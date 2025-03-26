Mondelēz International, Aptar Beauty, and Asda Introduce Packaging Designed for Improved Recyclability

Mondelēz International Recycled Plastic Packaging, Aptar Beauty Recyclable Pumps, and Asda Coffee Pod Recycling Initiative

See a few examples of packaging innovations designed to enhance recycling from Mondelēz International, Aptar Beauty, and Asda from ThePackHub’s Innovation Zone.

Mar 26, 2025
The 80% recycled plastic packaging will initially be used for approximately 300 million bars produced annually in Bournville, England, and Coolock, Ireland.
Image courtesy of Mondelēz International.

These initiatives highlight the ongoing efforts to innovate within packaging and recycling, helping industries to reduce their environmental impact and move closer to a sustainable, circular economy.

Mondelēz International Launches Recycled Plastic Packaging for Chocolate Bars

Mondelēz International has launched 80% recycled plastic packaging for Cadbury’s large sharing bars in the United Kingdom and Ireland. This packaging, made from ISCC PLUS-certified recycled plastic, will initially be used for approximately 300 million bars produced annually in Bournville, England, and Coolock, Ireland, equating to 600 tons of post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic. The recycled content is derived from advanced recycling technologies that break down plastics into their chemical building blocks, ensuring the material meets food safety standards. The packaging uses the mass balance approach, meaning the recycled content cannot be traced to individual wrappers but is accounted for across production. Developed with partners Amcor and Jindal Films, the packaging incorporates Amcor’s AmFiniti recycled plastic. The wrappers prominently display the “80% Recycled Plastic/Recycle Me Again” message and include a QR code directing consumers to a platform explaining mass balance and providing recycling resources. This initiative builds on Cadbury’s earlier efforts, including the 2022 rollout of 30% recycled plastic wrappers for certain products. 

The GSA Advance dispensing pump and PZ Advance spray pump are made from polypropylene (PP) and polyethylene (PE), ensuring compatibility with major plastic recycling streams.The GSA Advance dispensing pump and PZ Advance spray pump are made from polypropylene (PP) and polyethylene (PE), ensuring compatibility with major plastic recycling streams.Image courtesy of Aptar Beauty.

Companies in this article
Aptar Beauty
Mondelēz International Inc.
Asda
