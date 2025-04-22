When developing this new machine platform, JOA needed to implement the necessary controls infrastructure to not only ensure consistent throughput but also to scale as consumer demands changed. That meant the OEM needed an experienced partner in industrial automation technology that could help design this revolutionary machine. The company found that expertise with Bosch Rexroth.

Supporting the bottle was an extraordinary network of inventors, developers, OEMs, and stakeholders emphasize ‘progress over perfection’ as they commercialized the breakthrough bottle. Sweden’s PulPac invented the tech, and London’s PA Consulting was the technology incubator that helped nurture it to market. Wisconsin’s Curt JOA , makers of machining and converting equipment producing disposable hygiene products from diapers to feminine care products, built the machine on which PulPac packaging tech would be molded. And the first converter to buy a DMF system from JOA was Matrix Pack , a global converter manufacturer of innovative and sustainable packaging solutions. Not mentioned in that 2024 PW discussion was the controls architecture from Bosch Rexroth that underpins the new converting system. We’ve since learned all about it.

Last summer, Packaging World covered a potentially disruptive new material technology called dry-molded fiber (DMF). The first in-market example of consumer products using this tech came from London-based Diageo , who made a splash testing paper-based bottles for Baileys, the Original Irish Cream Liqueur. Made of 90% paper and containing a thin PET liner, the bottles were designed for recycling in standard paper streams. The consumer didn’t even need to separate the PET liner when disposing.

Stakeholders JOA, Bosch Rexroth, and its channel partner, CMA/Flodyne/Hydradyne (CMAFH), say the development of this new platform took off quickly. The three organizations collaborated throughout the entire build, from design, construction, programming, testing, and production.

Since ctrlX Automation has a wide portfolio of hardware and software, JOA and Rexroth were able to design the machine almost entirely using its components. Rexroth’s latest platform provided the flexible, modular environment that JOA and its customers prefer, all without sacrificing seamless communication and performance. These benefits empowered JOA to create a future-proof machine platform that updates and transforms easily with the app-based technology of ctrlX Automation.

With a machine already earmarked for sale before production began, JOA and Rexroth got to work, completing both the first saleable machine and an in-house demonstration unit in less than six months. The new machine platform revolutionizes DMF technology and exceeds requirements from both OEMs and end-users like converter Matrix Pack, while also serving as an excellent example of the breadth of the ctrlX Automation toolkit, JOA says.

“The final machine platform has met every metric we’ve asked of it and that speaks to both the innovative efficiency of the ctrlX Automation portfolio and our extensive experience in developing high-performance, quality machinery,” says Phillip Kocken, systems manager at JOA.

Under the hood of an entirely new machine platform

Functionality and a high level of motion were the guiding principles throughout the design process. At the core of the platform are 28 axes of ctrlX Drive, which are connected through two separate lines and powered by two high-amperage XCS2 converters that each run large motors to mill and recycle unused fiber mat. These two XCS2 converters also act as power supplies for two banks of cost-efficient and space-saving XMD2 dual-axis inverters. The power for these servo systems is distributed through a DC bus, which helps sustainably reduce energy consumption when axes aren’t running simultaneously. Additionally, because there are only two converters, fusing and wiring are minimized. The result is massive efficiency gains in panel design, power, and time-to-market thanks to the compact and flexible design of ctrlX Drive.

All elements of the ctrlX Automation system communicate and synchronize via EtherCAT; an open but highly deterministic network protocol that enables sub-millisecond update rates and reliable hardware synchronization. With EtherCAT, engineers can identify, integrate, and start programming an entire network of ctrlX Core (control), ctrlX IO, ctrlX Safety, and ctrlX Drive devices in minutes.

With the necessary hardware installed, it was time to use the most unique features of the ctrlX Automation platform. The platform’s dedicated control, ctrlX Core, uses the Linux-based ctrlX OS, which serves as the framework of the uniquely modular, app-based architecture. With this browser-based programming environment, JOA took advantage of interconnected apps that simplify each piece of the development process. By using individual apps designed to address PLC, motion, networking, and more, the programming experience was not only simplified, but expedited.

Rexroth adds that its ctrlX Automation can handle everything from basic ladder logic to complex math in Python; from HTML5 for graphics to the high-end motion JOA used with synchronization and electronic camming.

Through a focus on simplicity throughout the design process, this machine platform includes no extraneous components, stakeholders say. Its footprint, including cabinet space, is kept to a minimum and was designed to only consume power when processes are in motion. Beyond the reduced energy use, the finished machine also easily recycles its own waste—nearly all the scrap material produced in this process is converted back into fiber to be pressed again.

All in all, the efficient machine requires a smaller footprint, uses less energy, and produces less waste, dovetailing with the sustainable products it molds. That's important because, as industry trends and governmental regulations turn more to sustainable solutions in consumer verticals, there will be an increased need for products that are compliant. JOA’s machine platform help end users accomplish that goal.

“Working on JOA’s dry molded fiber machine was definitely a team effort. Once JOA told us about this new market they were pursuing, we knew it was a forward-looking venture that we wanted to be a part of. With the help of JOA’s engineering team and the support of our local sales channel, CMAFH, we combined all of the latest ctrlX Automation technologies to create a truly future-proof machine platform,” concludes Eric Roggeman, senior sales engineer, automation and electrification, Bosch Rexroth. PW



