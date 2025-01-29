Carmine’s Adopts Easy-Open Lid for Signature Pasta Sauces

Carmine’s, a family-style New York City Italian restaurant, has partnered with Consumer Convenience Technologies (CCT) to adopt the EEASY Lid, a product that helps meet consumer demand for inclusive and sustainable packaging.
CCT’s EEASY Lid is designed to help brands provide greater accessibility to jarred food products. For Carmine’s, this means consumers of its pasta sauces sold across over 300 retail locations can have an easier time opening the brand’s jars.
The lid allows consumers to vent a vacuum-sealed jar by pressing a button. This reduces the amount of twisting force needed for unscrewing a lid by 50%. A simple push and twist should open the sauce container.
The move to bring the EESAY lid to Carmine’s pasta sauce jars goes beyond a mere need in the market.
“Carmine’s was created to bring people around the table for simple yet delicious meals for the whole family, whether a classic Spaghetti and Meatballs dish or a nostalgic plate of Chicken Parmigiana,” says Jeffrey Bank, CEO at Carmine’s. “Now with the EEASY Lid, we hope to make that experience even more convenient so that people can recreate the Carmine’s experience at home with ease. We want every day to feel like a Sunday afternoon at grandma’s, and we want consumers to be able to access our sauces effortlessly.”
A wide range of benefits
The EEASY Lid can assist anyone dealing with ailments such as carpal tunnel syndrome or tendonitis and can help those recovering from a surgical procedure or those battling the effects of aging.
Furthermore, the lid checks the sustainable packaging box due to its aluminum lug makeup. The aluminum lug lid is a recyclable, durable, and lightweight alternative to traditional tin plate lids.
CCT notes accessible packaging as a driving force behind EESAY Lid’s creation and partnership with Carmine’s.
“With accessible packaging like the EEASY Lid, we’re making sure no one gets left behind,” states Brandon Bach, president of CCT. “More than one in four adults in the U.S. struggle with some sort of disability, and that doesn’t even consider people who have weakened grip strength for other reasons.”