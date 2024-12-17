NEW EVENT! Cutting-edge Trends for Every Industry at PACK EXPO Southeast
Top Articles of 2024, #20: Sunrise 2027

The #20 most clicked article of 2024: The GTIN 1D barcode has worked for 50 years, making packaging go 'beep' at checkout. Poised to take its place is a more capable, internet connected 2D code representation of a GS1 standard URL called Digital Link.

Matt Reynolds
Dec 17, 2024
Dominique Guinard (left), VP of Innovation at Digimarc and founder of EVRYTHNG, which Digimarc acquired, explained at AIPIA that Digital Link is about ready for prime time, with 2027 being a practical timeline to have infrastructure prepared for the switch.
The Active and Intelligent Packaging Association (AIPIA)'s recent World Congress convened practically all the relevant smart packaging stakeholders to discuss the steepening adoption curve for connected packaging. This growth is due in part to regulation, especially in Europe, and in part to sheer utility for brands and retailers. More importantly, the brand owners employing smart packaging are beginning to take better advantage of the full suite of applications. One way they can do so, and perhaps take advantage of all three legs of the smart packaging stool in supply chain, consumer engagement, and sustainability, is by adopting a 2D barcode, called Digital Link. 

Digital Transformation
