Dissolvable Skin Care Wipes Pick Compostable Sachets

The new laminated structure meets all the technical requirements: it runs well on the sachet lines and efficiently wraps the wipes. With its excellent moisture barrier, it also effectively protects the product until it is used by the consumer.

These dissolvable cleansing wipes are formulated with gentle plant oils and vitamins, hydrating and calming relief even for the most sensitive skins. Not only are the wipes great for the skin, but they are also produced with the planet in mind. The company continuously measures and tracks the footprint of all its products, aiming to reduce the impacts as much as possible.

Conserving Beauty is a skin-care brand that made a splash with dissolvable and compostable skincare solutions, including what it says are world's-first dissolving cleansing wipes, sheet masks, and zit strips. Launched in November 2021, the company is making waves internationally and has won nine global industry awards in Australia, the U.K., and the U.S. Conserving Beauty says it’s on a mission to reduce the beauty industry's water footprint, carbon footprint and waste footprint through groundbreaking innovation alongside conservation research.

In line with its sustainability values, Conserving Beauty matched its products with a new Econic compostable packaging sourced from Convex, the New Zealand converter. The high- performance sachet material includes a layer of NatureFlex from Futamura, laminated to paper and another biofilm for hermeticity.

"I am delighted to have found this packaging solution for our dissolving wipes and sheet masks," says Natassia Grace, founder and CEO of Conserving Beauty. "It was very important for me that the packaging matches the ethos of my brand. Product efficacy and sustainability initiatives remain very high in Conserving Beauty’s priority and R&D investments."

Grace has been recognized for her hard unwavering commitment to championing innovation and sustainable business practices, winning several awards including Forbes Asia 30 Under 30 2024, Woman Of The Future 2022, and BOF - Business Of Beauty Inaugural Global Beauty Award.

NatureFlex films are produced from renewable wood pulp, harvested from responsibly managed plantations and meet all the relevant standards for industrial composting, including AS4736, EN13432 and ASTM D6400. They are also certified for home composting according to the Australian home composting standard AS5810, to the French standard by Din Certo, and to OK Compost Home protocol. NatureFlex provides an excellent barrier to aroma, gas, and moisture.

"We are very pleased that our NatureFlex film has been chosen to be part of this solution for Conserving Beauty. Conventional structures for this type of product would have used combinations of plastics and foil, rendering them unrecyclable. Our renewable and compostable films are a good choice for this type of application, enabling a valid end of life option," says Tamaki Kaga, regional sales manager, Futamura.