equipment works,” says Brian Stepowany, senior manager of packaging R&D at B&G Foods, the brand owner of Green Giant, Crisco, Ortega, and several others. Stepowany notes a difficulty in “getting the higher output, more expensive machinery, with screens, computer systems, and potentially AI capabilities moving forward, and having the people to run it.”

Difficulties in hiring unexperienced operators

In a survey on the packaging workforce conducted for the Annual Outlook Report, packaging industry stakeholders reported hiring challenges even for “unskilled packaging operators,” or workers who will need training before they can run packaging machinery.

Over half (58%) of respondents say it’s somewhat difficult to find unskilled packaging operators, while 20% find it very difficult, for a total of 78% running into challenges as they seek out unskilled workers. As for the rest, 11% of respondents find it easy to hire these workers, while 11% are simply not hiring for this type of position.

Workforce New 4 Chart

Competition with other companies seeking employees contributes to the lack of applicants, respondents claim. One respondent notes they find it “harder to recruit in rural areas due to heavy competition, which brings about examination of compensation and benefits packages.”

Another respondent concurs, expecting in the next year that, “difficulty in finding new employees will continue to increase; pay constraints make it difficult to compete with other companies.”

The hiring challenge is also a generational problem, respondents indicate. “It’s getting more challenging, due to the fact that old workers are retiring, and the new generation is not showing interest in this kind of labor,” one respondent says. “They are more into technology and wanting to work remotely.”

Even when CPG companies manage to attract young workers, the retirement of experienced packaging line operators creates a skills gap that requires extensive training for new hires. “You have to work your way up through the ranks,” Stepowany explains. “[The company is] not going to immediately put you in charge of a machine, because it’s an expensive machine, there are requirements as far as throughput and volumes to produce each day.”

The growing adoption of advanced automated machinery adds to hiring challenges, as companies need more experienced applicants, extended training periods, or greater buy-in from seasoned workers to effectively operate the line.

“Old-timers are going to be less likely to want to learn those systems,” says Stepowany. “It’s not as easy as someone coming out of high school, community college, or college, who is going to spend the time and energy to run a piece of equipment.”

As the skill level rises, so does the hiring challenge

In hiring “skilled packaging operators,” or those who join with prior experience and training, the problem is even more pronounced. More companies overall are having difficulties finding skilled (85%) workers compared to unskilled (78%), which is a small but significant gap. Worse yet, a much larger percentage of them (42% compared to 20%) claim that the difficulties are major.

The share of surveyed company representatives that find it somewhat difficult to hire skilled candidates is 43%, slightly smaller compared to unskilled workers. The share that finds it very difficult to find skilled candidates is significantly larger though, at 42% of respondents.

Differences are marginal on the end of the spectrum that don’t seem to be feeling the workforce shortage pain. A smaller percentage (5%) think it’s easy to find skilled candidates, than think it’s easy to find unskilled (11%). About the same number of respondents just don’t have their hat in the ring looking for these positions (11% aren’t looking for unskilled positions, 10% aren’t looking for skilled positions). Regardless, what’s pretty stunning is that only around 10% of survey respondents aren’t looking for either skilled or unskilled candidates, and only another 10% find it easy to find them. That means around 80% are looking for skilled and unskilled workers and they’re having trouble doing so.

Respondents indicate the problem isn’t going away anytime soon. Nearly half (48%) of respondents anticipate that finding these workers will become even more challenging over the next 12 months. Meanwhile, 37% expect hiring difficulties to remain unchanged, and only 8% are optimistic about improvement. An additional 7% of respondents say they have no plans to hire for these positions in the next year.

“Packaging professionals with the preferred backgrounds are difficult to find. We are having to hire less experienced people and train them, which takes far longer than we would like,” one respondent says.

Several factors can contribute to a company’s ability to attract skilled packaging talent.

“It depends upon the need, the equipment, and the location. Is your plant located by a major city that has a bigger draw, or are you in the middle of a farm field up in Wisconsin or Minnesota? You have to understand your minimum requirement, your ideal requirement, and how much you are willing to pay, and how much you are willing to invest in that person to get them to where they can operate the equipment,” Stepowany says.

What sets maintenance technicians apart

Hiring challenges for skilled packaging machinery maintenance technicians present a slightly different story. While the difficulties remain, a notable number of companies are opting not to hire these workers at all.

The largest share of companies (40%) report that it is very difficult to fill these positions. An additional 32% describe the process as somewhat difficult, leaving only a small percentage (7%) who say it is easy to find qualified candidates.

About a fifth (21%) of respondents aren’t actively looking to hire maintenance technicians at all. Among these, 47% rely on their equipment manufacturers to handle machine maintenance, suggesting that outsourcing maintenance has become a viable alternative for some companies.

Workforce Update 1 Chart

Methodology

In the inaugural Annual Outlook Report, PMMI Media Group editors reveal, analyze, interpret, and discuss with experts results of the first-ever Packaging World Annual Outlook Report. The undertaking represents a wide-ranging, big-picture view of the most impactful topics and issues faced by brand owners, consumer- packaged goods (CPG) companies, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies, and food and beverage manufacturers and packagers.

Over the course of July, August, and September 2024, editors developed, pressure-tested with CPG experts, and deployed five distinct email surveys. Containing only eight to 10 questions each, these surveys aimed to bring into sharp relief the nuanced features of what to expect from in packaging over the coming year. The surveys were sent to equally portioned segments of PW’s CPG readership, on these five pillar topics:

  • Sustainability—88 respondents
  • Automation & Robotics—118 respondents
  • Workforce—79 respondents
  • E-comm & D2C—118 respondents
  • Digitalization—96 respondents

A sixth topic and pillar of the Annual Outlook Report, on the topic of contract packaging, piggybacked off survey results gathered and analyzed by PMMI’s Business Intelligence, released in October 2024’s “Contract Packaging & Manufacturing: Drivers of Machinery Investments.” From the wider results of that report, we narrowed our focus to the specific voices of brand owners, and their sustained interest in contract packaging services.

