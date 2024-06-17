New Tool: ProSource
Check out our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.

Live from drupa: Pizza A Mano Slices Plastic with Heat-Sealable Paper

Pizza A Mano’s frozen pizza in paper packaging brings easy recyclability to a product traditionally packaged in flexible plastic.

Casey Flanagan
Matt Reynolds
Jun 17, 2024
Pizza A Mano's new paper frozen pizza packaging features light humidity resistance for the drive home from the store.
Pizza A Mano's new paper frozen pizza packaging features light humidity resistance for the drive home from the store.

Frozen foods often stick to plastic packaging in the name of product protection, leaving less room for sustainable innovation. Italian frozen pizza brand Pizza A Mano out of the South Tyrol province is bucking that trend though, using Koehler Paper’s heat-sealable paper technology to bring recyclability to the freezer aisle.

Koehler Paper showcased the frozen pizza application at drupa 2024 in Düsseldorf, Germany, last week, noting Pizza A Mano is the first pizza manufacturer on the market to use its NexPlus Seal paper technology. It's currently available in supermarket freezers in Austria.

It is part of a larger push into frozen goods for Koehler though, and one that aligns with a “big trend now in the industry, for confectionaries, salty snacks, and more deep-frozen foods to move into paper,” says Yevgen Zolotkovski, sales director, flexible packaging paper at Koehler.

Benefits of the sealable paper technology for frozen pizza

Running on horizontal flow-wrap packaging equipment, the paper not only replaces the plastic shrink film that would typically surround a pizza, but also removes the need for a secondary packaging carton.

Instead, “the [brand] uses just one layer of our mono-[materail]  flexible packaging paper with a heat sealable function, and that’s all they would need for this particular product,” Zolotkovski says.

This application requires no barrier properties, since the pizza is meant to stay deep-frozen, thus inert, until it arrives in the kitchen. Any ingredients with potential for immigration into the material substrate are retained as long as the product stays frozen, and the paper plenty of resistance for the trip home from the supermarket.

“This paper offers light resistance against humidity from inside for a short period of time,” explains Zolotkovski, noting it will resist against some condensation as the pizza begins to melt. “Of course, it won’t resist over a long period of time because it’s still natural paper and thus is recyclable, but until the customer brings the pizza back home and puts it into the oven, it should still be resistant.”

Recyclability as a key draw

One of the key benefits Koehler’s sealable paper technology offers, for Pizza A Mano or any application, is its recyclability. Replacing traditional flexible plastics, the paper material offers a new level of ease in recyclability.Using Koehler's paper technology over the typical shrink film allows for a fully recyclable frozen pizza package.Using Koehler's paper technology over the typical shrink film allows for a fully recyclable frozen pizza package.

“The difference between recyclable in theory and practice is the difference between plastic and paper,” Zolotkovski says. “Even if you have a mono-material plastic, there is a very low chance it can be recycled, because the capacity doesn’t exist. For paper it’s exactly the opposite. We have a very high recycling rate.”

The company encourages any brands using its paper technology inform the customer of its recyclability characteristics, including that it is 100% paper and curbside recyclable, by making it very clear on the pack.

“It’s up to the brand owner to do that, but so far, I think everyone who has switched to our paper has been happy to push the consumer in the right direction,” Zolotkovski says.

Other applications of Koehler’s sealable paper technology

Pizza A Mano may offer the first frozen pizza packaged with Koehler Paper’s sealable paper, but it’s far from the only product on the market using the technology.

nucao switched to Koehler's NexPlus Advanced barrier paper for all its packaging in late 2022.nucao switched to Koehler's NexPlus Advanced barrier paper for all its packaging in late 2022.One notable application present at drupa but first revealed at Interpack 2023 was chocolate start-up nucao’s switch to Koehler’s NexPlus Advanced barrier paper primary packaging.

The brand switched to Koehler’s material technology to solve a few challenges unique to this type of product.

“Specifically with chocolate, it needs a very high grease resistance, an oxygen barrier because some of this chocolate includes nuts or dried fruits, and a mineral oil barrier,” says Zolotkovski. “All of this is already in this paper, in addition to the function of heat-sealability, because it runs on a heat seal machine.”

Zolotkovski also notes that tea is an especially popular market for Koehler’s paper technology.

Koehler's paper tea packaging fulfills consumer demands for sustainability in the product category.Koehler's paper tea packaging fulfills consumer demands for sustainability in the product category.“We have a whole range of barrier papers for different tea applications, with different requirements, whether it’s loose tea, a single packed tea bag, or sugar, because it goes hand-in-hand with tea. I would say we are the leading provider of solutions here,” he says.

Consumer demand for sustainability in tea drives this popularity. “I would say most of the brands have realized that tea and plastic don’t fit, and consumers don’t accept it anymore.” 

Simplifying the changeover from plastic for low-cost innovation

One major barrier to sustainable material innovation tends to be the cost and complexity of the switch. Koehler Paper simplifies the switch both through product performance and support.

“We sometimes hear fear among brand owners or converters that they need to invest heavily in new machines when they switch from plastics to paper, but this is not a big issue,” says Alex Stöckle, corporate director of marketing and communications at Koehler. “We’re talking about small investments in small fixtures, adjusting temperature in the sealing process. 

