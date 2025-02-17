Decisions Yolanda Shenkin makes now about her Heliconia brand's packaging, sales channels, and more will have profound impacts on how far the business can go. So she's being very deliberate as she begins to scale.

As I have recently left my 28-year career at Procter & Gamble and ventured into the consulting world, I have seen a common theme among many of the small companies with whom I have had the privilege of working. Along with endless enthusiasm and optimism about prospects of changing the world with a new product, the questions a business future–and what that future should be–don’t tend to be front and center. There is a tremendous amount of work that goes into creating a new product or brand, ranging from formulation to contract manufacturing, package sourcing, artwork, social media campaigns, hiring, bookkeeping, accounting and general business management, and finally to production and shipping. Many times, lost in this flurry of exhausting but exciting work is an answer to the question, “What do I want to be when I grow up?” The right time to ask this question is at the very beginning. Typically, when I ask this question of a startup, the answer is “to make a lot of money.” Yes, nobody starts a business without that hope, but how you make that money can change a lot of the very early work that you do as you begin this journey. Do you want to grow the business to support your family and pass it along to your children? Do you want to grow your business through grassroots to eventually employ hundreds of people with you staying on as the CEO? Do you want to build your business to the point of having a large, multinational company like Nestlé or Estée Lauder acquire it, so that you can continue your path as serial entrepreneur? Rarely do the skills required to create and build the beginnings of a new business translate to large scale manufacturing and all of the logistical challenges that come with it. What you decide now affects tomorrow Obviously, the answers to the questions above will change the strategies you employ in the very earliest days. Let’s take for example a brand that I am currently working with. Heliconia is a new skin care product developed by entrepreneur Yolanda Shenkin. She lived in Panama, and she recognized that current skin care products left her skin feeling greasy because of the hot, humid climate. In response, she developed a new product to leave her skin feeling moisturized but not greasy. Her early packaging choice is stock packaging with very simple, elegant graphics which highlights the elegance of the brand. She did not try to design a cost-optimized version up front, nor should she have. Our early discussions revolved around how to launch the brand, especially given her desired outcome. While she wasn’t completely sure where she wanted to be in five years, she did want to be open to any future opportunities. To be prepared, she decided to answer some key questions: