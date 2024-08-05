Many companies are working towards 2025 targets to achieve 100% recyclable packaging. As the months of 2024 unfold, it will be interesting to observe how many companies revise their targets downward. Unilever and Colgate Palmolive have recently attempted to manage expectations, acknowledging how challenging it is to meet the targets set a few years ago.

ThePackHub Nescafé Dolce Gusto Partnership for Capsule Recycling in São Paulo

Nescafé Dolce Gusto, a Nestlé brand known for its multi-beverage capsule machines, has announced a strategic partnership with the Oxxo convenience store chain, part of the Nós Group, and the waste management startup Musa, to enhance capsule recycling in São Paulo. Twelve Oxxo locations will feature collection boxes for capsule recycling, with all collected materials sent to Nestlé’s dedicated Recycling Center in Osasco on the western outskirts of São Paulo. This initiative aims to make recycling more convenient for consumers and promote sustainable habits. The partnership is seen as a crucial step in expanding collection points and raising recycling awareness. Musa will manage the logistics of collecting and transporting the capsules, ensuring responsible disposal and recycling. In addition to Dolce Gusto capsules, the collection points will accept capsules from all brands. Currently, there are 322 collection points throughout Brazil, listed on the brand’s website.

ThePackHub Resealable and Recyclable Packaging for Mandatory Spirit Co's Vodka Premix

Mandatory Spirit Co, based in Australia, has introduced Mandatory Twisted, a premium vodka premix packaged in resealable and recyclable Tetra Pak cartons, marking a first in the RTD category. Launched recently in collaboration with Coles Liquor and distributed through Australian Liquor Marketers, it is hoped that this product positions the company as a leader in sustainability and convenience. It is claimed that the practical aspects of the product reduce waste at large events and offer a sustainable alternative to traditional packaging. The cartons, made from renewable plant-based materials, have a significantly lower reported carbon footprint and are recyclable through the national Container Deposit Scheme. Additionally, the product contains zero sugar, zero preservatives, and only 72 calories per drink, appealing to health-conscious consumers. The Australian-exclusive product is sold in packs of four 330ml cartons for $20 each.

ThePackHub Aldi Introduces 100% Recycled Plastic Packaging for Dish Soap Bottles

Supermarket Aldi has introduced 100% recycled plastic (rPET) packaging for its own-brand dish soap bottles, excluding caps and labels, for the U.K. market. This switch applies to its standard Magnum dish soap, Antibacterial, and one-liter Magnum Classic variants. The move is expected to save over 500 metric tons of virgin plastic annually. Additionally, by reducing the weight of the bottles, Aldi aims to save a further 106 metric tons of plastic each year. This initiative supports Aldi’s goal of incorporating at least 50% recycled content into its plastic packaging by 2025 and follows a recent switch to 100% rPET for all own-brand soft drinks and bottled waters in England and Wales.

In another example of brands moving to rPET, Kraft Heinz is switching to 100% rPET for its Kraft Real Mayo and Miracle Whip bottles.

