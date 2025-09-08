Discover your next big idea at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
Ten Billion items of single-use plastic to be replaced, following $14m investment in Xampla

Xampala's Morro Coating maintains the recyclability of cardboard without compromising on grease, oxygen and moisture barrier properties.

Xampla
Sep 8, 2025
Xampla Lab 8 236497
Xampla

  •  Xampla has secured $14m of investment, in a round led by Emerald Technology Ventures, BGF and Matterwave Ventures
  • The University of Cambridge spin out has created world-first natural materials from plant protein, to replace the world’s most polluting plastics
  • Funding will see more than ten billion units of single-use plastic replaced with Xampla’s Morro materials in the next five years

A major injection of $14m in private capital is set to accelerate UK materials innovation company Xampla’s mission to replace single-use plastics with alternatives made from plants.

Lead investor Emerald Technology Ventures runs Europe’s first specialist, venture-backed investment fund targeting the full packaging lifecycle.  The fund aims to catalyze leaps in advanced materials that benefit the planet and earn significant returns.

Also leading the Series A round is BGF, one of the largest growth capital investors in the UK and Ireland, and Munich-based Matterwave Ventures, along with follow-on investment from existing investors including Amadeus Capital Partners and Horizons Ventures.

Over the next five years, the funding will see Xampla’s revolutionary Morro materials replace more than ten billion units of the most polluting single-use plastic, including plastic linings found in takeaway boxes, coffee cups and sachets.

Global plastic production is estimated to rise to a billion tons annually, and with less than 10% of plastic ever produced being recycled, there are now 8 billion tons of plastics and microplastics in our global environment.

Xampla’s Morro materials offer a world-first natural polymer alternative. Made from regenerative plant proteins, they are completely plastic-free, biodegradable and home compostable.  

Through partnerships with 2M Group of Companies, Huhtamaki and Transcend Packaging, Xampla has already replaced polluting coatings on boxes used by food delivery giant Just Eat Takeaway and Bunzl Catering Supplies.

