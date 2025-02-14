L'Oréal, Berry Global, and Chang Introduce Recyclable Packaging Innovations

These initiatives highlight the ongoing efforts to innovate within packaging and recycling, helping industries to reduce their environmental impact and move closer to a sustainable, circular economy.
L'Oréal Introduces Recyclable Plastic Pump for Cosmetics Packaging
L’Oréal has introduced a fully recyclable plastic pump for its Men Expert Derma Control product line, marking a significant step in sustainable packaging innovation. This development eliminates the metal spring traditionally used in pumps, which is a key barrier to recyclability. The new pump aligns with the brand owner’s “L’Oréal for the Future” sustainability program, which also includes initiatives like lighter bottles, increased use of recycled plastic, and recyclable decorative sleeves. The shift to a 100% plastic pump not only improves recyclability but also simplifies the recycling process by removing metal components. This advancement represents a broader move by L’Oréal to reduce packaging waste and support the circular economy within the cosmetics industry.
Berry Global Develops Recyclable Pet Food Packaging
Berry Global, in collaboration with Void Technologies, has developed a type of pet food packaging designed for US store drop-off recycling. The packaging combines Berry’s manufacturing expertise with Void’s proprietary VoidPol film technology to deliver a mono-material solution compatible with the polyethylene (PE) recycling stream. This innovation aligns with growing consumer demand for sustainable packaging solutions that maintain performance while reducing environmental impact. The film utilizes VoidPol’s unique micro void technology, which creates a lighter material by introducing microscopic air pockets. This reduces the overall plastic content without compromising the barrier properties required to preserve pet food freshness. The result is a fully recyclable packaging solution that can be dropped off at designated store recycling points. To enhance consumer appeal, the packaging is flexo-printed with high-quality graphics and incorporates user-friendly features such as tear notches for easy opening.
Chang's Unpasteurized Beer in Recyclable Aluminum Bottle
Chang, Thailand’s second-largest beer brand, has introduced an unpasteurized beer in an innovative screw-top aluminum bottle, targeting the country’s growing premium beer market. The 500ml packaging, developed in collaboration with Thai Beverage Can Co Ltd, is reusable, keeps beverages cooler than traditional cans, and is fully recyclable, aligning with sustainability goals. The aluminium bottle solves storage and distribution challenges that previously limited Chang’s unpasteurised beer, which debuted in glass bottles two years ago and was primarily available in hotels and restaurants due to its strict cold-chain requirements. Now, the partnership with 7-Eleven’s cold transport system will facilitate wider distribution nationwide. Consumer feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, with 98% of surveyed respondents praising the beer’s fresh taste and 90% appreciating the premium packaging. This launch occurs amidst a market shift as the economy beer segment declines, dropping from 10% to 5% over a decade, reflecting rising demand for premium offering
