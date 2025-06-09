Sustainable Packaging Without Borders: Global Perspectives at IPACK-IMA 2025

The conversation brought together Tim Sykes, Editor at Packaging Europe ; Dominique Huret, specialized journalist and Director of Cape Decision ; Bo Wallteg, co-founder of the Packbridge packaging cluster (Sweden); Aslihan Arikan, communicator at Ambalaj Dünyası – Packaging World (Turkey); Lilián Robayo Páez, Media Director for Latin America at PMMI and Editor-in-Chief of Mundo EXPO PACK ; and Lindy Hughson, IPPO President and Editor-in-Chief of Packaging News (Australia).

Huret noted that in France, there is a rise in bulk and refill packaging, indicating a shift toward more sustainable consumption models. She also mentioned consumers’ willingness to actively participate in recycling, as demonstrated by direct return systems and bottle deposit programs. This evolution points to a more engaged and conscious consumer who expects brands to facilitate responsible practices, she added

Dominique Huret, specialized journalist and Director of Cape Decision , highlighted an interesting duality in consumer expectations: on one hand, they demand functional and attractive packaging; on the other, they increasingly prefer simple, recyclable, and lightweight packaging, and are even attracted to the idea of “packaging-free” solutions. Huret also noted the growth of label-free packaging and the emerging role of the Digital Product Passport as a way to meet changing regulatory and consumer information demands.

Wallteg mentioned companies producing bioplastics from forestry industry residues, such as lignin — an organic compound fundamental to the woody tissues of plants. These materials are biodegradable and do not generate microplastics, which represents a significant environmental advantage. He also referred to developments in dry fiber techniques by companies exploring cleaner and more sustainable processes to produce paper and cardboard packaging.

Bo Wallteg, one of the most authoritative voices in the transition to bio-based materials, shared the progress made by the Nordic countries. Wallteg explained how the Nordic region has become a benchmark for innovation in biomaterials and bioplastics. The co-founder of the Packbridge packaging cluster emphasized that, while plastic remains a material with valuable properties, the Nordic countries have strongly committed to alternatives based on renewable natural resources, especially from their vast forest resources.

Sykes, editor of Packaging Europe , emphasized that although many current packaging innovations do not win awards for being visually impactful or disruptive, their influence is substantial. Technologies like beeping systems (signal-based sorting), delamination (layer separation in composite materials), and dissolution (chemical processes to recover polymers) are critical for enhancing the recyclability of packaging and increasing the use of post-consumer recycled (PCR) content. These incremental improvements, he noted in Milan, have a cumulative and highly significant impact on driving the industry’s sustainable transformation.

Tim Sykes, who also helps organize the prestigious international Sustainability Awards , presented an overview of this year’s most notable award-winning innovations, which highlight major trends in sustainability. Among them, Sykes showcased the Flora Food Group butter tubs by Upfield — recyclable, plastic-free containers made from molded fiber designed to replace traditional plastic packaging with paper-based alternatives. These grease-resistant packs are made from wet-molded paper fiber sourced from suppliers certified by PEFC (Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification) . Because they contain no plastic coating, they are recyclable within local paper waste streams, having been certified by a leading European recycling company. The packaging has also earned a "Conventional Plastic Free" certification and is expected to receive home compostability certification in 2025.

IPACK-IMA 2025, one of the most prominent trade shows for the global packaging industry, provided the backdrop for this international panel and offered a comprehensive examination of the challenges and advancements in sustainability. With an audience composed of professionals from across the packaging value chain, the forum focused on how technological innovation, regulatory pressure, and consumer evolution are reshaping the packaging ecosystem in all its forms.

Turkey: a strategic innovation bridge

Aslihan Arikan, from the specialized media Ambalaj Dünyası – Packaging World, provided the perspective of Turkey, which is establishing itself as a key supplier of innovative packaging to Europe. Arikan highlighted the development of advanced biodegradable materials, particularly in flexible plastic films, and noted that several Turkish companies are investing in designing biodegradable films, which, although currently limited in applications, represent a promising pathway to replace conventional plastics.

Another innovation line Arikan highlighted was smart packaging, which incorporates digital identification codes such as QR codes or NFC technologies to facilitate traceability and recycling. These solutions align with the new European Union regulation on the Digital Product Passport, which will require identifying the content and sustainability characteristics directly on packaging starting in 2030. Turkey is already working on similar local regulations to comply with these requirements, noted the journalist from Ambalaj Dünyası and Pack Converting, who also emphasized that Turkey is a key player in the production of mono-material flexible films, which enable better recyclability by avoiding composite structures.

Latin America: a change with its own signature

Lilián Robayo’s intervention provided insight into the impact of sustainability in emerging markets. Robayo presented data from a recent PMMI and Euromonitor study showing a marked transition from plastic to cardboard, paper, and metal — materials considered easier to recycle, especially in food and beverage packaging. Metal packaging, particularly beverage cans, is gaining ground in countries like Mexico, Brazil, and Colombia, not only for its recyclability but also for its advantages in portion control and convenience, Robayo noted.

The PMMI Media Director for Latin America also highlighted how, in the confectionery sector, there is a shift from plastic wrappers to paper wrappers, driven by the search for more environmentally friendly alternatives.

