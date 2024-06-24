Nescafé, Milk & More, and Aldi Introduce Paper Packaging Innovations

This month, 24 paper-based packaging solutions have come to ThePackHub's attention, reflecting a long-term commitment to switching into paper from other materials. The below examples from the report showcase various paper packaging innovations in the beverage category.

ThePackHub Nescafé Introduces Recyclable Paper Refill Pack For Coffee

Nescafé Gold Blend has introduced its first fully recyclable paper refill pack, following the success of its recyclable in-store refill pouches in 2022. This move aligns with Nescafé’s commitment to sustainable packaging and Nestlé’s goal of reducing virgin plastic usage by one-third by 2025. The paper refill pack significantly reduces packaging weight by 97% compared to traditional coffee jars while maintaining the brand’s signature taste and aroma. Designed for convenience, the packs enable easy refilling of glass jars, extending their lifespan. The launch signifies Nescafé’s dedication to sustainability and offering eco-friendly choices without compromising product quality. Additionally, Nescafé ensures all coffee used in its U.K. products is responsibly sourced, contributing to sustainable coffee farming practices.

ThePackHub Milk & More Fresh Milk Switches to New Sustainable Cartons

Milk & More is offering fresh milk in renewable, recyclable cartons, delivering convenience to consumers’ doorsteps. These cartons can be collected by most local authorities with curbside recycling, covering 24 out of 31 Milk & More regional centers, facilitating their return to a dedicated recycling facility. To address regions without curbside recycling, Milk & More offers a solution: their milkmen can collect the cartons left on doorsteps to ensure effective recycling. The cartons are made from natural brown paperboard sourced from FSC-certified forests, with linings and caps made from bio-circular materials like reused vegetable oil, making them fully recyclable and capable of being recycled up to 7 times due to the use of high-quality fibers. These new cartons preserve light-sensitive nutrients in milk, reportedly keeping it fresher for longer. QR codes on the packs provide behind-the-scenes glimpses into the milk round and keep customers updated with news, offers, and competitions.

ThePackHub Aldi U.K. Own-Brand Gin Moves to Paper Packaging

Discount retailer Aldi U.K. has launched its own brand Greyson’s London Dry Gin in paper packaging, reportedly becoming the first supermarket chain to do so. Aldi has collaborated with British company Frugalpac for this packaging solution. Frugalpac uses lightweight, recyclable, and 94% recycled paperboard to create the bottle, including a food-grade pouch to hold the gin. This innovative bottle is shatterproof and five times lighter than standard glass bottles, aiming to reduce carbon impact. The new paper bottle is also fully recyclable, with the outer paper casing and cap suitable for recycling on the curbside and the soft plastic liner at major supermarkets and recycling centers.

