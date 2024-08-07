Best in Show & Health & Beauty: L’Oreal Garnier GOOD - Hair Coloration Cup from Graphic Packaging International

This innovative solution replaces traditional single-use plastics with a fiber-based cup and lid for hair dye. The cup, featuring lightweight flexible paper-based sachets, reduces plastic consumption and offers a unique silhouette for shelf presence. The recyclable structure, adhering to modern sustainability preferences, enhances the consumer experience by streamlining the application process and providing a high-quality aesthetic appeal.

Beverages (non-alcoholic): Cristalia Premium Water Package with Integrated Handle from BottleOne

This 120-oz PET bottle features an integrated handle, offering crystal-clear transparency and enhanced shelf impact. The design, incorporating 50% post-consumer recycled content, facilitates production efficiency and cost-effectiveness. The recyclable mono-material construction addresses sustainability, providing a superior alternative to traditional HDPE jugs.

Cosmetics: Double Wall Refillable High PCR Pack from Murad & Toly

Murad and Toly's Cellular Hydration Barrier Repair Serum packaging transitions from ABS and SAN materials to more widely recycled options, and the refillable cartridge system, utilizing 65% post-consumer recycled plastics, significantly reduces plastic usage. The luxurious double-wall design maintains functionality and aesthetic appeal, enhancing sustainability efforts in the cosmetics industry.

Design Excellence: Farmer’s Fridge™ Sandwich and Wrap Containers from Placon

These sustainable packages improve vending machine efficiency by reducing jams by over 50%. Made from 100% post-consumer recycled PET, the design enhances customer experience and reliability. The sleek packaging aligns with Farmer’s Fridge’s sustainability goals and minimizes disruptions in vending operations.

Design Excellence: Will Perform Epsom Salt Shower Stick from VIVA Healthcare Packaging

This product integrates cutting-edge in-mold label technology, creating a striking visual appeal with transparent polypropylene substrate and deep, pink-colored recycled polypropylene. The standout feature is its unique 3-piece cap: a light pink inner cap, a clear matte over-cap, and a dark pink hanging loop for easy shower storage. The compact design and hanging loop enhance usability, making it ideal for shower storage and travel. The Shower Stick's pink color scheme and prominent 'W' logo align with the Will Perform body lotion range, enhancing brand visibility.

Drug & Pharmaceutical: SnapSlide Rx from SnapSlide LLC

SnapSlide Rx introduces a no-torque child-resistant cap with a patented sliding mechanism that enables single-handed operation. This inclusive design benefits individuals with limited mobility or dexterity, enhancing medication access and safety. The state-of-the-art closure mechanism integrates seamlessly into existing pharmaceutical packaging, meeting stringent safety standards.

Food (Refrigerated): Morrisons VSP Trays from Graphic Packaging International

This recyclable, barrier-lined carton board tray features an all-over photographic print, reducing plastic usage and enhancing branding opportunities. The design removes 12 million plastic trays annually, significantly reducing plastic waste. The trays run on existing packing lines, ensuring operational efficiency and sustainability.

Food (Shelf Stable): Frank’s RedHot Squeeze from McCormick & Company

The custom-designed PET bottle, made with 50% post-consumer recycled plastic, emulates the iconic shape of Frank’s RedHot glass bottles. The pressure-sensitive label enhances recyclability, supporting a circular economy. The ergonomic design and induction seal improve user convenience and product integrity.

Industrial & Commercial: Capsuloc from DGeo, The Packaging Division at Labelmaster

Capsuloc offers a reusable plastic container for hazardous materials, addressing safety, sustainability, and efficiency. The screw-tight lid and alignment arrows ensure proper closure, meeting UN packaging standards. This modern solution reduces shipping costs, cycle time, and environmental impact, setting a new standard for hazardous material packaging.

Medical Device: Quick Pick & Carry Hospital Box-Style Pouch from Amcor & Bayer Healthcare

This flexible, sustainable pouch replaces traditional rigid trays, enhancing shelf visibility and user experience. The design reduces non-renewable energy demand, carbon footprint, and water consumption, aligning with Bayer’s sustainability goals. The custom carry handle and ample printable space offer user-friendly and informative packaging.

Medical Device: Da Vinci Xi Endoscope Packaging System from Intuitive

Intuitive’s Da Vinci Xi Endoscope Packaging System’s design exemplifies a holistic approach to sustainability, cost reduction, and efficiency. The system sets a new standard in medical device packaging, highlighting how thoughtful design can deliver substantial economic and environmental benefits, enhancing operational efficiency while demonstrating a solid commitment to sustainability.

