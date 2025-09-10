Discover your next big idea at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
Experience a breakthrough in packaging & processing and transform your business with solutions from 2,300 suppliers spanning all industries. Click to learn more.

Futurist's Column: Looking Back to Look Forward on EPR and PPWR

Shaped by decades of evolving sustainability demands, the packaging industry now must move from a period of tepid response to decisive, collaborative action to build a circular future by 2035.

Todd Bukowski, Principal of PTIS
PTIS
Sep 10, 2025
Todd Bukowski, principal, PTIS
Todd Bukowski, principal, PTIS
PTIS

The packaging industry stands at a pivotal moment, shaped by two decades of evolving sustainability demands. Extended producer responsibility (EPR) and the Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR) are no longer emerging concepts but powerful forces redefining global supply chains. As we stand in 2025, reflecting on past predictions and current realities offers critical insights into the path ahead. To shape a sustainable future by 2035, we must learn from history and act decisively.

The question is: Will we act on the warnings of 2004 and build a circular future, or repeat past inaction? The packaging industry’s next decade depends on our collective resolve. 

In 2004, PTIS’s Future of Packaging program gathered industry leaders to project the state of packaging a decade later. Our forecast was clear: sustainability would disrupt the global industry. Early signals were evident—escalating pollution and litter challenges in BRIC countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China), where rapid urbanization strained waste management, and the expansion of EPR from Germany to places like Canada, holding producers accountable for packaging’s end-of-life. These weren't abstract theories, they were harbingers of a paradigm shift toward accountability and circularity.

Yet, the response was tepid. That inertia broke the following year when Walmart's then-CEO Lee Scott unveiled the retail giant's ambitious sustainability agenda. This declaration sent shockwaves through the sector. Suddenly, environmental stewardship wasn't optional; it was a competitive imperative. By the late 2000s, most major corporations had embedded sustainability into their core strategies with aggressive goals for packaging reduction.

Companies in this article
PTIS
Walmart
Fill out the form below to request more information about Futurist's Column: Looking Back to Look Forward on EPR and PPWR
2024 PACK EXPO Innovations Reports
Recommended
2024 PACK EXPO Innovations Reports
Are You Greenwashing?
Recommended
Are You Greenwashing?
Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
Recommended
Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
Related Stories
Brian Wagner
Digital Transformation
Futurist's Column: Automation, Smart Packaging Shape Efficiency, Engagement
Carmine's pasta sauces each feature a Consumer Convenience Technology (CCT) EEASY lid.
Package Design
Futurist's Column: Holistic Design is No Longer Optional
Podcast Logo Cmyk
Recycling
Through the Line Podcast: Duracell's Shifts to Paper Packaging at Packaging Recycling Summit
Engineered Liquid Mixing Systems Increase Process
Sponsor Content
Engineered Liquid Mixing Systems Increase Process
Machinery Basics
View More »
Vffs Bagging Equipment
Form/fill/seal - vertical
What Can You Package on a Vertical Form/Fill/Seal Machine?
Maxresdefault 668e86188ccec
Cartoning
A Look into the World of Cartoning Equipment
Maxresdefault 6672ebcaa10c1
Feeding/inserting/unscrambling
A Look at Feeding and Inserting Equipment on the Packaging Line
Maxresdefault 66607e2784d69
Feeding/inserting/unscrambling
How Products are Loaded and Sealed into Pre-Made Bags and Pouches
View More »
Top Stories
The adhesive volume is now electronically controlled with the new equipment using 24V signals to activate the electric valves, instead of adjusting the volume using nozzles and pneumatic pressure.
Adhesive application
Coca-Cola's Topo Chico Innovates in Case Gluing and Sealing
At its Monterrey, Mexico plant, Topo Chico reduced adhesive consumption by nearly 55% in the hot-melt gluing of boxes for its mineral water bottles.
Pmmi
PMMI News
2025 Packaging State of the Industry: U.S. Expands, Canada Maintains Strong Base
Living Ink supplied the press release, but the image in the press release is attributed to Crocs.
Bio-based
Crocs is First to Use Algae-Based Ink in CMYK Packaging
CPGs can find benefits in damage prevention, carbon footprint reduction, and consumer satisfaction by right-sizing packaging.
E-commerce/D2C packaging
Benefits of Right-Sizing and Recyclability of Corrugated Material at Parcel Forum 2025
Navigate Complex Indoor Environments
Sponsor Content
Navigate Complex Indoor Environments
List: Digitalization Companies From PACK EXPO
Looking for CPG-focused digital transformation solutions? Download our editor-curated list from PACK EXPO featuring top companies offering warehouse management, ERP, digital twin, and MES software with supply chain visibility and analytics capabilities—all tailored specifically for CPG operations.
Download Now
List: Digitalization Companies From PACK EXPO
Researched List: Engineering Services Firms
Looking for engineering services? Our curated list features 100+ companies specializing in civil, process, structural, and electrical engineering. Many also offer construction, design, and architecture services. Download to access company names, markets served, key services, contact information, and more!
Download Now
Researched List: Engineering Services Firms
Products
Csm Mvk Fusion Cip Safety Stage A5aa9259a9
Murrelektronik will Launch the MVK Fusion CIP Safety at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
See Murrelektronik's a new hybrid I/O device designed specifically for Ethernet/IP applications in Booth W-3964!
igus to Showcase Affordable Palletizing Cobot at PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2025
Duravant Showcases Food Sorting and Handling Equipment at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
More Products
In Print
Packaging World PELV Showcase 2025
PELV Showcase 2025
Packaging World September 2025
September 2025
Packaging World July/Aug 2025
July/Aug 2025
Packaging World May/Jun 2025
May/Jun 2025
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View More »
Enticement Images Imu 300x250 Pw Coveying Feeding Ebook 2025
Feeding/inserting/unscrambling
Conveying, Feeding & Inserting e-book
1133 Pw Cartoning
Cartoning
Researched List: Fast Changeover Cartoning Equipment
Pmg Power Processing
Trends
Researched List: Powder Processing and Packaging Suppliers
Enticement Images 1080x1080 Pw Filling Capping Ebook 2025
Filling, Capping & Closing
Master Filling & Capping Equipment Selection
View More »