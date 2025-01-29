NEW EVENT! Cutting-edge Trends for Every Industry at PACK EXPO Southeast
Carmine’s Adopts Easy-Open Lid for Signature Pasta Sauces

New York City-based Italian restaurant chain Carmine’s is adopting a lid that makes opening pasta sauce jars easier for a wider range of consumers.

Christopher Smith
Jan 29, 2025
Carmine's Sauce Jars With EEASY Lids
The above Carmine's pasta sauces each feature a Consumer Conveniece Technology (CCT) EEASY lid.
Image provided by CCT

Carmine’s, a family-style New York City Italian restaurant, has partnered with Consumer Convenience Technologies (CCT) to adopt the EEASY Lid, a product that helps meet consumer demand for inclusive and sustainable packaging.

CCT’s EEASY Lid is designed to help brands provide greater accessibility to jarred food products. For Carmine’s, this means consumers of its pasta sauces sold across over 300 retail locations can have an easier time opening the brand’s jars.

The lid allows consumers to vent a vacuum-sealed jar by pressing a button. This reduces the amount of twisting force needed for unscrewing a lid by 50%. A simple push and twist should open the sauce container.

The move to bring the EESAY lid to Carmine’s pasta sauce jars goes beyond a mere need in the market.

Consumer Convenience Technologies
