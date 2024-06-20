Nestlé, Starbucks, and Aldi Introduce Recyclable Packaging Innovations

This month, we have seen significant activity in recycling, with more than a quarter of the initiatives from the month related to recycling or recycled content. Many companies are striving to meet the ambitious 2025 goal of achieving 100% recyclable packaging. As we progress through 2024, it will be intriguing to see if more companies adjust their targets.

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.

ThePackHub Nestlé Spain Uses 100% Recycled Plastic in Water Bottle Formats

Nestlé Spain now uses 100% recycled plastic (rPET) in its most successful water bottle formats, including Aquarel’s 0.75 cl and 1.5-liter containers, which are made entirely from recycled bottles. By 2024, the company aims to incorporate over 2,600 tons of rPET into its water formats, in line with its commitment in promoting the circular economy. Nestlé’s goal is for at least 50% of PET plastic used for bottle production to be recycled (rPET) by 2025. The move reflects Nestlé’s effort to expand the use of recycled plastic while reducing environmental impact. The production plants in Herrera del Duque and Arbúcies are certified by the Alliance for Water Stewardship, ensuring responsible water use. Moreover, the plants have achieved zero waste to landfill and utilize renewable energy sources, with the Herrera del Duque plant now equipped with a photovoltaic solar park generating nearly 20% of its electricity consumption.

ThePackHub Starbucks and Podback Partnership Boosts Coffee Pod Recycling in the U.K.

Starbucks is partnering with Podback to offer customers free drop-off recycling bags at all of its 1,250 U.K. coffee shops, making it easier to recycle used coffee pods. The bags can be filled with pods and taken to one of 6,500 Yodel drop-off points around the UK, or Podback offers curbside collection in 21 local authorities. Starbucks’ “At Home” range, launched in 2019, has already enabled customers to recycle pods at home through Podback, and now they can conveniently pick up recycling bags from Starbucks outlets. This expansion builds on the existing partnership between Starbucks and Podback, reflecting their shared commitment to sustainability. With coffee pod purchases increasing in popularity, providing accessible recycling options is crucial, as highlighted by the estimated 800 million coffee pods purchased in the U.K. last year. Podback emphasizes that partnering with Starbucks simplifies pod recycling for consumers, allowing them to pick up recycling bags at any Starbucks coffee shop across the U.K. All coffee pods collected by Podback are recycled in the U.K., with aluminum pods used for manufacturing new products and plastic pods turned into other plastic items

ThePackHub Aldi U.K. Switches Soft Drinks to 100% Recycled Plastic

Aldi has become the first U.K. supermarket to transition its own-brand soft drinks and bottled water range to 100% recycled plastic (rPET) in England and Wales, excluding the cap and label. This move, rolling out across all products in the soft drinks section, is expected to save around 10,000 metric tons of virgin plastic annually. It aligns with Aldi’s goal to incorporate 50% recycled content into its plastic packaging across the business by 2025. The supermarket highlighted the importance of reducing its impact on the environment and encouraging recycling among customers. The transition to recycled content is part of Aldi’s efforts to accelerate progress towards sustainability. Experts from WRAP and plastics recycling charity RECOUP praised Aldi’s initiative, emphasizing the collaborative effort needed across the industry to achieve high levels of recycled content.

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.