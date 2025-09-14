Discover your next big idea at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
Target Introduces Paper-based Packaging for Figmint Brand, Brazilian Pet Foods Shifts to Carton Packs, and Ahlstrom Expands Portfolio with Fiber-based Flexible Packaging

See a few examples of paper-based packaging from Target, Brazilian Pet Foods, and Ahlstrom from ThePackHub’s Innovation Zone.

ThePackHub
Sep 14, 2025
The design uses minimal material through unique dielines and a streamlined form, reducing environmental impact while maintaining durability for both retail and transit.
ThePackHub

These innovations highlight the significant progress being made in adopting paper-based solutions, driven by both functionality and sustainability. The breadth of applications demonstrates the versatility and growing demand for paper-based packaging as brands seek to reduce their environmental impact. 

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here

Target introduces paper-based kitchen product packaging 

Target Corporation’s Figmint brand has introduced a paper-based packaging solution for its kitchen products, combining sustainability, accessibility, and an elevated brand experience. The design uses minimal material through unique dielines and a streamlined form, reducing environmental impact while maintaining durability for both retail and transit. The predominantly paper-based construction replaces more resource-intensive alternatives, supporting Target’s sustainability goals. The packaging features soft edges, bilateral symmetry, and a distinctive peg hole, creating a cohesive and recognizable aesthetic. By exposing more of the product itself at key touch points, the design enables consumers to interact with and assess product quality directly in-store. Accessibility was also prioritized, with functional elements like easy-to-open finger tabs and perforated tear strips, making the packaging user-friendly for a wide range of customers. The minimalistic, thoughtful design strengthens both the environmental and experiential aspects of the Figmint brand while aligning with consumer expectations for sustainable and accessible products. 

The design uses minimal material through unique dielines and a streamlined form, reducing environmental impact while maintaining durability for both retail and transit.
