Target Introduces Paper-based Packaging for Figmint Brand, Brazilian Pet Foods Shifts to Carton Packs, and Ahlstrom Expands Portfolio with Fiber-based Flexible Packaging

Target Corporation ’s Figmint brand has introduced a paper-based packaging solution for its kitchen products, combining sustainability, accessibility, and an elevated brand experience. The design uses minimal material through unique dielines and a streamlined form, reducing environmental impact while maintaining durability for both retail and transit. The predominantly paper-based construction replaces more resource-intensive alternatives, supporting Target’s sustainability goals. The packaging features soft edges, bilateral symmetry, and a distinctive peg hole, creating a cohesive and recognizable aesthetic. By exposing more of the product itself at key touch points, the design enables consumers to interact with and assess product quality directly in-store. Accessibility was also prioritized, with functional elements like easy-to-open finger tabs and perforated tear strips, making the packaging user-friendly for a wide range of customers. The minimalistic, thoughtful design strengthens both the environmental and experiential aspects of the Figmint brand while aligning with consumer expectations for sustainable and accessible products.

These innovations highlight the significant progress being made in adopting paper-based solutions, driven by both functionality and sustainability. The breadth of applications demonstrates the versatility and growing demand for paper-based packaging as brands seek to reduce their environmental impact.

ThePackHub

Brazilian Pet Foods launches carton-based packaging for wet pet food

Brazilian Pet Foods, based in Arapongas, Paraná, has become the first company in Brazil to package wet dog and cat food in carton packs. The move marks a shift in the country’s pet food sector, traditionally dominated by dry products and metal cans, towards alternative packaging formats. The company is using Tetra Recart, a packaging solution developed by Tetra Pak, which consists of a structure combining paperboard. Unlike standard aseptic cartons, which are filled with pre-sterilized contents, the Tetra Recart system involves sealing the package first, then sterilizing the food inside using an autoclave. This method is commonly used in Europe and the United States but is new to the Brazilian pet food sector. The packaging comes in two sizes, 180 grams and 290 grams, and features an easy-open perforation that does not require tools. Brazilian Pet Foods is applying this format across eight variants of its brands Snow Dog, Snow Cat, and Canister. The launch also signifies Tetra Pak’s entry into the pet food packaging market in Brazil.

ThePackHub

Ahlstrom's fiber-based base paper developed for recyclable flexible food packaging

Ahlstrom, headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, has expanded its LamiBak portfolio with the introduction of LamiBak Flex, a fiber-based base paper developed for flexible food packaging applications such as pouches, sachets, and flow wraps. The material is designed as a recyclable alternative to plastic and foil-based substrates, aligning with the food industry’s shift. LamiBak Flex is produced from 100% responsibly sourced wood pulp certified under FSC or PEFC schemes, ensuring sustainable forest management. It is compliant with European paper recyclability standards (EN 13430 and CEPI protocols) and has passed Part 1 of the Western Michigan University repulpability test, making it compatible with North American recycling systems. Additionally, the paper meets industrial compostability standards in select regions, offering multiple end-of-life disposal options. Notably, it is free from PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances), addressing emerging global regulatory restrictions on these persistent substances. From a performance standpoint, the base paper supports various conversion techniques including extrusion, coating, and metallization, while its high mechanical strength and runnability make it suitable for high-speed production lines. The product also reduces the need for additional primers and barrier layers, which can help simplify processing and enhance recyclability.