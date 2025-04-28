20% Sales Lift? The Case for Connected Packaging

Connected packaging is emerging as a powerful tool for brands to drive engagement, deliver personalized experiences, and unlock valuable consumer insights—one QR scan at a time.

Shannon Blue
Apr 28, 2025
Image courtesy of Getty Images
Image courtesy of Getty Images

The packaging industry is experiencing a seismic shift as digital technology transforms how brands engage with consumers. According to Towards Packaging, the global smart packaging market is projected to reach $68.99 billion by 2032. Given this growth, brands are evolving their strategies to seize the opportunity. While QR codes—a central feature of connected packaging—have existed since 1994, the pandemic catalyzed their widespread adoption; a 2021 report revealed that 79% of consumers had already interacted with a product via a QR code.

Through the strategic deployment of QR codes, brands are discovering a powerful way to create direct connections with their consumers. This technology enables them to deliver enhanced customer experiences, build stronger brand loyalty, and collect valuable consumer data.

Building a connected packaging strategy

The successful implementation of connected packaging requires a sophisticated approach that addresses multiple strategic objectives. From an operational standpoint, it can significantly streamline the consumer journey by incorporating features such as “scan to pay” functionality, effectively reducing friction in the purchasing process and driving sales growth.

   Read this related article on Lipton Tea & Infusions’ connected packaging, “Lipton’s ‘Phygital’ Journey: ‘From Leaf to Life’”

Beyond operations, connected packaging serves as a powerful vehicle for information sharing. Brands can set themselves apart by offering detailed insights about their products, from ingredient sourcing to sustainability initiatives, thereby building consumer trust through transparency. This informational aspect extends into functional value, where brands can deliver personalized content such as recipes or dosage instructions, enhancing the consumer’s product experience and encouraging repeat purchases.

The promotional capabilities of connected packaging are equally significant. Through digital brand promotions, companies can not only drive incremental sales, but also gather valuable first-party data about their consumers. And, perhaps most importantly, connected packaging opens up new avenues to inspire. By inviting consumers to experience the brand’s creative proposition directly via brand digital channels, companies can strengthen brand equity and foster long-term loyalty.

The implementation challenge

According to Paul Simonet, founder of Experience is Everything, the successful implementation of a connected packaging strategy hinges on brands’ ability to consider not only how to operationalize efficiently across all products, but also how to optimize effectively across different consumer experiences.

To operationalize a QR code infrastructure, brands must address four key domains:

1.    URL creation and delivery, including URL origination, URL Management, and URL enhancement.

2.     Code design and quality control, covering design code production, code artwork integration, and code artwork adaptive design.

3.     Connected platform customer experience, spanning everything from the design through to the build and integration with first-party data and e-commerce platforms.

4.     End-to-end integrated analytics and ROI.

Considering each of these elements strategically is important, as SGK outlines in its recent white paper on connected packaging, developed in collaboration with Experience is Everything. “We should not think of the QR code as a link to a brand’s website or campaign page,” it reads. “We should think of [it] as a connection to a digital instance of the product itself, down to the SKU level, which allows consumers to engage at multiple levels with the brand and the product as they hold it in their hand.”

   Read this related article a new working group for connected packaging, “AIPIA launches Interactive Brand Packaging Network”

While many companies have experimented with QR codes, few have achieved true competitive differentiation. To optimize connected packaging engagement, include the following:

  1. Elevated code design: Increasingly, designed codes are being used by brands to create impact and to increase scan rates of key activities. They should be viewed as brand experiences and invitations to engage, not merely functional elements.
  2. Creative brand experiences: Modern device capabilities enable innovative engagement through technologies like geo-location, face filters, VR, and AR.
  3. Sustainability stories: Connected packaging is a low-cost, direct-to-consumer channel that allows a brand to share its sustainability initiatives.
  4. Multichannel integration: QR codes are increasingly being used to connect multiple campaign channels, including POS, TV, print media, and social media. These channels should be tracked in an integrated way and connected back to the one always-on channel—the connected package.

The potential return on investment is compelling. Tetra Pak reports that connected experiences can deliver up to a 20% increase in sales, demonstrating the commercial power of well-executed connected packaging strategies.