Medical Device: Beckman Coulter Pipette Tray from Plastic Ingenuity

Plastic Ingenuity's packaging solution ensures robust protection for sensitive pipette tips, which is crucial for highly automated diagnostic machines. Initial straight wall designs failed drop tests, prompting the incorporation of ribbing, flutes, and structural enhancements to the PET base and lid. This solution exemplifies innovation in protective packaging design and maintains the integrity of sensitive medical diagnostics.

Packaging that Saves Food: One-piece Insulated Paper Bags for E-commerce Grocery from Amazon.com Services LLC

Amazon's insulated paper bag improves thermal performance and reduces packaging materials. This streamlined design enhances efficiency, food protection, and environmental impact, setting a new standard in e-commerce grocery packaging.

Sustainable Packaging: Squeeze and Turn Tin from Dymapak

Dymapak's metal-on-metal seal ensures 100% curbside recyclability, eliminating mixed materials. The mono-material design offers essential barriers, enhancing sustainability while maintaining functionality and safety. This pioneering closure raises the bar for child-resistant packaging.

Sustainable Packaging: Dream Glass Atmospheric from FusionPKG

Featuring a pill-shaped glass bottle with a snap-on design, the Dream Glass Atmospheric offers a recycle-ready package with post-consumer recycled (PCR) possibilities. The radiused bottom enhances grip, while the polypropylene collar adds aesthetic appeal. This locking mechanism ensures usability and consistency, making it ideal for travel and daily use.

Sustainable Packaging: Centrum 100% rPET Bottle from Haleon

Centrum transitions its gummy vitamin portfolio to 100% post-consumer recycled PET, significantly reducing reliance on fossil fuels and cutting virgin plastic consumption by 646 metric tons. This shift supports a circular economy, maintaining product safety and quality while combating plastic pollution and mitigating climate change.

Sustainable Packaging: Flonase Paper Recyclable Packaging from Haleon

This eco-friendly packaging features a PaperFoam tray and a PharmaLock Easy Seal+ paperboard lid, eliminating single-use plastic waste. The new design fits more products on the shelf, enhancing retail efficiency and e-commerce durability. It improves consumer convenience with an intuitive peel-back lid, maintaining operational efficiency with existing equipment.

Sustainable Packaging: Neutrogena Gentle Foaming Facial Cleanser Reusable Package from Kenvue Inc.

Introducing the first powder-to-foam facial cleanser in a refillable, fully recyclable aluminum bottle. This modern system reduces shipping volume by 76% and plastic weight by 94% compared to leading foaming cleanser bottles. The reusable design minimizes single-use dependency, offering a sustainable and premium packaging solution.

Sustainable Packaging: Modified Atmosphere Sandwich Pack from ProAmpac

This design integrates modified atmosphere packaging with fiber materials, extending shelf life and enhancing product protection. It replaces rigid plastic clamshells, significantly reducing the packaging footprint. High-barrier technology and hermeticity ensure product freshness, reduce food waste, and support circular economy principles, exemplifying a significant advancement in eco-friendly food-to-go packaging.

Sustainable Packaging: ProActive Recyclable RP-1000 Paper Series from ProAmpac

The RP-1000 Paper effectively protects organic potatoes, maintaining freshness and quality with superior strength and moisture barrier. It significantly reduces the carbon footprint by eliminating unnecessary materials and utilizing fully recyclable components, supporting a circular economy with easy curbside recycling in the U.K.

Sustainable Packaging: Packaging that Locks in Sustainability with Veritiv’s Molded Fiber Lock from Veritiv Corporation

The Molded Fiber Lock, a patented 100% curbside recyclable solution, eliminates disassembly while securing the lid during transit. It offers seamless recycling and excellent branding opportunities and is ideal for high-end products. This inventive design exceeds expectations for a polished, reusable, and secure packaging solution.

A note from IoPP

Congratulations to all the winners for their remarkable achievements in shaping the future of packaging! Each of these designs has demonstrated exceptional creativity and displayed the impact of packaging on product protection, sustainability, and overall user experience.

We invite all attendees PACK EXPO International attendees, hosted November 3-6 at McCormick Place in Chicago, to view the winning packages and vote for the People's Choice Award at our booth (N-4513) and the Showcase of Packaging Innovations (W-21030). Attend our awards ceremony at the Industry Speaks stage (N-4544) on Tuesday, November 5, at 4:30 PM CST.

Visit our website for more information and photos of the 2024 Professional AmeriStar winners. To request package photos, contact [email protected]. IoPP