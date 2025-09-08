Ten Billion items of single-use plastic to be replaced, following $14m investment in Xampla

This content was written and submitted by the supplier. It has only been modified to comply with this publication’s space and style.

Through partnerships with 2M Group of Companies, Huhtamaki and Transcend Packaging, Xampla has already replaced polluting coatings on boxes used by food delivery giant Just Eat Takeaway and Bunzl Catering Supplies.

Global plastic production is estimated to rise to a billion tons annually, and with less than 10% of plastic ever produced being recycled, there are now 8 billion tons of plastics and microplastics in our global environment.

Over the next five years, the funding will see Xampla’s revolutionary Morro materials replace more than ten billion units of the most polluting single-use plastic, including plastic linings found in takeaway boxes, coffee cups and sachets.

Also leading the Series A round is BGF, one of the largest growth capital investors in the UK and Ireland, and Munich-based Matterwave Ventures, along with follow-on investment from existing investors including Amadeus Capital Partners and Horizons Ventures.

Lead investor Emerald Technology Ventures runs Europe’s first specialist, venture-backed investment fund targeting the full packaging lifecycle. The fund aims to catalyze leaps in advanced materials that benefit the planet and earn significant returns.

Unlike plastic, Morro Coating maintains the recyclability of cardboard without compromising on grease, oxygen and moisture barrier properties.

The company’s Morro films, being commercialized through global partnerships, are soluble, giving them the potential to replace polluting plastic PVA films in dishwasher tablets and laundry pods. They are also food-safe and can be used as edible replacements for packaging a wide range of single-serve products, from sweets to soups.

In addition, Xampla is working in partnership with FMCG brands and fragrance houses to deploy Morro materials in place of harmful plastic micro encapsulates used to convey scents and active ingredients in homecare and beauty products.

Made from abundant and natural plant protein feedstocks, including peas, rapeseed and sunflower, the materials are completely PFAS and plastic-free, and exempt from the European Union’s Single-Use Plastic Directive (SUPD).

“This is a major vote of confidence for our revolutionary replacements for polluting plastics, and will see us expanding into Asia Pacific as well as growing in the UK and Europe," says Alexandra French, Xampla’s Chief Executive.

“We have proven to investors and to brands that Morro materials are the real deal in making plastic a material of the past. In just the next five years, Xampla will replace ten billion pieces of single-use plastic. This is the technology industry has been crying out for. Our ambition now is nothing less than to see our products—proudly bearing their Morro marque—become the world’s go-to plastic replacement.”

Neil Cameron, lead in Emerald’s sustainable packaging investment fund, adds:

“Working with Xampla is part of our mission to turbocharge a revolution in innovative packaging. This technology hits the sweet spot I search for: a big solution to a big problem that can reap big rewards. And with its current global traction, there is huge potential to scale even further.The global barrier coatings market alone is set to be worth over $30bn by 2032, and that is just the beginning.”

Rowan Bird, Investor at BGF, says:

“Xampla’s technology stands out as a truly scalable and practical alternative to plastic. Its patented, entirely natural and PFAS-free material is not only strong in performance but also drop-in ready for existing manufacturing lines, making it an attractive option for brands looking to adopt more sustainable solutions. We believe in the strength of the team, the quality of the product, and the positive role Xampla can play in helping reduce reliance on polluting plastics. We’re excited to support their continued growth as they bring this innovation to more partners and applications.”

Ines Kolmsee at Matterwave Ventures, adds:

“Xampla’s mission fully aligns with ours: they are tackling a major sustainability issue with smart technology that can be used in existing manufacturing equipment, making it both easy to adopt and capital efficient. What really wowed us is their global team. These are real experts, drawing on the best science from the University of Cambridge and elsewhere. But this isn’t an academic exercise. They have got their product out of the lab and into the market. It is a remarkable achievement and I know they will now go from strength to strength.”