Dissolvable Skin Care Wipes Pick Compostable Sachets

For sachet packaging of its new dissolvable cleansing wipes, Australian-based Conserving Beauty tapped compostable NatureFlex films by Futamura Compostable Packaging, as converted by New Zealand's Convex.

Matt Reynolds
Jan 15, 2025
The new laminated structure meets all the technical requirements: it runs well on the sachet lines and efficiently wraps the wipes. With its excellent moisture barrier, it also effectively protects the product until it is used by the consumer.
The new laminated structure meets all the technical requirements: it runs well on the sachet lines and efficiently wraps the wipes. With its excellent moisture barrier, it also effectively protects the product until it is used by the consumer.

Conserving Beauty is a skin-care brand that made a splash with dissolvable and compostable skincare solutions, including what it says are world's-first dissolving cleansing wipes, sheet masks, and zit strips. Launched in November 2021, the company is making waves internationally and has won nine global industry awards in Australia, the U.K., and the U.S. Conserving Beauty says it’s on a mission to reduce the beauty industry's water footprint, carbon footprint and waste footprint through groundbreaking innovation alongside conservation research.

These dissolvable cleansing wipes are formulated with gentle plant oils and vitamins, hydrating and calming relief even for the most sensitive skins. Not only are the wipes great for the skin, but they are also produced with the planet in mind. The company continuously measures and tracks the footprint of all its products, aiming to reduce the impacts as much as possible.

