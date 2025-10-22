Community Poll: Challenges with Packaging Data from EPR Laws
Learn where your peers stand on the challenges with packaging data from EPR laws.
Oct 22, 2025
Machinery Basics
Top Stories
Annual Outlook Report: Workforce
Hiring remains a major challenge in packaging, with 78% struggling to fill unskilled roles and 84% lacking experienced workers. As automation grows, companies must rethink hiring and training. Download the full report for key insights.Download Now
List: Digitalization Companies From PACK EXPO
Looking for CPG-focused digital transformation solutions? Download our editor-curated list from PACK EXPO featuring top companies offering warehouse management, ERP, digital twin, and MES software with supply chain visibility and analytics capabilities—all tailored specifically for CPG operations.Download Now