A bridge for success

As the digital and physical worlds continue to converge, connected packaging will become even more of a valuable bridge between brands and consumers. Those who master this complex but rewarding strategy will likely find themselves at the forefront of consumer engagement, driving both brand loyalty and business growth.  PW

Companies in this article
SGK
Humanoid Robots: Future of Processing and Packaging Workforce?
Recommended
Humanoid Robots: Future of Processing and Packaging Workforce?
List: Digitalization Companies From PACK EXPO
Recommended
List: Digitalization Companies From PACK EXPO
Annual Outlook Report: Digitalization
Recommended
Annual Outlook Report: Digitalization
Related Stories
Source: AIPIA
Digital Transformation
AIPIA launches Interactive Brand Packaging Network
Digitalization Update 3 Chart
Digital Transformation
Is Manufacturing Next for CPG Digital Transformations?
Lipton2 Web
Digital Transformation
Lipton’s ‘Phygital’ Journey: ‘From Leaf to Life’
Stainless Steel Liquid Mixers for Demanding Sanitary Applications
Sponsor Content
Stainless Steel Liquid Mixers for Demanding Sanitary Applications
Machinery Basics
View More »
Labeling Equipment Package This
Emerging Brands
Learn About 10 Different Types of Labeling Machines for Your Product
Horizontal Form/Fill/Seal Equipment
Bagging & Pouching
VIDEO: Learn How Horizontal Form/Fill/Seal Machines Work
Pt 31 Thumbnail
Emerging Brands
Get a Quick Overview of Conveyors
Liquid Filling Equipment Package This Pmmi
Emerging Brands
A Video Overview of Liquid Filling Machines
View More »
Top Stories
Olga Kachook of SPC (l.) and Crystal Dreisbach of Upstream
Reusable/Returnable
Scaling Reusable Packaging Through Policy and Collaboration
At SPC Impact 2025, industry experts share how reuse can scale through a combination of supportive policy, infrastructure development, and collaborative partnerships.
Orka's tall, skinny can is made of transparent plastic, starkly contrasting with the fully aluminum can typically found in energy drink aisles.
Package design
The Clear Can Conundrum
Through the Line: Packaging and Processing Podcast
Recycling
Through the Line Podcast: Battery Packaging Shifts to Paper at Walmart
Image courtesy of Getty Images
Digital Transformation
20% Sales Lift? The Case for Connected Packaging
Slurry & Solution Processing System for Accurate Liquid-Solid Blends
Sponsor Content
Slurry & Solution Processing System for Accurate Liquid-Solid Blends
List: Digitalization Companies From PACK EXPO
Looking for CPG-focused digital transformation solutions? Download our editor-curated list from PACK EXPO featuring top companies offering warehouse management, ERP, digital twin, and MES software with supply chain visibility and analytics capabilities—all tailored specifically for CPG operations.
Download Now
List: Digitalization Companies From PACK EXPO
Conveying Innovations Report
Editors report on distinguishing characteristics that define each new product and collected video demonstrating the equipment or materials as displayed at the show. This topical report, winnowed from nearly 300 PACK EXPO collective booth visits, represents a categorized, organized account of individual items that were selected based on whether they were deemed to be both new, and truly innovative, based on decades of combined editorial experience in experiencing and evaluating PACK EXPO products.
Take me there
Conveying Innovations Report
Products
Vassoyo For Beverage Trays
Tray Forming Machine for Corrugated Beverage Trays
EndFlex's Vassoyo tray forming machine is a robust and versatile solution designed for forming corrugated beverage trays with features like easy change-over and a user-friendly touch screen interface to enhance packaging efficiency.
Screen and Pad Printing Inks
PP-backed Food Liner
More Products
In Print
Packaging World Craft Brew 2025
Craft Brew 2025
Packaging World Mar/Apr 2025
Mar/Apr 2025
Packaging World Jan/Feb 2025
Jan/Feb 2025
Packaging World PACK EXPO SouthEast Showcase 2025
PACK EXPO SouthEast Showcase 2025
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View More »
813 Pmg Flexibles
Flexibles
Flexibles Innovations Report
Coding Marking Labeling Ir
Coding & Marking
Coding/Marking/Labeling Innovations Report
Conveying Ir
Sustainable Packaging
Conveying Innovations Report
Case Packing Innovations Report
Case/Tray Packing
Case Packing Innovations Report
View More »