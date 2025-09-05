Discover your next big idea at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
Experience a breakthrough in packaging & processing and transform your business with solutions from 2,300 suppliers spanning all industries. Click to learn more.

Tums Switches to Bio-based Bottle

At the Packaging Recycling Summit, Haleon and partner Pretium shared how a switch to bio-based resin is helping Tums cut carbon while keeping its iconic bottle—and consumer experience—consistent.

Anne Marie Mohan
Sep 5, 2025
Lisa Huett, director of sustainability for Pretium Packaging, and Nate McCrary, director of business development for LyondellBasell
Lisa Huett, director of sustainability for Pretium Packaging, and Nate McCrary, director of business development for LyondellBasell
PMMI Media Group

As more brands take a ground-up approach to packaging innovation, they’re looking for solutions that can drive circularity while delivering on climate goals. For global consumer healthcare company Haleon, that meant reevaluating material choices for its iconic antacid brand Tums. Working closely with suppliers across the value chain, Haleon switched to a recyclable bio-based resin for its Tums bottle, aiming to cut carbon emissions without disrupting its performance or appearance, or the consumer experience.

 

  Read this related article on another package made from bio-based material, in “Win Win Water Debuts 100% Plant-Based, Compostable Bottle”

 

 

Nate McCrary, director, business development at LyondellBasell, shared the details during a session at Packaging World’s 2025 Packaging Recycling Summit that also included project partner Pretium Packaging. The new bottle is made from renewable feedstocks and is fully recyclable in existing infrastructure. “This is a mass-balanced, bio-based material,” he explained, “which means we’re replacing fossil resources with renewable content while maintaining the same quality, consistency, and compatibility with recycling systems.”

Screenshot 2025 08 08 At 12 40 03 PmLyondellBasell

Easing the rollout, the transition didn’t require new tooling or a redesign of the bottle. That compatibility was key, said McCrary, noting that Haleon didn’t want to ask consumers to adjust their behavior. The company also needed to keep manufacturing, labeling, and distribution intact. The bio-based resin helped check those boxes while delivering a carbon footprint reduction of about 70% compared to virgin fossil-based plastic.

McCrary added that this kind of collaboration, between brand owners, material suppliers, and converters, is what makes scalable change possible. “If we’re really going to transition the industry, we have to work together to create solutions that don’t compromise on functionality,” he said.  PW

Companies in this article
Pretium Packaging
LyondellBasell
2024 PACK EXPO Innovations Reports
Recommended
2024 PACK EXPO Innovations Reports
Are You Greenwashing?
Recommended
Are You Greenwashing?
Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
Recommended
Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
Related Stories
The pilot includes a dedicated straw collection box to explore recycling options.
Bio-based
Starbucks Korea, Innonature Packaging Solutions, and AkronTechnology Release Bio-based Packaging
140 A6644 Photo Pasi Salminen Com
Bio-based
Metsä Board Awarded EcoVadis Platinum Rating
Through the Line: Packaging and Processing
Recycling
Through the Line Podcast: Sustainable Packaging Trends at PACK EXPO 2024
Navigate Complex Indoor Environments
Sponsor Content
Navigate Complex Indoor Environments
Machinery Basics
View More »
Vffs Bagging Equipment
Form/fill/seal - vertical
What Can You Package on a Vertical Form/Fill/Seal Machine?
Maxresdefault 668e86188ccec
Cartoning
A Look into the World of Cartoning Equipment
Maxresdefault 6672ebcaa10c1
Feeding/inserting/unscrambling
A Look at Feeding and Inserting Equipment on the Packaging Line
Maxresdefault 66607e2784d69
Feeding/inserting/unscrambling
How Products are Loaded and Sealed into Pre-Made Bags and Pouches
View More »
Top Stories
Lisa Huett, director of sustainability for Pretium Packaging, and Nate McCrary, director of business development for LyondellBasell
Bio-based
Tums Switches to Bio-based Bottle
At the Packaging Recycling Summit, Haleon and partner Pretium shared how a switch to bio-based resin is helping Tums cut carbon while keeping its iconic bottle—and consumer experience—consistent.
Soules Foods’ line features Delkor’s compact EVO at the center of an integrated, end-to-end system.
Case/Tray Packing
Soules Foods Serves as Proving Ground for Breakthrough Robotics
Awards
PMMI News
Innovation Takes Center Stage with Technology Excellence Awards at PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2025
Kory Nook, VP of packaging research and innovation for Danone
Sustainability
Danone’s Holistic Approach to Packaging Innovation
Semi-automatic Liquid Drum Filler Increases Operator Efficiency
Sponsor Content
Semi-automatic Liquid Drum Filler Increases Operator Efficiency
Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
The road ahead for CPGs in 2025 and beyond—Packaging World editors review key findings from a survey of 88 brand owners, CPG, and FMCG readers.
Download Now
Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
Researched List: Engineering Services Firms
Looking for engineering services? Our curated list features 100+ companies specializing in civil, process, structural, and electrical engineering. Many also offer construction, design, and architecture services. Download to access company names, markets served, key services, contact information, and more!
Download Now
Researched List: Engineering Services Firms
Products
Amcor
One Partner, Limitless Packaging Solutions
With broad portfolio of flexibles, rigids and specialty cartons, Amcor will bring limitless packaging solutions and specialist engagement to PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth N-9210.
Weber and SOMIC Partnership Makes Convenience Meal Packaging Easier: Learn More at PACK EXPO!
XTS EcoLine Motor Module Delivers Advanced Mechatronics Technology at a Lower Price
More Products
In Print
Packaging World PELV Showcase 2025
PELV Showcase 2025
Packaging World September 2025
September 2025
Packaging World July/Aug 2025
July/Aug 2025
Packaging World May/Jun 2025
May/Jun 2025
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View More »
1133 Pw Cartoning
Cartoning
Researched List: Fast Changeover Cartoning Equipment
Pmg Power Processing
Trends
Researched List: Powder Processing and Packaging Suppliers
Enticement Images 1080x1080 Pw Filling Capping Ebook 2025
Filling, Capping & Closing
Master Filling & Capping Equipment Selection
Pw Mono Material Barrier Puches Hero
Recycling
Researched List: Mono-Material, Barrier Pouches
View More »