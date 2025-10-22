Community Poll: Challenges with Packaging Data from EPR Laws

Oct 22, 2025

 

Cartoning
Born Simple Turns to Retortable Cartons for Shelf-Stable “Better Bowls”
Es St Fh1 E 720
Multipacking/shrink bundling/banding
All-paper, Ultrasonic Welded Banded Multi-pac
The redesigned pack retains FrogTape’s curved silhouette and bold color cues while introducing a resealable tabbed closure. The structure preserves edge protection and on-shelf recognition once provided by the plastic canister.
Recycling
FrogTape Trades Plastic 'Cans' for Paperboard Cartons
Engineered Liquid Mixing Systems Increase Process Yield
Engineered Liquid Mixing Systems Increase Process Yield
Machinery Basics
Liquid Filling Equipment Package This Pmmi
Filling/capping, liquid & viscous
A Video Overview of Liquid Filling Machines
Vffs Bagging Equipment
Form/fill/seal - vertical
What Can You Package on a Vertical Form/Fill/Seal Machine?
Maxresdefault 668e86188ccec
Cartoning
A Look into the World of Cartoning Equipment
Maxresdefault 6672ebcaa10c1
Feeding/inserting/unscrambling
A Look at Feeding and Inserting Equipment on the Packaging Line
Unlike food packaging or products requiring oxygen or moisture barriers, some applications don’t need the complex multi-layer laminations that make many films difficult or impossible to recycle.
Recycling
Private Label Brands Target Low-Barrier, Recyclable Films via Retailer Forum
Major retailers including Amazon, Walmart, CVS, and Target are uniting through the Sustainable Packaging Coalition to accelerate development of recyclable, low-barrier flexible films that can meet circularity goals without disrupting existing lines.
Fernway’s Paxiom dual-head labeler applies regulatory and branding labels to opposite sides of premium cartons at up to 40 per minute.
Labeling
Fernway Cannabis Scales Automated Labeling Across State Lines
Axe Fine Fragrance aluminum aerosol can from Trivium Packaging features a proprietary lightweight alloy and precision metal printing that align technical engineering with scent-inspired design.
Package Design
Lightweight Alloy Lifts Design and Sustainability in Axe Aerosol Can
Semi-automatic Liquid Drum Filler Increases Operator Efficiency
Semi-automatic Liquid Drum Filler Increases Operator Efficiency
Annual Outlook Report: Workforce
Hiring remains a major challenge in packaging, with 78% struggling to fill unskilled roles and 84% lacking experienced workers. As automation grows, companies must rethink hiring and training. Download the full report for key insights.
Annual Outlook Report: Workforce
List: Digitalization Companies From PACK EXPO
Looking for CPG-focused digital transformation solutions? Download our editor-curated list from PACK EXPO featuring top companies offering warehouse management, ERP, digital twin, and MES software with supply chain visibility and analytics capabilities—all tailored specifically for CPG operations.
List: Digitalization Companies From PACK EXPO
The ProSys Fill RS8 Airless Pump Filler
Airless Pump Filler
The ProSys Fill RS8 operates at speeds up to 35 pumps per minute while supporting features like air release, overcap placement, and clean room installations.
Accumulation Table
Sealing Solution for PP and Aluminum Lids
Packaging World October 2025
October 2025
Packaging World PELV Showcase 2025
PELV Showcase 2025
Packaging World September 2025
September 2025
Packaging World July/Aug 2025
July/Aug 2025
Enticement Images Imu 300x250 Pw Coveying Feeding Ebook 2025
Feeding/inserting/unscrambling
Conveying, Feeding & Inserting e-book
1133 Pw Cartoning
Cartoning
Researched List: Fast Changeover Cartoning Equipment
Pmg Power Processing
Trends
Researched List: Powder Processing and Packaging Suppliers
Enticement Images 1080x1080 Pw Filling Capping Ebook 2025
Filling, Capping & Closing
Master Filling & Capping Equipment Selection
