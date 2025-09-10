Discover your next big idea at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
Benefits of Right-Sizing and Recyclability of Corrugated Material at Parcel Forum 2025

Packaging stakeholders highlighted the importance of right-sizing packaging in today's market and recycling rates for corrugated material at Parcel Forum 2025 Wednesday in Schaumburg, Ill.

Casey Flanagan
Sep 10, 2025
CPGs can find benefits in damage prevention, carbon footprint reduction, and consumer satisfaction by right-sizing packaging.
CPGs can find benefits in damage prevention, carbon footprint reduction, and consumer satisfaction by right-sizing packaging.

Packaging stakeholders covered the benefits of rightsizing packaging and the sustainable attributes of corrugated material at Parcel Forum 2025 Wednesday in Schaumburg, Ill. Find the key insights CPGs can take from the event below.

The benefits of right-sizing packaging in today's market

Right-sizing packaging can mean much more than a reduction in materials.

That’s according to Jack Groot, regional sales manager at Packsize. Speaking at Parcel Forum Wednesday, Groot noted some of the operational, environmental, and consumer benefits companies see when cutting unnecessary space out of packaging.

On the operational side, Groot said his customers often describe a decrease in damages.

Jack Groot, regional sales manager at PacksizeJack Groot, regional sales manager at PacksizePackaging World“You essentially have projectiles in a box banging back and forth. That could mean they’re rubbing up against each other and causing scratches, it could mean some sort of quality defect,” said Groot. “Just by right-sizing in general, we usually see that products arrive where they’re going with less damages, in a better state.”

An optimized package size can also mean a reduction in carbon footprint, as Goot explained, “the logic is more items on a UPS or FedEx truck, less trucks on the road.”