Smart packaging, Robayo pointed out, is gaining popularity in the region: more brands are using QR codes and near-field communication (NFC) technologies to promote transparency, traceability, and consumer engagement, enhancing the user experience while contributing to sustainability goals.

Regulations as a driver and challenge for packaging innovation

The panel addressed one of the main drivers of packaging innovation today, which is also, paradoxically, one of its greatest challenges: regulation. Tim Sykes, sustainability expert and editor of Packaging Europe, highlighted that regulations such as the Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR) are exerting unprecedented pressure on brands. This pressure is accelerating the development of more acceptable recyclable solutions and has catalyzed a significant shift from plastic to paper as the predominant material in new packaging proposals. As evidence of this trend, Sykes noted that in the last two years, about 70% of sustainability award entries in the “recyclable packaging” category are now paper-based solutions, whereas flexible plastic packaging previously dominated.

However, this shift is not without difficulties, Sykes pointed out. Even mono-material plastic packaging, which in theory is easier to recycle, faces significant obstacles in meeting recyclability targets. Problems with waste collection, sorting, and limited availability of post-consumer recycled plastic (PCR) limit its effectiveness. At the same time, the rise of paper as a “more recyclable” solution has stimulated the search for new fiber sources to avoid additional pressure on forest resources. Agricultural waste, fungi, seaweed, and even onion skins are being explored as alternative raw materials.

Nevertheless, Sykes warned that not all decisions made under regulatory pressure or in response to consumer perception are the most sustainable in the long term. The Packaging Europe editor stressed the importance of considering the total environmental impact—including the carbon footprint—to avoid solutions that, although well-intentioned, may be counterproductive.

From the perspective of design and labeling, Dominique Huret offered a complementary view on how regulations are also transforming product brand management. She observed that the line between labels and flexible packaging is blurring, with the emergence of hybrid solutions combining both elements. Additionally, she highlighted the rise of soluble labels, especially on returnable bottles—a trend highly visible in regions like Benelux. In the premium segment, no-label-look solutions and full sleeves are gaining ground as they allow highlighting the aesthetics of reused or recycled packaging without compromising space for regulatory information, explained Huret.

Bo Wallteg, industry analyst from the Nordic region, offered a critical view on the accelerated shift toward paper-based or “paperization” solutions. According to the co-founder of the Packbridge packaging cluster, many current decisions are guided more by sustainability perceptions than by objective data, warning about the risks of making decisions without rigorous life cycle analysis (LCA), which could lead to less sustainable solutions than they appear.

Wallteg also called for caution when setting public targets. He recalled that many brands failed to meet their 2025 commitments, generating skepticism about the feasibility of future promises. Wallteg advocated for a more realistic approach based on solid technological advances and coordination among industry players rather than marketing strategies.

Aslıhan Arıkan highlighted how European regulations are setting the sector’s direction even beyond the EU bloc. Although she acknowledged that adaptation has been slower due to structural factors, she emphasized that Turkey is in the process of aligning with the European Green Deal and circular economy legislative packages. This involves incorporating requirements on recycled content, material reuse, and food safety. One of the most significant advances is the introduction, starting next year, of a mandatory deposit system for single-use beverage containers such as aluminum, glass, and PET bottles.

Future opportunities for the packaging industry

The panel also discussed strategic opportunities ahead for the packaging sector. Tim Sykes called for collaboration among actors throughout the value chain, without waiting for regulation to dictate every step. He highlighted initiatives like the CEFLEX consortium, which seeks to establish a roadmap for flexible plastics, and the HolyGrail project, which uses invisible digital watermarks to improve recycling. In both cases, competing companies are actively collaborating to develop sustainable solutions.

Lilián Robayo emphasized the key role of digitalization and artificial intelligence in making packaging more accessible and sustainable. She pointed out that in the context of an aging population and increasing functional diversity, these technologies are instrumental in enabling new forms of product connectivity and functionality, benefiting especially older adults or people with visual, motor, and cognitive disabilities.

From Aslıhan Arıkan’s perspective, the future is tied to building a robust circular economy system. Arıkan stressed that the packaging industry already has experience in recycling and waste management, giving it an advantage over other industries. According to her, there are no limits to the potential circularity this sector can achieve.

Bo Wallteg added a critical view on the role of recycling, warning that although essential, it is not a total solution. He noted that currently only 9% of plastics are recycled worldwide, so the key lies in using each material in the proper context, recognizing that both plastic and paper have valuable functions. According to Wallteg, the current discussion about “paperization” has been helpful as a wake-up call to offer better solutions.

Finally, Dominique Huret proposed that packaging design must start with reuse as a fundamental principle. For Huret, choosing the right material from product conception and considering end-of-life are crucial steps toward true sustainability.

At a decisive moment for the global packaging industry, the IPACK-IMA 2025 panel made it clear that sustainability is not just a goal but the engine driving innovation. With tangible examples, complementary regional approaches, and a call for collaboration, this international dialogue demonstrated that the future of packaging will be circular, connected, and deeply aligned with the expectations of an increasingly conscious consumer.