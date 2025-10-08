Explore PACK EXPO insights here
DataLase Launches Dual-color Pigment for Clear Packaging, KilianDruck Grünstadt Dinges Introduces Wet Glue Label, and EcoCortec's 3-D Corrosion-inhibiting Bags

See a few examples of packaging designed for enhanced functionality from DataLase, KilianDruck Grünstadt Dinges, and EcoCortec from ThePackHub’s Innovation Zone.

ThePackHub
Oct 8, 2025
The innovation enables packaging to transition from clear to black or white using a pulsed fiber laser, offering a label-free solution for inline coding.
ThePackHub

These examples underscore the high level of research and investment directed towards packaging solutions with increased functionality.

DataLase introduces a dual-color laser-reactive pigment for clear plastic packaging

UK-based printing technology company DataLase has introduced a dual-color masterbatch pigment for use in clear plastic packaging, allowing for high-contrast black and white marking from a single pigment and laser source. The innovation enables packaging to transition from clear to black or white using a pulsed fiber laser, offering a label-free solution for inline coding. Designed to work with common polymers such as PET, PP, PE, and PVC, the pigment is suitable for both rigid and flexible formats. Liquid masterbatch dosing is recommended to minimize haze, though pellet options are also available. By removing the need for adhesive labels, the technology aims to reduce waste, simplify recycling, and support sustainability goals. It also allows for late-stage customization, digital product passports, and targeted marketing applications. The advancement offers packaging manufacturers a cost-efficient, high-visibility coding method that supports production flexibility, enhanced supply chain traceability, and better recyclability without compromising performance on clear substrates. 

Made from a combination of paper, cardboard, carton and composite materials, the multi-layer design eliminates the need for applying two separate labels, thereby reducing material consumption by up to 50%.Made from a combination of paper, cardboard, carton and composite materials, the multi-layer design eliminates the need for applying two separate labels, thereby reducing material consumption by up to 50%.ThePackHub

Fill out the form below to request more information about DataLase Launches Dual-color Pigment for Clear Packaging, KilianDruck Grünstadt Dinges Introduces Wet Glue Label, and EcoCortec's 3-D Corrosion-inhibiting Bags
The Recycling Partnership's Polypropylene Coalition, which includes 20-plus companies working together to capture and recycle more #5 plastic, has awarded roughly $20 million in grants, which has resulted in promising case studies.
Recycling
Q&A: Recycling Partnership VP Calls CPGs’ Attention to Polypropylene Recycling
The VP of Material Systems at non-profit The Recycling Partnership outlines why CPGs should invest in polypropylene recycling and shares strategies and benefits of doing so.
Package Design
DataLase, KilianDruck Grünstadt Dinges, and EcoCortec Design Packaging for Enhanced Functionality
Q C Qckc4z 720
Inspect/detect/checkweigh/x-ray
Easy-Access Screener
Yhk Fe Cfx 720
Coding & Marking
Printed 2D Barcodes Become Digital Gateways for Supply Chain, Consumers
