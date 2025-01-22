NEW EVENT! Cutting-edge Trends for Every Industry at PACK EXPO Southeast
Discover packaging & processing solutions for all industries at the all-new PACK EXPO Southeast in Atlanta, GA, March 10-12, 2025

Community Poll: Achieving Circularity

See where your peers stand on the challenge of adopting circularity practices.

Jan 22, 2025
Rethinking Packaging Robotics: Financial Justification Strategies
Are You Greenwashing?
Humanoid Robots: Future of Processing and Packaging Workforce?
Photo Courtesy of Getty Images
Recycling
U.S. PET Bottle Recycling Rate Reaches 30-Year High
Coke 2 Several
Recycling
Coca-Cola Hits 100% Recycled PET Mark
Eric F. Greenberg
Recycling
Plastics Liability Paradigm Shift
Stainless Steel Liquid Mixers for Demanding Sanitary Applications
Machinery Basics
Pt 31 Thumbnail
Emerging Brands
Get a Quick Overview of Conveyors
Horizontal Form/Fill/Seal (HFFS) machines
Flexibles
Learn How Horizontal Form/Fill/Seal Machines Work
Liquid Filling Equipment Package This Pmmi
Emerging Brands
A Video Overview of Liquid Filling Machines
Maxresdefault 665de25ad5356
Form/fill/seal - vertical
Four types of Vertical Form/Fill/Seal Equipment: Your Guide to VFFS Packaging
Photo Courtesy of Getty Images
Recycling
U.S. PET Bottle Recycling Rate Reaches 30-Year High
According to NAPCOR’s ‘2023 PET Recycling Report,’ the U.S. PET bottle recycling rate increased 4% from 2022 and is the highest rate since 1996.
Tropciana's new bottle
Package Design
Tropicana Weathers Blowback from ‘Shrin-quivelence,’ Pack Redesign
Each fish pack features a beautiful illustration of the fish species contained within as a way to educate consumers on the differences between them. Photo courtesy of Wild Alaskan Company.
Package Design
Seafood Branding is ‘a Love Letter from Alaska’
Ffra R
Recycling
FFRA Launches Plastic Film Recycling Directory
Axtra Begins U.S. Operations with Charlotte Showroom
Axtra Begins U.S. Operations with Charlotte Showroom
INTRODUCING! The Latest Trends for All Industries at PACK EXPO Southeast
The exciting new PACK EXPO Southeast 2025 unites all vertical markets in one dynamic hub, generating more innovative answers to your production challenges. Don’t miss this extraordinary opportunity for your business!
Connected Workforce Report
Discover how connected workforce technologies and automation can bridge the skills gap in our latest report. Explore actionable insights and innovative solutions.
Products
Beckhoff Ep3751 0260 Web
EtherCAT Box
The Beckhoff EP3751-0260 EtherCAT Box integrates an accelerometer and gyroscope in a compact module for measurement of acceleration, vibration, and rotational motion.
Multi-Head Leak Tester
Robot Control System
In Print
Packaging World PACK EXPO SouthEast Showcase 2025
PACK EXPO SouthEast Showcase 2025
Packaging World Resource Guide 2025
Resource Guide 2025
Packaging World Nov/Dec 2024
Nov/Dec 2024
Packaging World PACK EXPO Chicago Showcase 2024
PACK EXPO Chicago Showcase 2024
Downloads
Enticement 600x400 300 Dpi Digital Intel Report 1124
Workforce
Unlocking Potential: The Connected Workforce Explained
Flexible Packaging E Book Hero Shot Full
Flexibles
Flexible Packaging e-book
Pw Robotics 1 E Book 2024 Cover Fullsize
Robotics
Rethinking Packaging Robotics: Prioritizing Flexibility to Combat “Brittleness”
1113 Pw Rethinking Robotics
Rethinking Packaging Robotics
