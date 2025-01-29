Carmine’s Adopts Easy-Open Lid for Signature Pasta Sauces

Carmine’s, a family-style New York City Italian restaurant, has partnered with Consumer Convenience Technologies (CCT) to adopt the EEASY Lid, a product that helps meet consumer demand for inclusive and sustainable packaging.

CCT’s EEASY Lid is designed to help brands provide greater accessibility to jarred food products. For Carmine’s, this means consumers of its pasta sauces sold across over 300 retail locations can have an easier time opening the brand’s jars.

The lid allows consumers to vent a vacuum-sealed jar by pressing a button. This reduces the amount of twisting force needed for unscrewing a lid by 50%. A simple push and twist should open the sauce container.

The move to bring the EESAY lid to Carmine’s pasta sauce jars goes beyond a mere need in the market.