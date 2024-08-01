McDonald's, Blue Skies, and Maison Matine Introduce Bio-Based Packaging Innovations

Explore all the latest packaging trends, all at PACK EXPO International
McDonald's Franchisee Swaps to Biodegradable Paper, Blue Skies Fruit in Seaweed-Based Packs, Maison Matine Perfume in Wool-Padded Envelopes

See a few examples of bio-based packaging innovations from McDonald's, Blue Skies, and Maison Matine from ThePackHub’s Innovation Zone.

ThePackHub
Aug 1, 2024
McDonald's franchisee Arcos Dorados' new primary bags and burger wrappers are biodegradable, compostable, and recyclable.
McDonald's franchisee Arcos Dorados' new primary bags and burger wrappers are biodegradable, compostable, and recyclable.
ThePackHub

The Innovation Zone is currently tracking a significant number of bio-based packaging innovations, reflecting the packaging industry’s focus on sustainability. It's fascinating to observe a considerable number of recent innovations using biomaterials derived from waste materials. Some standout alternative biomaterials are also being highlighted.

New biodegradable Technology Transforms McDonald's Franchisee's Packaging 

In a landmark move poised to change the fast-food industry, J&J Green Paper has introduced its JANUS technology, now being utilized by Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc., the world’s largest independent McDonald’s franchisee, and a local packaging supplier in Argentina. Arcos Dorados has implemented JANUS in the primary bags and wrappers of its hamburgers. This 100% renewably sourced compound is biodegradable, compostable, and recyclable, offering a sustainable alternative to petroleum-derived polyethylene. JANUS creates a natural barrier against grease, water, and oxygen, making it suitable for various food packaging applications. This initiative aims to reduce reliance on single-use plastics and PFAS chemicals. It is seen that the adoption of JANUS technology represents a significant step towards replacing toxic materials with sustainable alternatives, addressing the fast-food industry’s need for sustainable packaging solutions and combating the harmful effects of plastic waste. 

Blue Skies and its supermarket client Waitrose have partnered with Kelpi to pilot seaweed-based packaging solutions.Blue Skies and its supermarket client Waitrose have partnered with Kelpi to pilot seaweed-based packaging solutions.ThePackHubBlue Skies to Replace Plastic Fresh Fruit Packaging with Innovative Seaweed-Based Alternative

Sustainable packaging innovator Kelpi has secured a contract with global fresh fruit producer Blue Skies and their supermarket client Waitrose to replace plastic packaging with seaweed-derived alternatives. Supported by the U.K. Aid-funded FRESHPPACT project, this 18-month initiative aims to revolutionize fresh cut fruit packaging. Kelpi’s materials team will prototype and pilot bio-material packaging solutions that are recyclable, compostable, and marine-safe, providing a long-term water and acid barrier. This project targets the reduction of plastic waste across the fresh produce supply chain from Sub-Saharan Africa to the U.K. and Europe. Kelpi’s seaweed-based biomaterials offer a sustainable solution to this global issue. Waitrose and Blue Skies are enthusiastic about supporting Kelpi in developing innovative, sustainable packaging solutions that will benefit regions with limited waste management infrastructure, such as Ghana, where Blue Skies operates. Currently, only 9% of fossil fuel plastic waste is recycled, with the rest incinerated or polluting the environment. 

Maison Matine felt traditional e-commerce packaging materials didn't align with its brand values, leading it to choose Woola's packaging.Maison Matine felt traditional e-commerce packaging materials didn't align with its brand values, leading it to choose Woola's packaging.ThePackHubMaison Matine Uses Wool-Padded Envelopes in Sustainable E-Commerce Packaging Solution 

French perfume brand Maison Matine has adopted an innovative packaging solution from Estonian start-up Woola, following the lead of Mademoiselle Bio. Since December, Maison Matine’s online orders have been shipped in plastic-free envelopes padded with upcycled sheep wool. This packaging, developed by Woola, aims to enhance customer experience and demonstrate a commitment to sustainability. The idea was conceived at the Édition Spéciale by Luxe Pack trade show in Paris in June 2023. Maison Matine emphasizes that traditional bubble wrap and oversized cardboard boxes did not align with their brand values. Woola’s envelopes minimize plastic use, reduce pack size, and feature strong, durable materials that elevate the brand’s image. This solution, which can be customised for bulk orders, offers better protection and a higher quality presentation than conventional options. Woola, a winner of the LVMH Innovation Award in 2023, transforms coarse sheep wool into effective, sustainable packaging. 

Companies in this article
McDonald’s
LVMH Group
