Dropps Packaging Evolves from Shelf, to E-comm-only, to Omnichannel

Laundry and dish pod trailblazer Dropps doesn't need to get up on a soap box about sustainable packaging. Its new omnichannel carton range, rolled out in June 2024, sends that message on its own, both via e-comm channels and in the retail detergent aisle.

Matt Reynolds
Jan 8, 2025
The latest dishwasher pod formulation from Dropps, UltraWash Plus uses its paperboard packaging to communicate product efficacy by depicting a Pyrex-style glass baking dish, often considered to be the toughest to clean with baked-on food. The company says Ultrawash Plus is the first-to-market USDA-certified bio-based multi-chamber dishwasher detergent.
There was a not-so-distant moment in time when acquiring customers online was an affordable, profitable means of growth for many CPGs. Dropps was an early direct-to-consumer (D2C) player that took advantage of that then-nascent online shopping golden age. The challenger brand pioneered the laundry and dishwasher pod movement as early as 2006 and paved the way in consumer acceptance for big players like Tide and Persil. Interestingly, it even moved off the retail aisle completely to focus on more efficient growth through D2C only.

The laundry pod movement was inherently a sustainability play since it solved the fundamental problem of shipping extra water through the supply chain, replacing heavy bottles mostly containing water with mono-dosed pods of concentrated cleaner. These pods also offer convenience since they’re already dosed, so no pouring or measuring. This alone has made pods the format of choice for many consumers.

With a one-two punch of a sustainability story and mono-dosed convenience, Dropps acquired a subscriber base of about 300,000 hyper-loyal repeat customers. While that D2C business bloomed, the brand to continue to invest in product innovation. The company says it has achieved parity in product efficacy with conventional powder and liquid detergent brands. Parity in efficacy is huge for a sustainability-minded brand that had all but eliminated shipping excess water, with a USDA-certified bio-based product where 58% to 81% of the formula is derived from renewable, biological sources.

“During that time, our loyal subscriber base gave us some insights that let us approach Amazon and take from that channel even more capture,” says Alastair Dorward, CEO, Dropps. “We found ourselves the becoming the fastest growing dish and laundry pod player in the category and actually becoming the top ranked sustainable brand in dish detergent, and equally strong also on the laundry side.”

With a sustainable product, packaging sustainability quickly swam into view. Dropps’ packaging evolved to match its sustainable brand ethos, while also optimizing for the rough and tumble D2C and e-commerce channel. Balancing those two factors isn’t always easy, but the product itself—coated in polyvinyl alcohol film—doesn’t require much by way of barrier and is surprisingly robust.

In 2016, the company moved out of its initial multilayer flexible pouch format and into what consumers think of as more sustainable, curbside recyclable, all-corrugated cases that could be attractively two-side-printed. This sturdy corrugated case could be shipped SIOC (ships in own container) on Dropps.com.

Breaking into retail

The D2C gold rush is over—the era of cheap and easy online customer acquisition has ended. That’s why Dorward, after joining Dropps about two years ago, sought to harness early momentum to find opportunities for growth. From a D2C and subscription-based identity, in 2024 Dropps set out to challenge the retail aisle in a new omnichannel approach.

“When you look at what the market rewards, it used to be the direct-to-consumer pure play business would be highly valued, highly rewarded, and highly desirable. That's simply not the case these days,” he says. “We listened to our customers, and while we have a loyal base, something like 80% of them prefer to buy detergent in their favorite grocery store or retailer.”

But CPG brands aren’t welcomed onto retail shelves simply because they have a product to sell. The detergent aisle is particularly competitive. Brands need to persuade a retailer to cough up shelf space by simultaneously delivering several unique elements. Dropps had at least two aces up its sleeve, both in familiarity among consumers on Amazon, and in environmental bona fides. The Amazon rankings vary week by week, but Dropps’ frequent position as “the number one green player in dish and laundry on Amazon” got retailers’ attention.

“Our success and ranking Amazon gave us permission to come to the table not as a naive startup, but actually as a proven brand,” Dorward says. “Also, retailers are constantly looking to improve their green scorecard. And while many aisles in many categories have seen major steps forward in sustainability, there's a lot of plastic in the laundry aisle. Consumer focus on zero plastic is at odds with what is currently on offer on the shelf. Our commitment to a curbside recyclable paperboard structure, to bring that sustainable element to the retailer, has been important.”

A third feather Dropps’ cap, detergents tend to be a low-margin category. Retailers are forced to bring loss leaders into their shelf mix to cover all the bases for consumers. But profitability can be balanced by a portfolio that includes higher margin products that bring sustainability, innovation, and proven online success, thus a fairer margin to a retailer.

“Being margin-accretive, sustainable, and a leading online Amazon brand is the set of facts we bring to the table in any retailer conversation, and that's why we're seeing a lot of exciting reception to what we're doing here." Some product packaging easily jumps from retail shelves to e-comm. Simply overboxing a product optimized for retail shelves in corrugated often does the trick, though the extra material can give some consumers pause. But going the other direction, from e-comm-only to retail, is more difficult. Dropps’ packaging had evolved over time to be optimized for e-comm—SIOC specifically. 

Packaging to achieve different goals

Consumer’s zero moment of truth for Dropps had always been on its website or on Amazon. Both are platforms where product info can be simply related in easy-to-read text, with bright and attractive product images. In e-comm, packaging serves as a sustainable, robust, and sometimes playful delivery mechanism. But the supporting story, ethos, and market positioning are all online, and meant to make that sale long before a consumer interacts with the packaging.

Of course, this information can also be printed on the pack, or in an insert, but the consumer would have already pulled the trigger on the purchase by the time they received that material. A consumer might first interact with products packaging on their doorstep. Also, with a subscription model, consumers only had one zero moment of truth over the course of more time and transactions—they sign up for the long haul, sometimes in a “set it and forget it” model.

Redesign addresses legacy packaging’s (few but real) downsides

Dropps’ legacy corrugated e-comm and D2C packaging served its purpose, but it wasn’t without drawbacks. The redesign into paperboard gave packaging designers a chance to directly address them. Print legibility on Kraft corrugated has always been an issue.

Dropps Legacy packWith its former pack design, a single kraft corrugated SIOC shipper unfolded to reveal two smaller cases, which folded out and could be removed from the connective outer boxing. The format had a lot of advantages in fulfillment, supply chain, porch appeal, and unboxing, but once in the home, some consumers found it difficult to differentiate between the dish and laundry detergent packs.Between 2016 and 2022, for instance, Dropps sold a two-pack of geometrically identical cases—designed as two small boxes of the same product-making it easier to store. It arrived on doorsteps as a single, six-sided corrugated case, even though it consisted of two constituent cases. The two cases folded out from one another, held together by a connective piece of printed corrugated that could be separated from the connector by perforation. While it was a nifty idea and unboxing experience, the two mirrored cases were too alike across product lines. The problem was that all products within Dropps' catalog used the same packaging format and the Kraft boxes all looked the same in the customer's storage-it was hard to distinguish between products. While Kraft corrugated inherently communicated sustainability, it’s harder to print onto it in detail, or in ways that would easily differentiate laundry from dish detergent.

