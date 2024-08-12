Blue Bunny Opts for Translucent, Recyclable Pints

These translucent pints allow consumers to view appreciate the uniquely layered contents inside, just by looking at the packaging.

U.S.-based ice cream manufacturer Wells Enterprises produces popular brands like The Original Bomb Pop, Halo Top Creamery, and Blue Ribbon Classics, but perhaps the best-known brand in Wells’ lineup is Blue Bunny. The company recently expanded Blue Bunny’s Twist Cones soft-serve frozen treat line into 16-oz single-serve, freezer-grade twist pints.

Made with widely recyclable polypropylene (PP) and a high-density polyethylene (HDPE) lid supplied by Berry Global, the new Twist pints improve the recyclability of traditional ice-cream packaging, which is generally made of plastic-lined, paper board. The pints are also designed for nest-ability during transportation and storage, minimizing wasted space during transportation. This helps optimize supply chain efficiency and lessen the need for truckload shipments, stakeholders say. “Berry is an excellent partner for Wells. They understand our need for innovative, sustainable packaging and have worked closely with us to develop it,” says Julee Zugel, director of strategic sourcing at Wells.

Similar to the custom 48-oz PP containers produced by Berry for Blue Bunny’s scoop-able ice cream line, these translucent pints allow consumers to view appreciate the uniquely layered contents inside, just by looking at the packaging. The pints come in seven soft flavors that the brand calls “DUAL-icious,” including Chocolate Vanilla, Strawberries & Cream, Cookies & Cream, Candy Bar, Mint Chocolate, Blu’s Birthday Cake, and Cherry Chocolate. The new pints are currently available at retailers across the U.S., including Walmart, Kroger, Food Lion, Albertson’s, Safeway, and Publix. PW