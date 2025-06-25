Community Poll: RFID Technology for Tracking Reusable Packaging
Learn how your peers are using RFID Technology to sort and track reusable packaging assets.
Jun 25, 2025
Machinery Basics
Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
The road ahead for CPGs in 2025 and beyond—<i>Packaging World</i> editors review key findings from a survey of 88 brand owners, CPG, and FMCG readers.Download Now
Annual Outlook Report: Workforce
Hiring remains a major challenge in packaging, with 78% struggling to fill unskilled roles and 84% lacking experienced workers. As automation grows, companies must rethink hiring and training. Download the full report for key insights.Download Now