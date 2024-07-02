Procter & Gamble, Beavertown, and Peri & Sons Farms Introduce Bio-Based Packaging Innovations

New Tool: ProSource
Check out our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.

Procter & Gamble Silphium Cartons for Laundry Pods, Beavertown Compostable Chip Bags for Mental Health Awareness, Peri & Sons Farms "Earthbag" for Onions

See a few examples of bio-based packaging innovations from Procter & Gamble, Beavertown, and Peri & Sons Farms from ThePackHub’s Innovation Zone.

ThePackHub
Jul 2, 2024
Procter & Gamble's new Ariel packaging uses regionally cultivated silphium fibers to reduce transport distances.
Procter & Gamble's new Ariel packaging uses regionally cultivated silphium fibers to reduce transport distances.
Procter & Gamble

Recent innovations in biodegradable and bioplastic packaging solutions reflect a strong and consistent trend in this area. The number of bio-based initiatives coming to our attention remains significant, encompassing everything from university developments to in-market launches. 

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.

Procter & Gamble's new Ariel packaging uses regionally cultivated silphium fibers to reduce transport distances.Procter & Gamble's new Ariel packaging uses regionally cultivated silphium fibers to reduce transport distances.Procter & GambleProcter & Gamble Detergent Pods Utilize Silphium Cardboard 

Procter & Gamble and PreZero have launched a new packaging innovation featuring an outer carton made from silphium plant fibers. The Ariel All-in-1 PODS Special Edition pack is now available at Lidl stores in Germany. It is seen that this collaboration marks another milestone in their commitment to developing sustainable packaging solutions. The silphium paper has been developed in collaboration with PreZero’s OutNature brand. Regional cultivation of silphium reduces transport distances, and the plant’s insect-friendly nature and CO2 storage offer additional sustainability benefits. With this initiative, both companies aim to promote closed-loop resource usage and reduce waste, contributing to the decarbonization of the supply chain. The special edition Ariel All-in-1 PODS, containing 76 wash loads, represents a significant step towards achieving the company’s shared sustainability vision. 

Beavertown's limited-edition chips use compostable materials and promote mental health awareness.Beavertown's limited-edition chips use compostable materials and promote mental health awareness.ThePackHubBeavertown Brewery Collaboration Launches Compostable Chip Packs with Mental Health Conversation Starters 

British brewery Beavertown has teamed up with the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) to launch a limited-edition crisp pack, packaged in Futamura’s compostable packaging and featuring mental health conversation starters. In a unique collaboration, Beavertown enlisted the help of hand-made crisp brand SMUG, crisp manufacturer Yorkshire Crisp Company, and compostable packaging experts Parkside to develop an original flavor and production process. Each pack contains mental health conversation starters printed on the inside laminate material, aiming to facilitate discussions about mental health. The packaging, from Parkside Flexibles’ Park2Nature range, uses high-performance compostable cellulose films sourced from Futamura, providing both barrier performance and compostability in residential and industrial environments, certified by TÜV and OK Compost. The new Open Up Chips will be available in over 260 pubs across the U.K., with free packs distributed on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays. 

   Read about another Futamura compostable packaging application from Vikings & Goddesses Pie Company.

Peri & Sons Farms claims its new Earthbag enhances freshness, shelf life, and safety while reducing environmental impact.Peri & Sons Farms claims its new Earthbag enhances freshness, shelf life, and safety while reducing environmental impact.ThePackHubPeri & Sons Farms Showcases Compostable and Biodegradable Packaging for Onions and Shallots 

Yerington, Nevada-based Peri & Sons Farms has showcased its Earthbag for onions, a biodegradable and compostable pack made from paper and bamboo mesh. The bag is designed to meet consumer needs as well as benefit the environment. The Earthbag is used for various organic onion varieties, including yellow, white, red, sweet, and combo. Peri & Sons highlighted the bag’s features, such as being fresh, food-safe, USDA organic certified, and supporting zero-waste initiatives. The 3-pound (1.36 kg) custom-packed product comes with a UPC (Universal Product Code) for accurate organic identification, promoting consumer recycling and presenting a kid-friendly design. The company emphasised that their new packaging enhances freshness, shelf life, and safety while reducing environmental impact. 

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.

