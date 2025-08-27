Community Poll: Sustainable Packaging Types

Discover your next big idea at PACK EXPO Las Vegas this September
Aug 27, 2025
Are You Greenwashing?
Are You Greenwashing?
Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
2024 PACK EXPO Innovations Reports
2024 PACK EXPO Innovations Reports
Abel draws a clear line between saying “I recycle” and saying, “I’m a recycler.” One is an action. The other is part of how someone sees themselves. That identity shift is what makes behavior stick.
Recycling
Behavioral Science Meets the Blue Bin
Marissa Lundberg, VP of national accounts for Group O
Recycling
Material Innovations Seek to Close the Loop
Agilyx
Recycling
Agilyx ASA Reports Styrenyx Analysis Shows CO2 Emission Reductions
Stutz Packing: How a Co-Packer Rolled Out ERP — Without the Chaos
Sponsor Content
Machinery Basics
Vffs Bagging Equipment
Form/fill/seal - vertical
What Can You Package on a Vertical Form/Fill/Seal Machine?
Maxresdefault 668e86188ccec
Cartoning
A Look into the World of Cartoning Equipment
Maxresdefault 6672ebcaa10c1
Feeding/inserting/unscrambling
A Look at Feeding and Inserting Equipment on the Packaging Line
Maxresdefault 66607e2784d69
Feeding/inserting/unscrambling
How Products are Loaded and Sealed into Pre-Made Bags and Pouches
Top Stories
The 2D code, as a new identifier, improves inventory management, sustainability, traceability, security, consumer engagement, and, of course, packaging.
Coding & Marking
Cerveza Charro Pioneers 2D Code Adoption on Its Labels
In a sector where authenticity and transparency are highly valued, this Mexican beer—ranked among the best lagers in the world—adopted of two-dimensional codes on its labels in a pioneering move for Mexico and the world.
Getty Images 1421511848
Robotics
A3: Food, CPG Robotics Investments in Brief Lull After Pandemic Surge
Abel draws a clear line between saying “I recycle” and saying, “I’m a recycler.” One is an action. The other is part of how someone sees themselves. That identity shift is what makes behavior stick.
Recycling
Behavioral Science Meets the Blue Bin
This 14-head combination scale drops 5-lb portions of Frozen French fries into a vertical form/fill/seal system below.
Bagging & Pouching
Vertical Bagger Helps French Fry Maker Scale Up
Sponsor Content
