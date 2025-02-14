L'Oréal, Berry Global, and Chang Introduce Recyclable Packaging Innovations

The shift to a 100% plastic pump not only improves recyclability, aligning with the brand owner’s “L’Oréal for the Future” sustainability program.

L'Oréal Introduces Recyclable Plastic Pump for Cosmetics Packaging

L’Oréal has introduced a fully recyclable plastic pump for its Men Expert Derma Control product line, marking a significant step in sustainable packaging innovation. This development eliminates the metal spring traditionally used in pumps, which is a key barrier to recyclability. The new pump aligns with the brand owner’s “L’Oréal for the Future” sustainability program, which also includes initiatives like lighter bottles, increased use of recycled plastic, and recyclable decorative sleeves. The shift to a 100% plastic pump not only improves recyclability but also simplifies the recycling process by removing metal components. This advancement represents a broader move by L’Oréal to reduce packaging waste and support the circular economy within the cosmetics industry.