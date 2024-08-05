Explore all the latest packaging trends, all at PACK EXPO International
Discover new packaging &amp; processing solutions from 2,500+ exhibitors, all under one roof at PACK EXPO International, Nov. 3 – 6 in Chicago.

Nescafé Dolce Gusto Capsule Recycling in São Paulo, Mandatory Spirit Co Vodka Premix in Recyclable Cartons, Aldi rPET Dish Soap Bottles

See a few examples of recyclable packaging innovations from Nescafé, Mandatory Spirit Co, and Aldi from ThePackHub’s Innovation Zone.

ThePackHub
Aug 5, 2024
Capsule collection points at Oxxo convenience stores will accept capsules from all brands, not just Nescafé Dolce Gusto.
Capsule collection points at Oxxo convenience stores will accept capsules from all brands, not just Nescafé Dolce Gusto.
ThePackHub

Many companies are working towards 2025 targets to achieve 100% recyclable packaging. As the months of 2024 unfold, it will be interesting to observe how many companies revise their targets downward. Unilever and Colgate Palmolive have recently attempted to manage expectations, acknowledging how challenging it is to meet the targets set a few years ago. 

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.

Capsule collection points at Oxxo convenience stores will accept capsules from all brands, not just Nescafé Dolce Gusto.Capsule collection points at Oxxo convenience stores will accept capsules from all brands, not just Nescafé Dolce Gusto.ThePackHubNescafé Dolce Gusto Partnership for Capsule Recycling in São Paulo 

Nescafé Dolce Gusto, a Nestlé brand known for its multi-beverage capsule machines, has announced a strategic partnership with the Oxxo convenience store chain, part of the Nós Group, and the waste management startup Musa, to enhance capsule recycling in São Paulo. Twelve Oxxo locations will feature collection boxes for capsule recycling, with all collected materials sent to Nestlé’s dedicated Recycling Center in Osasco on the western outskirts of São Paulo. This initiative aims to make recycling more convenient for consumers and promote sustainable habits. The partnership is seen as a crucial step in expanding collection points and raising recycling awareness. Musa will manage the logistics of collecting and transporting the capsules, ensuring responsible disposal and recycling. In addition to Dolce Gusto capsules, the collection points will accept capsules from all brands. Currently, there are 322 collection points throughout Brazil, listed on the brand’s website. 

Mandatory Spirit Co's new cartons can be recycled through Australia's national Container Deposit Scheme.Mandatory Spirit Co's new cartons can be recycled through Australia's national Container Deposit Scheme.ThePackHubResealable and Recyclable Packaging for Mandatory Spirit Co's Vodka Premix 

Mandatory Spirit Co, based in Australia, has introduced Mandatory Twisted, a premium vodka premix packaged in resealable and recyclable Tetra Pak cartons, marking a first in the RTD category. Launched recently in collaboration with Coles Liquor and distributed through Australian Liquor Marketers, it is hoped that this product positions the company as a leader in sustainability and convenience. It is claimed that the practical aspects of the product reduce waste at large events and offer a sustainable alternative to traditional packaging. The cartons, made from renewable plant-based materials, have a significantly lower reported carbon footprint and are recyclable through the national Container Deposit Scheme. Additionally, the product contains zero sugar, zero preservatives, and only 72 calories per drink, appealing to health-conscious consumers. The Australian-exclusive product is sold in packs of four 330ml cartons for $20 each. 

Aldi's switch to rPET dish soap bottles is expected to save over 500 metric tons of virgin plastic per year.Aldi's switch to rPET dish soap bottles is expected to save over 500 metric tons of virgin plastic per year.ThePackHubAldi Introduces 100% Recycled Plastic Packaging for Dish Soap Bottles 

Supermarket Aldi has introduced 100% recycled plastic (rPET) packaging for its own-brand dish soap bottles, excluding caps and labels, for the U.K. market. This switch applies to its standard Magnum dish soap, Antibacterial, and one-liter Magnum Classic variants. The move is expected to save over 500 metric tons of virgin plastic annually. Additionally, by reducing the weight of the bottles, Aldi aims to save a further 106 metric tons of plastic each year. This initiative supports Aldi’s goal of incorporating at least 50% recycled content into its plastic packaging by 2025 and follows a recent switch to 100% rPET for all own-brand soft drinks and bottled waters in England and Wales. 

   In another example of brands moving to rPET, Kraft Heinz is switching to 100% rPET for its Kraft Real Mayo and Miracle Whip bottles.

