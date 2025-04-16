After the Gold Rush, E-Comm Packaging Gets Complex, Sophisticated

Survey respondents who sell via e-comm focus on what they can control, citing packaging’s sustainability, robustness, and appearance as top considerations. But complex carrier/seller platforms and their associated costs continue to bother brands owners.

Matt Reynolds
Apr 16, 2025
E Comm Update 1 A 1 B Charts

Gone is the gold rush era of e-commerce and direct-to-consumer (D2C), when customer acquisition was cheap, the channel was new, and only a few pioneering seller platforms existed. The channel today is maturing, accelerated by the pandemic, and now consists of a complex ecosystem of carriers, seller platforms, 3PLs, drop-shippers, and packaging designers and materials suppliers.

“Brands spend a lot of time working on their product, launch it, and then are surprised people don’t immediately buy it like the early days of e-comm. You have to work to get customers, and the cost of acquisition is high,” says Lynn Power, founder of D2C haircare brand Masami. “You have to be scrappy and experiment a ton, because you don’t know what’s going to work. What works today might not work tomorrow. You have to be willing to spend not just on your product, but on getting the sales right.”

The e-comm channel might be maturing, but it’s not slowing down. While only about a third of respondents to an autumn 2024 Packaging World audience survey* (methodology at bottom of page) claim to be using e-comm channels, nearly half of those that do (46%) say business there is growing, and another half (46%) say it’s holding steady. Only 7% see it shrinking. We asked a handful of brand owners and experts what attributes define e-comm and D2C packaging these days.E Comm Update 1 A 1 B Charts

Musts for D2C packaging

“Sustainability and robustness make the strongest impact on packaging decisions, and the two are actually often in tension with each other,” says Brent Lindberg, chief curiosity officer at packaging design and testing agency Fuseneo.

Tradeoffs between competing priorities have always been an issue in e-commerce packaging. To get a given product to a consumer intact, it could require more, or heavier, or non-recyclable packaging. And by avoiding breakage/spillage, you also avoid wasteful, unsustainable returns and reorders.

“But that heavier package is always perceived by the consumer as bad,” Lindberg says. “People don’t see the other side of it, the perception is that it’s overpackaging.”

Referring to the respondent results (see chart above), “I might change the order of sustainability, robustness, and appearance, but they’re definitely in the top three considerations,” says Samantha Greene, owner of D2C resort-wear brand The Tiger and the Monkey. Luxury brands like hers tend to lean into appearance, porch appeal, and unboxing delight.

Another brand, Simple Times, meanwhile, makes all-natural cocktail mixers and syrups in shatter-prone glass. Still, 20% of Simple Times’ business is e-commerce, which comprises a mix of self-fulfilled direct-to-consumer, “Fulfilled by Amazon” (FBA) business, and other drop-ship partners, like Etsy and other online sellers that don’t carry inventory.

PW’s survey rankings of the most critical attributes of e-comm and D2C packaging ring true to Tinius’ experience, too. Specific to third-party drop shipping and FBA channels, he says optimizing overboxing (not quite SIOC) might be even more critical to his glass product. Simple Times uses Sealed Air brand Korrvu retention and suspension packaging for FBA, suspending his glass product in film between robust six-sided corrugated packaging.E Comm Update 2 Chart

“It was a must-have for us because we were getting beat up by consumer reviews when Amazon would break a bottle,” Mark Tinus, Simple Times' founder says. “To protect the brand, we went with a more robust packaging, but there’s a cost associated with that. Korrvu is associated with shipping expensive durable goods like computers. Ours is a less-than-$30 consumer good. It’s costly but necessary.”

Simple Times also does some B2B to boutique shops, bars, and restaurants via website Faire.com, but the volumes in these orders are similar to consumer volumes—2-packs, 6-packs, etc. rather than a 50-case LTL pallet. So even though it’s B2B instead of B2C, packaging and fulfillment still fit neatly within Simple Times’ D2C model.

“If you flip the thinking such that it’s not just direct to consumer, but who would receive ground shipping versus freight shipping, there is this huge opportunity for us as a consumer packaged goods company to work directly with these smaller regional boutique stores and treat it the same way we would with D2C,” Tinus says.

As far as packaging format, Tinus jokes that his mixers are almost the “perfect storm for what doesn’t work well with D2C,” given the product itself is a liquid, and the bottle is heavy, breakable glass—and not the 750-mL cylindrical wine bottle shape, around which many e-comm packaging suppliers have standardized. But a big factor that Simple Times products have going for them is that they are hot-filled and shelf-stable, so they don’t require refrigeration. That simple fact makes e-comm possible.

Power’s Masami is a premium, clean-label haircare brand. The company sells shampoo, conditioner, shine serum, and styling cream in package sizes that range from a 10-oz standard size for everyday consumers, to a 32-oz ceramic bottle designed to serve salons and spas. It sells refills for both formats in lightweight spouted flexible pouches.

Power says that Masami now uses every part of the omnichannel, including about a third of business from retail shelves via pop-up and specialty brand retail locations, spas, and salons. Another third of business is true D2C, wherein Masami handles order fulfillment and delivery directly, in-house. And the final spoke of the omnichannel wheel, representing the final third of the business, is through third-party seller platforms, like Amazon on the consumer side, sustainable consumer beauty sites, or B2B e-comm sellers like SalonCentric.com for hair salons. This diversity of sales channels gives Power a good view into all elements of the omnichannel, and the best ROI is on retail shelves. Even with D2C roots, Power is now leaning on the brick-and-mortar portions retail locations since e-commerce has gotten less profitable by comparison.

“It’s tough that the cost for digital customer acquisition and digital advertising is high, and has gone up,” Power says. “It’s not such an easy thing to be trying to do social media ads and Google search since the ROI is tough.”

The big three aspects of D2C packaging, as reported by our respondents—sustainability, robustness, and appearance—tracks with Power and Masami’s experience, just as it does with that of Tinus, Green, and Lindberg.

“Those indeed are the three biggest considerations, those three are definitely the top things.” she says. “In our case, I would probably flip the order. Sustainable options are limited in a shower setting (shampoo). Because we are premium, I think the appearance and the design is critical. Robustness is just table stakes.”

Heather Roberts is the founder and chief volunteer of all-natural personal care brand Mom Bomb, selling bath bombs and other bath and shower products. She agrees with Power that robustness is table stakes. “I can’t have something show up to an online seller or to a consumer that was falling apart, so packaging that’s sufficiently sturdy is the first order of business,” she says.

Save for a thin layer of shrink around the bath bomb product that braces it and acts as a moisture barrier, Mom Bomb’s packaging is entirely printed paperboard, so it’s curbside recyclable. The same goes for a kraft corrugated over-boxing used in the e-comm channel. Still, Roberts has her doubts about consumer’s actual willingness to recycle.

“The retail buyers care the most about sustainability, consumers care the most about appearance,” Roberts says. “It’s frustrating because sustainable packaging is an added cost, whether or not it’s recycled.”

Sourcing packaging is hard

