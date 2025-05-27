Pepsi Pushes Back Sustainable Packaging Goals

The company acknowledges progress towards some sustainable agriculture goals, but cites “external realities” as the driving factor for slowing advancement in sustainable packaging.

PepsiCo has scaled back its sustainable packaging targets and adjusted other sustainability goals in its PepsiCo Positive (pep+) initiative, according to a recent statement . The company acknowledges progress towards some sustainable agriculture goals, but cites “external realities” as the driving factor for slowing advancement in sustainable packaging.

The company wasn’t specific as to what those realities are, but scarcity of PCR/PIR and food-grade recycled material is likely part of the issue due to poor U.S. recycling habits.