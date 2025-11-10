Henkel Updates Personal Care Brand Packaging, Amcor Pilots Advanced Chmical Recycling for Flexibles, and Toilet Paper Pack Uses Reclaimed Plastic Waste

See a few examples of recyclable packaging from Henkel, Amcor, and a collaboration of German companies from ThePackHub’s Innovation Zone.

ThePackHub
Nov 10, 2025
The relaunch converts shower gel bottles and deodorant variants to include recycled materials.
The relaunch converts shower gel bottles and deodorant variants to include recycled materials.
ThePackHub

These initiatives highlight the ongoing efforts to innovate within packaging and recycling, helping industries to reduce their environmental impact and move closer to a sustainable, circular economy.

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here

Henkel's  personal care packaging adopts recycled plastic and aluminum 

Henkel, headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany, has updated the packaging of its personal care brand Fa as part of a broader sustainability strategy. The relaunch includes converting Fa’s 250 ml and 400 ml shower gel bottles to transparent containers made from 100% recycled plastic, with a design that supports full recyclability. In parallel, selected deodorant variants now incorporate 50% recycled aluminum in their packaging. While the packaging update is a core focus, Henkel has also reformulated its shower gel products to include over 93% naturally derived ingredients, though this aspect lies outside the scope of packaging innovation. The use of post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic and aluminum is intended to reduce the carbon footprint associated with the brand’s packaging materials. Transparent PET is commonly recycled in many European markets, and using high levels of PCR in rigid packaging supports circularity without major changes to material collection infrastructure. The recycled aluminum used in the aerosol products is positioned as a lower-impact alternative to virgin aluminum, which is highly energy-intensive to produce. 

This modular pyrolysis system is designed to be co-located within existing industrial infrastructure to streamline integration and support localized recycling efforts.This modular pyrolysis system is designed to be co-located within existing industrial infrastructure to streamline integration and support localized recycling efforts. ThePackHub

Companies in this article
Amcor
Fill out the form below to request more information about Henkel Updates Personal Care Brand Packaging, Amcor Pilots Advanced Chmical Recycling for Flexibles, and Toilet Paper Pack Uses Reclaimed Plastic Waste
Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
Recommended
Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
Are You Greenwashing?
Recommended
Are You Greenwashing?
Related Stories
Adobe Stock 455693192
Flexibles
EPR at the Intersection Between Brands and Flexible Packaging Converters
Proposed campaign to educate consumers on flexible packaging recyclability via Store Drop-off or other alternative collection method, even ahead of potential curbside collection.
Flexibles
Why Consumers Don't Recycle Flexibles & What to Do About It
Screenshot 2025 11 07 At 7 48 32 Am
Flexibles
Live from FlexForward2025: Brand owners to join FPA?
Innovative packaging solutions
Sponsor Content
Innovative packaging solutions
Machinery Basics
View More »
Maxresdefault 681514d36ad34
Form/fill/seal - horizontal
How Do Horizontal Form/Fill/Seal Machines Work?
Liquid Filling Equipment Package This Pmmi
Filling/capping, liquid & viscous
A Video Overview of Liquid Filling Machines
Vffs Bagging Equipment
Form/fill/seal - vertical
What Can You Package on a Vertical Form/Fill/Seal Machine?
Maxresdefault 668e86188ccec
Cartoning
A Look into the World of Cartoning Equipment
View More »
Top Stories
Tetra Pak® test packs with plastic caps glued on.
Controls & Machine Components
Linear Transport System Syncs 120 Axes for Ultra-Fast Capping
A new cap applicator from Tetra Pak uses the Beckhoff XTS linear servo transport system to deliver 25,000 precisely sealed cartons per hour, tripling output over conventional portion-package cappers that run at 9,000/hour, while combining digital control with flexible, high-speed motion.
Wada Farms’ new 30% post-consumer recycled potato bag for Walmart is the first known food-contact PCR film in the retail potato market. The bag maintains performance and print quality comparable to virgin polyethylene while reducing virgin plastic use by more than 100,000 pounds annually.
Bagging & Pouching
Wada Farms, Walmart Roll Out 30% PCR Potato Bag
The 2025 On the Rise Award Winners and Krista DeBrosse, Director, Trade Show Operations, PMMI
PMMI News
PMMI Honors Emerging Industry Leaders with 2025 On the Rise Awards
As Chemical & Engineering News details, declining demand and fragile markets are threatening the economics of plastic recycling.
Recycling
Recycling Falters as Companies Retreat from Plastic-Waste Pledges
Innovative packaging solutions
Sponsor Content
Innovative packaging solutions
Annual Outlook Report: Automation & Robotics
What's in store for CPGs in 2025 and beyond? Packaging World editors explore the survey responses from 118 brand owners, CPG, and FMCG Packaging World readers for its new Annual Outlook Report.
Download
Annual Outlook Report: Automation & Robotics
Researched List: Engineering Services Firms
Looking for engineering services? Our curated list features 100+ companies specializing in civil, process, structural, and electrical engineering. Many also offer construction, design, and architecture services. Download to access company names, markets served, key services, contact information, and more!
Download Now
Researched List: Engineering Services Firms
Products
Eagle Product Inspection’s Tall PRO XSDV
X-ray Inspection System
Eagle Product Inspection’s Tall PRO XSDV provides dual-view imaging for improved contaminant detection and precise inline measurements of mass, fill level, and package integrity, enabling high-speed, data-driven quality inspection of rigid containers.
Modular Inkjet Platform
Recyclable Cup Coating for Hot Beverages
More Products
In Print
Packaging World October 2025
October 2025
Packaging World PELV Showcase 2025
PELV Showcase 2025
Packaging World September 2025
September 2025
Packaging World July/Aug 2025
July/Aug 2025
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View More »
Enticement Images 1080x1080 Pw Ai Packaging Ebook 2025
Robotics
How AI is Making Packaging Robots Smarter and More Adaptable
1136 Pw Humanoid Robots
Trends
Humanoid Robots in Packaging and Processing: 2025 Status Report
Enticement Images Imu 300x250 Pw Coveying Feeding Ebook 2025
Feeding/inserting/unscrambling
Conveying, Feeding & Inserting e-book
1133 Pw Cartoning
Cartoning
Researched List: Fast Changeover Cartoning Equipment
View More »