Coca-Cola, Chanel, and Carmencita Introduce Packaging Designed for User Engagement

Packaging innovations designed for user engagement place priority on the user experience, whether through user convenience, inclusivity, or enjoyment. More focus rightfully tends to go toward sustainability initiatives, but user engagement innovations can bring important value to products.

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.

Coca-Cola and Marvel Debut Limted-Edition Interactive Light-Up Label

Coca-Cola Brazil has launched a limited-edition packaging for its Coca-Cola x Marvel: The Heroes line, featuring an innovative light-up label. This special edition, created in partnership with Marvel and the delivery service Rappi, prominently displays Thor’s hammer, which illuminates when pressed. The packaging aims to deliver a magical and interactive experience to consumers, enhancing brand engagement through a memorable design. Initially, this exclusive product is available only in São Paulo through Rappi Turbo, a service known for its rapid delivery. The limited-edition bottles will be sold while supplies last, targeting Marvel fans and collectors. This initiative reflects Coca-Cola’s strategy to integrate popular culture into its packaging, creating a unique consumer experience that combines technology and entertainment. The collaboration with Marvel and the utilization of advanced label technology exemplify how brands can use design and interactivity to stand out in a competitive market.

Chanel Introdues Innovative Rotary Applicator for Eye Serum

TNT Group from France and FaiveleyTech from Belgium have joined forces to develop a patented rotary applicator tailored for Chanel’s eye serum. This applicator features a rotating massage head designed to enhance the serum’s application process, aiming to provide a superior consumer experience. The technology behind the applicator ensures a smooth rotation, facilitating a gentle massage that can improve the serum’s absorption into the skin. This innovation not only aims to deliver a precise dosage and even distribution of the product but also adds a touch of luxury to the user’s routine. The design of the applicator focuses on user convenience with an intuitive mechanism that is straightforward to operate. This collaboration underscores the potential for advancements in cosmetic packaging by merging functional benefits with high-end appeal. This new applicator could set a benchmark for future developments in the sector, encouraging other brands to explore similar enhancements in their packaging designs.

Carmencita Paprika Packaging Features Dual-Function Cap

Spanish companies Carmencita and ITC Packaging have partnered to develop innovative packaging for paprika. The new design features a hinged, two-sided flip-top cap that provides both a spoon removal and a sprinkling option, enhancing user convenience. The packaging includes a heat-sealable cap-jar join that ensures the preservation of the product’s quality. An in-mold label (IML) provides a UV barrier, protecting the spice from light exposure. The packaging is designed to use less raw material and is optimized for stackability, which helps reduce the carbon footprint during transportation and storage. Additionally, it is made from a single material, ensuring it is fully recyclable within existing waste management systems. This collaboration highlights an importantstep towards sustainable packaging by addressing both user functionality and environmental impact.