Companies in this article
Futamura Group
TUV
PreZero US Inc.
Parkside Flexibles
Procter & Gamble
Fill out the form below to request more information about Procter & Gamble Silphium Cartons for Laundry Pods, Beavertown Compostable Chip Bags for Mental Health Awareness, Peri & Sons Farms "Earthbag" for Onions
Related Stories
Vikings & Goddesses' new packaging features a 'stained glass window' design to minimize ink density and maintain compostability.
Bio-based
Bakery Swaps to Compostable Film for Frozen Products
Nescafé's paper refill pack is 97% lighter than a traditional coffee jar.
Bio-based
Nescafé, Milk & More, and Aldi Introduce Paper Packaging Innovations
Bioelements Packaging Products
Bio-based
Bioelements Expands Into the United States
Pail Filling: Highly Accurate Fill Cycles Ensure Optimal Yield & Rate
Sponsor Content
Pail Filling: Highly Accurate Fill Cycles Ensure Optimal Yield & Rate
Machinery Basics
View more »
Maxresdefault 6672ebcaa10c1
Feeding/Inserting/Unscrambling
A Look at Feeding and Inserting Equipment on the Packaging Line
Maxresdefault 66607e2784d69
Feeding/inserting/unscrambling
How Products are Loaded and Sealed into Pre-Made Bags and Pouches
Maxresdefault 6644d93329536
Emerging Brands
Coding & Marking Equipment: Why It’s So Important in Packaging
Maxresdefault 662946d4be5a2
Flow wrapping
Learn About 4 Different Types of Wrapping Machines for Your Product
View more »
Top Stories
CPG executives are considering technologies like tablets, app-based solutions, and video to help train workers.
Workforce
Looking to Technology for Strategic Workforce Allocation and Skill Development
Brand owners are searching for ways to digitalize training and use technology to complement human skills.
Modeling and simulation tools have historically been used broadly within the aerospace and automotive industries for years, and now, these cutting-edge tools are beginning to be used for everyday products, including fast-moving consumer goods and packaging.
Digital Transformation
Mars' Digital Package Modeling Cuts Waste, Time to Market
Procter & Gamble's new Ariel packaging uses regionally cultivated silphium fibers to reduce transport distances.
Bio-based
Procter & Gamble, Beavertown, and Peri & Sons Farms Introduce Bio-Based Packaging Innovations
Vikings & Goddesses' new packaging features a 'stained glass window' design to minimize ink density and maintain compostability.
Bio-based
Bakery Swaps to Compostable Film for Frozen Products
Pail Filling: Highly Accurate Fill Cycles Ensure Optimal Yield & Rate
Sponsor Content
Pail Filling: Highly Accurate Fill Cycles Ensure Optimal Yield & Rate
Rethinking Packaging Robotics to Prioritize Flexibility
In this eBook, you’ll learn how to guard against the traps that CPGs sometimes inadvertently set for themselves when implementing robotics that lead to automation “brittleness.”
Read More
Rethinking Packaging Robotics to Prioritize Flexibility
Rethinking Packaging Robotics to Prioritize Flexibility
In this eBook, you’ll learn how to guard against the traps that CPGs sometimes inadvertently set for themselves when implementing robotics that lead to automation “brittleness.”
Read More
Rethinking Packaging Robotics to Prioritize Flexibility
Products
Piab Ovm 3 D Pro
Online Tool for Vacuum Systems
Piab unveils OVM Pro 3D software that simplifies configuration, simulation, and optimization of vacuum systems, offering error reduction, cost savings, and a user-friendly interface.
Pneumatic Thruster & Rodless Linear Slides
Open Mouth Bagging & Palletizing Equipment
More Products
In Print
Packaging World May/Jun 2024
May/Jun 2024
Packaging World Mar/Apr 2024
Mar/Apr 2024
Packaging World Craft Brew 2024
Craft Brew 2024
Packaging World PACK EXPO East Showcase 2024
PACK EXPO East Showcase 2024
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Pw Robotics 1 E Book 2024 Cover Fullsize
Robotics
Rethinking Packaging Robotics: Prioritizing Flexibility to Combat “Brittleness”
1107 Pw Case Packers
Home
Zero/ Fast Changeover Case Packers
1105 Pw Greenwashing
Sustainable Packaging
8 Ways You Might Be Greenwashing Your Packaging And Not Even Know It
1104 Pw Cobot
Palletizing/Depalletizing
Cobot Palletizers
View more »