The company brings its expertise for each project to “support brand owners and converters in the switching process,” Stöckle says. “This is not about only selling paper. Part of selling the paper is supporting the customer on the switching process.”

Older machinery on the verge of replacement might bring more challenges in the switch, but those shopping for new machinery will find many of today’s options can handle both materials. 

“That’s why we have such a good relationship with some machine manufacturers, in order to tell them how to adjust their machine in order to be suitable for paper,” explains Zolotkovski. He says some OEMs now offer “paper packs,” which can modify older machinery to make it suitable for processing paper.

This ease of changeover allows more brands like Pizza A Mano to make the switch, opening accessibility for sustainable innovation across product categories.

Related Stories
Sony designed its cushioning mold structure to maintain proper performance while using Kaneka's Green Planet material.
Bio-based
Sony, Flow Beverage, and Da Matteo Introduce Bio-Based Packaging Innovations
Gaia Biomaterials
Bio-based
GAIA Biomaterials Receives U.S. Compostability Certificate for Limestone-Based Bioplastic
Tooling is a central part of the Dry Molded Fiber technology.
Bio-based
PulPac Partners with Plastisud to Expand Dry Molded Fiber Tooling
Pail Filling: Highly Accurate Fill Cycles Ensure Optimal Yield & Rate
Sponsor Content
Pail Filling: Highly Accurate Fill Cycles Ensure Optimal Yield & Rate
Machinery Basics
View more »
Maxresdefault 66607e2784d69
Bag/pouch fill/seal (pre-made bags)
How Products are Loaded and Sealed into Pre-Made Bags and Pouches
Maxresdefault 6644d93329536
Emerging Brands
Coding & Marking Equipment: Why It’s So Important in Packaging
Maxresdefault 662946d4be5a2
Flow wrapping
Learn About 4 Different Types of Wrapping Machines for Your Product
Pt Labeling 2024 Thumbnail
Emerging Brands
10 Different Types of Labeling Machines for Your Product
View more »
Top Stories
Pizza A Mano's new paper frozen pizza packaging features light humidity resistance for the drive home from the store.
Bio-based
Live from drupa: Pizza A Mano Slices Plastic with Heat-Sealable Paper
Pizza A Mano’s frozen pizza in paper packaging brings easy recyclability to a product traditionally packaged in flexible plastic.
Sainsbury Fish
Recycling
Sainsbury's Extends Pulp Packaging From Steak to Fish/Poultry
'We said at the beginning, we need to replace the aluminum layer, but we said we should also avoid over-engineering when possible. So we set ourselves two separate targets. The first one was to find a barrier level which is the equivalent of metalized PET. And we're talking barrier to water vapor (WVTR) and barrier to oxygen (OTR). The equivalent of metallized PET is a barrier of less than 1 OTR, and less than 1 WVTR. We also needed a barrier which is equivalent to aluminum. So we need to have less than 0.1, OTR and less than 0.1 WVTR. And if you look at the values here, AluBond, the metallized version, has three points. And that is the equivalent of less than 0.1 OTR and WVTR, so that's your aluminum barrier. And for those who don't need that level, you can have the option of the transparent version, which here you can see as the AlOx (aluminum oxide), we've called it and that has two pluses, because that's that less than 1 OTR, and less than 1 WVTR. In our language to simplify things we call one high barrier and the other ultra-high barrier,' Alexander says.
Bagging & Pouching
Live at drupa: Recycle-ready Barrier Paper, Mono-OPE Flexible Packs Await Infrastructure
Dalim's Flaurent Epaud demonstrates Dalim ES Fusion platform at drupa, with an example of a chip bag from Swiss brand Zweifel potato chips.
Package Printing
Live at drupa: Software Gives Brands Control of Pack Asset Libraries, Printing Review & Approval
Pail Filling: Highly Accurate Fill Cycles Ensure Optimal Yield & Rate
Sponsor Content
Pail Filling: Highly Accurate Fill Cycles Ensure Optimal Yield & Rate
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Packaging World's free educational content library!
Read More
Discover Our Content Hub
New ebook focused on cartoning equipment
Read about the various types of cartoning equipment, how to select the right one, and common pitfalls to avoid. Plus, read equipment advice from CPGs for ultimate cartoning success.
Read More
New ebook focused on cartoning equipment
Products
Weigh Pack Systems T25 Bulk Weigh Filler With Metal Detection
Bulk Weigh Filling Machine with Metal Detection
WeighPack Systems' Twin Lane Net Weigher prioritizes safety and efficiency through integrated metal detection and precision filling technology.
PET Resin Bottle Caps
Affordable, High-Resolution SWIR Cameras
More Products
In Print
Packaging World May/Jun 2024
May/Jun 2024
Packaging World Mar/Apr 2024
Mar/Apr 2024
Packaging World Craft Brew 2024
Craft Brew 2024
Packaging World PACK EXPO East Showcase 2024
PACK EXPO East Showcase 2024
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Pw Robotics 1 E Book 2024 Cover Fullsize
Robotics
Rethinking Packaging Robotics: Prioritizing Flexibility to Combat “Brittleness”
1107 Pw Case Packers
Home
Zero/ Fast Changeover Case Packers
1105 Pw Greenwashing
Sustainable Packaging
8 Ways You Might Be Greenwashing Your Packaging And Not Even Know It
Upd Cartoning Cover
Cartoning
Cartoning eBook
View more »