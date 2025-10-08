DataLase Launches Dual-color Pigment for Clear Packaging, KilianDruck Grünstadt Dinges Introduces Wet Glue Label, and EcoCortec's 3-D Corrosion-inhibiting Bags

UK-based printing technology company DataLase has introduced a dual-color masterbatch pigment for use in clear plastic packaging, allowing for high-contrast black and white marking from a single pigment and laser source. The innovation enables packaging to transition from clear to black or white using a pulsed fiber laser, offering a label-free solution for inline coding. Designed to work with common polymers such as PET, PP, PE, and PVC, the pigment is suitable for both rigid and flexible formats. Liquid masterbatch dosing is recommended to minimize haze, though pellet options are also available. By removing the need for adhesive labels, the technology aims to reduce waste, simplify recycling, and support sustainability goals. It also allows for late-stage customization, digital product passports, and targeted marketing applications. The advancement offers packaging manufacturers a cost-efficient, high-visibility coding method that supports production flexibility, enhanced supply chain traceability, and better recyclability without compromising performance on clear substrates.

KilianDruck Grünstadt Dinges's multi-page wet-glue label enables compact multilingual product labelling

Germany-based KilianDruck Grünstadt Dinges GmbH has introduced a multi-page wet-glue label designed to address the challenge of conveying extensive product information in limited labelling space. The innovation is currently available on the market and allows up to five pages of content to be integrated into a single label, making it particularly useful for multilingual labelling or for products requiring detailed information such as regulatory data, usage instructions, or ingredients. Made from a combination of paper, cardboard, carton and composite materials, the multi-layer design eliminates the need for applying two separate labels, thereby reducing material consumption by up to 50%. Importantly, the label format is compatible with existing wet-glue labelling machinery, meaning no production line modifications are necessary for implementation. This compatibility simplifies adoption and minimizes operational disruptions for manufacturers. The solution is intended for use across various container types and offers a higher-density information format without increasing packaging footprint. The design supports improved communication and compliance while also targeting reductions in packaging material use.

ThePackHub

EcoCortec launches 3D corrosion-inhibiting bags developed with recycled content

EcoCortec, a Croatian-based subsidiary of Cortec Corporation, has introduced a range of three-dimensional (3D) corrosion-inhibiting bags under its VpCI (Vapor phase Corrosion Inhibitor) packaging line. These 3D Bags Powered by VpCI are designed to protect metal parts from rust, oxidation, tarnish, white rust, and corrosion in demanding environments, including high humidity, salt exposure, and industrial atmospheres. Their three-dimensional structure enables them to conform around bulky or irregularly shaped objects, offering comprehensive protection without the need for additional rust-preventative treatments like oils or desiccants. The bags are ready-to-use and allow immediate deployment of the parts they protect, saving time and labor. Available in versions with up to 30% post-consumer recycled content, the bags are also recyclable, non-toxic, and free from amines, phosphates, and halogen-based compounds. The 3D VpCI range includes options with added electrostatic discharge (ESD) protection for sensitive multi-metal items, and UV-stabilized shrink variants (VpCI-126 HP UV) for exposure to harsh outdoor conditions. Additionally, biodegradable and compostable versions such as EcoCorr and EcoWorks are TÜV Austria certified to disintegrate into water and carbon dioxide within 2–3 months in industrial composting facilities.