L'Oréal, Berry Global, and Chang Introduce Recyclable Packaging Innovations

L'Oréal Plastic Pump, Berry Global Recyclable Pet Food Packaging, and Chang Beer Screw-top Aluminum Bottle

See a few examples of recycling innovations from L'Oréal, Berry Global in collaboration with Void Technologies, and Chang from ThePackHub’s Innovation Zone.

ThePackHub
Feb 14, 2025
The shift to a 100% plastic pump not only improves recyclability, aligning with the brand owner’s “L’Oréal for the Future” sustainability program.
Image provided by ThePackHub.
Image provided by ThePackHub.

These initiatives highlight the ongoing efforts to innovate within packaging and recycling, helping industries to reduce their environmental impact and move closer to a sustainable, circular economy.

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.

L'Oréal Introduces Recyclable Plastic Pump for Cosmetics Packaging

L’Oréal has introduced a fully recyclable plastic pump for its Men Expert Derma Control product line, marking a significant step in sustainable packaging innovation. This development eliminates the metal spring traditionally used in pumps, which is a key barrier to recyclability. The new pump aligns with the brand owner’s “L’Oréal for the Future” sustainability program, which also includes initiatives like lighter bottles, increased use of recycled plastic, and recyclable decorative sleeves. The shift to a 100% plastic pump not only improves recyclability but also simplifies the recycling process by removing metal components. This advancement represents a broader move by L’Oréal to reduce packaging waste and support the circular economy within the cosmetics industry. 

The fully recyclable packaging solution can be dropped off at designated store recycling points.The fully recyclable packaging solution can be dropped off at designated store recycling points.Image courtesy of Berry Global.