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.

Companies in this article
Tetra Pak Inc.
Nestlé
Aldi
Fill out the form below to request more information about Nescafé Dolce Gusto Capsule Recycling in São Paulo, Mandatory Spirit Co Vodka Premix in Recyclable Cartons, Aldi rPET Dish Soap Bottles
Related Stories
The advent of advanced recycling technologies has opened up the potential for abundant new sources of PCR plastic.
Recycling
Global Brands Experiment with Advanced Recycled Materials
Kp Tray2 Tray Flake And Trays
Recycling
Klöckner Pentaplast Achieves Industry First with RecyClass Certification
A new snack bag for PepsiCo Europe’s Walkers Sunbites chip brand in the U.K. and Ireland is made from 50% recycled content from chemical recycling technology.
Recycling
PepsiCo’s Sunbites Bag Uses 50% Chemically Recycled Content
Liquid Mixing Systems: Improve Process Efficiency & Performance
Sponsor Content
Liquid Mixing Systems: Improve Process Efficiency & Performance
Machinery Basics
View more »
Maxresdefault 668e86188ccec
Home
A Look into the World of Cartoning Equipment
Maxresdefault 6672ebcaa10c1
Feeding/Inserting/Unscrambling
A Look at Feeding and Inserting Equipment on the Packaging Line
Maxresdefault 66607e2784d69
Feeding/inserting/unscrambling
How Products are Loaded and Sealed into Pre-Made Bags and Pouches
Maxresdefault 668c23dbb6727
Emerging Brands
Coding & Marking Equipment: Why It’s So Important in Packaging
View more »
Top Stories
Mexico's increase in packaged goods demand can be attributed to factors like increased consumer purchasing power, shifting consumer preferences, and the growth of e-commerce.
Packaging line integration
Mexico’s Packaged Food Demand Grows, Packaging Machinery Follows
Growing consumer purchasing power and U.S. imports are fueling an uptick in Mexico’s packaging machinery demand.
Ameri Star Good Garnier
Package Design
Fiber-based L’Oreal Garnier Pack Earns Top AmeriStar Honors
Patty Andersen, Vice President of Human Resources & After Market Services and co-owner of Delkor.
Workforce
Patty Andersen, Vice President of Human Resources & After Market Services and co-owner of Delkor
The legacy logo, which included letter outlining and a dimensional, 3D shadowed red dot, has been replaced by a flatter, less cluttered logo.
Package Design
First-in-a-decade 7UP Refresh Aligns Varieties with Modern Twists
Liquid Mixing Systems: Improve Process Efficiency & Performance
Sponsor Content
Liquid Mixing Systems: Improve Process Efficiency & Performance
Check out new technology from 2,500+ packaging & processing suppliers
PACK EXPO International is where you can discuss real-world problems with experts and land on innovative ideas. Discover every new packaging and processing trend, see machinery in action and learn sustainable solutions from experts.
Read More
Check out new technology from 2,500+ packaging & processing suppliers
Rethinking Packaging Robotics to Prioritize Flexibility
In this eBook, you’ll learn how to guard against the traps that CPGs sometimes inadvertently set for themselves when implementing robotics that lead to automation “brittleness.”
Read More
Rethinking Packaging Robotics to Prioritize Flexibility
Products
Ga800 Drive Frame 12
Variable Speed Drive Line
Yaskawa has expanded its GA800 line with higher horsepower options, reduced sizes, and flexible configuration packages to meet the growing demands of industrial applications.
All-Electric Label Applicator
Push-Type Palletizer
More Products
In Print
Packaging World Women in Packaging & Processing 2024
Women in Packaging & Processing 2024
Packaging World July/Aug 2024
July/Aug 2024
Packaging World May/Jun 2024
May/Jun 2024
Packaging World Mar/Apr 2024
Mar/Apr 2024
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Pw Mono Material Barrier Puches Hero
Recycling
Researched List: Mono-Material, Barrier Pouches
Enticement 3x2 300 Dpi Pw Digital Intel Report 0724
Logistics/Supply Chain
Special Report: New Digital Tools to Build a Stronger Supply Chain
Pw Robotics 1 E Book 2024 Cover Fullsize
Robotics
Rethinking Packaging Robotics: Prioritizing Flexibility to Combat “Brittleness”
Pw Zero:fast Changeover Hero
Home
Zero/ Fast Changeover Case Packers
View more »