Procter & Gamble, Beavertown, and Peri & Sons Farms Introduce Bio-Based Packaging Innovations

Recent innovations in biodegradable and bioplastic packaging solutions reflect a strong and consistent trend in this area. The number of bio-based initiatives coming to our attention remains significant, encompassing everything from university developments to in-market launches.

Procter & Gamble Detergent Pods Utilize Silphium Cardboard

Procter & Gamble and PreZero have launched a new packaging innovation featuring an outer carton made from silphium plant fibers. The Ariel All-in-1 PODS Special Edition pack is now available at Lidl stores in Germany. It is seen that this collaboration marks another milestone in their commitment to developing sustainable packaging solutions. The silphium paper has been developed in collaboration with PreZero’s OutNature brand. Regional cultivation of silphium reduces transport distances, and the plant’s insect-friendly nature and CO 2 storage offer additional sustainability benefits. With this initiative, both companies aim to promote closed-loop resource usage and reduce waste, contributing to the decarbonization of the supply chain. The special edition Ariel All-in-1 PODS, containing 76 wash loads, represents a significant step towards achieving the company’s shared sustainability vision.

Beavertown Brewery Collaboration Launches Compostable Chip Packs with Mental Health Conversation Starters

British brewery Beavertown has teamed up with the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) to launch a limited-edition crisp pack, packaged in Futamura’s compostable packaging and featuring mental health conversation starters. In a unique collaboration, Beavertown enlisted the help of hand-made crisp brand SMUG, crisp manufacturer Yorkshire Crisp Company, and compostable packaging experts Parkside to develop an original flavor and production process. Each pack contains mental health conversation starters printed on the inside laminate material, aiming to facilitate discussions about mental health. The packaging, from Parkside Flexibles’ Park2Nature range, uses high-performance compostable cellulose films sourced from Futamura, providing both barrier performance and compostability in residential and industrial environments, certified by TÜV and OK Compost. The new Open Up Chips will be available in over 260 pubs across the U.K., with free packs distributed on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays.

Peri & Sons Farms Showcases Compostable and Biodegradable Packaging for Onions and Shallots

Yerington, Nevada-based Peri & Sons Farms has showcased its Earthbag for onions, a biodegradable and compostable pack made from paper and bamboo mesh. The bag is designed to meet consumer needs as well as benefit the environment. The Earthbag is used for various organic onion varieties, including yellow, white, red, sweet, and combo. Peri & Sons highlighted the bag’s features, such as being fresh, food-safe, USDA organic certified, and supporting zero-waste initiatives. The 3-pound (1.36 kg) custom-packed product comes with a UPC (Universal Product Code) for accurate organic identification, promoting consumer recycling and presenting a kid-friendly design. The company emphasised that their new packaging enhances freshness, shelf life, and safety while reducing environmental impact.

