Mondelēz International, Aptar Beauty, and Asda Introduce Packaging Designed for Improved Recyclability

Mondelēz International has launched 80% recycled plastic packaging for Cadbury’s large sharing bars in the United Kingdom and Ireland. This packaging, made from ISCC PLUS-certified recycled plastic, will initially be used for approximately 300 million bars produced annually in Bournville, England, and Coolock, Ireland, equating to 600 tons of post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic. The recycled content is derived from advanced recycling technologies that break down plastics into their chemical building blocks, ensuring the material meets food safety standards. The packaging uses the mass balance approach, meaning the recycled content cannot be traced to individual wrappers but is accounted for across production. Developed with partners Amcor and Jindal Films, the packaging incorporates Amcor’s AmFiniti recycled plastic. The wrappers prominently display the “80% Recycled Plastic/Recycle Me Again” message and include a QR code directing consumers to a platform explaining mass balance and providing recycling resources. This initiative builds on Cadbury’s earlier efforts, including the 2022 rollout of 30% recycled plastic wrappers for certain products.

Aptar Beauty Introduces Fully Plastic, Recyclable Pumps for Personal Care

Aptar Beauty has unveiled its Advance collection, transitioning two of its flagship pumps to fully plastic designs for enhanced recyclability. The GSA Advance dispensing pump and PZ Advance spray pump are made from polyolefin plastics, specifically polypropylene (PP) and polyethylene (PE), ensuring compatibility with major plastic recycling streams. This move follows the company's earlier success with the first single-material pump made from 100% polyethylene (PE) in 2021. The new pumps are designed to meet the body care and hair care markets, maintaining the original designs while replacing the metal spring with a plastic alternative to ensure durability and high performance. Both pumps have been independently rated as highly recyclable and are Post-Consumer Recycled Resin (PCR) capable. The GSA Advance pump is designed for smooth actuation and works with a variety of formulas, including water-based and high-viscosity products. The PZ Advance spray pump is optimised for oily formulations and is suited for products like sun care. Both pumps feature a twist-to-lock system, making them ideal for on-the-go use, and the design eliminates the need for additional caps. Aptar aims to disrupt the market with these all-plastic pumps that complement its other mono-material solutions.

Asda Starts Coffee Pod Recycling Initiative

UK retailer Asda has partnered with Podback, the UK-based coffee pod recycling initiative, to offer in-store recycling for aluminum and plastic coffee pods. Customers can now return used pods to over 600 Asda stores by filling specially provided Podback bags, which are available to order online. The pods can be dropped off at Asda’s toYou package returns service, integrating recycling into customers’ shopping routines. Podback aims to simplify pod recycling nationwide. Used pods are recycled within the UK, with coffee grounds converted into renewable energy and soil improvers, while aluminum and plastic components are repurposed into items like drinks cans and garden furniture. This partnership aligns with Asda’s broader environmental strategy, which includes commitments to reducing packaging waste and increasing recyclability. Podback was launched in November 2020 as the UK’s first nationwide coffee pod recycling scheme.

