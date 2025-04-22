Controls Architecture Ready to Scale with Machine as Disruptive Tech Emerges

When JOA began looking to develop a never-before-seen dry molded fiber converting machine and platform, it found the technological capability and know-how with Bosch Rexroth’s ctrlX Automation toolkit.

Matt Reynolds
Apr 22, 2025
The platform’s dedicated control, ctrlX Core, uses the Linux-based ctrlX OS, which serves as the framework of the uniquely modular, app-based architecture.
Last summer, Packaging World covered a potentially disruptive new material technology called dry-molded fiber (DMF). The first in-market example of consumer products using this tech came from London-based Diageo, who made a splash testing paper-based bottles for Baileys, the Original Irish Cream Liqueur. Made of 90% paper and containing a thin PET liner, the bottles were designed for recycling in standard paper streams. The consumer didn’t even need to separate the PET liner when disposing.

Supporting the bottle was an extraordinary network of inventors, developers, OEMs, and stakeholders emphasize ‘progress over perfection’ as they commercialized the breakthrough bottle. Sweden’s PulPac invented the tech, and London’s PA Consulting was the technology incubator that helped nurture it to market. Wisconsin’s Curt JOA, makers of machining and converting equipment producing disposable hygiene products from diapers to feminine care products, built the machine on which PulPac packaging tech would be molded. And the first converter to buy a DMF system from JOA was Matrix Pack, a global converter manufacturer of innovative and sustainable packaging solutions. Not mentioned in that 2024 PW discussion was the controls architecture from Bosch Rexroth that underpins the new converting system. We’ve since learned all about it.

   Read last summer's deep dive into Diageo and Baileys Irish Cream paper bottle pilot, which used the JOA equipment designed for dry molded fiber technology described in this article. 

Scalable, consistent machine infrastructure

When developing this new machine platform, JOA needed to implement the necessary controls infrastructure to not only ensure consistent throughput but also to scale as consumer demands changed. That meant the OEM needed an experienced partner in industrial automation technology that could help design this revolutionary machine. The company found that expertise with Bosch Rexroth.

