Sustainable Packaging Without Borders: Global Perspectives at IPACK-IMA 2025

Editors from Europe, Latin America, and Asia explored emerging technologies, shifting consumer expectations, and regulatory impacts, offering a global perspective on key trends shaping the future of packaging at IPPO’s panel during IPACK-IMA 2025.

Lilián Robayo
Jun 9, 2025
The conversation brought together Tim Sykes, Editor at Packaging Europe; Dominique Huret, specialized journalist and Director of Cape Decision; Bo Wallteg, co-founder of the Packbridge packaging cluster (Sweden); Aslihan Arikan, communicator at Ambalaj Dünyası – Packaging World (Turkey); Lilián Robayo Páez, Media Director for Latin America at PMMI and Editor-in-Chief of Mundo EXPO PACK; and Lindy Hughson, IPPO President and Editor-in-Chief of Packaging News (Australia).
The conversation brought together Tim Sykes, Editor at Packaging Europe; Dominique Huret, specialized journalist and Director of Cape Decision; Bo Wallteg, co-founder of the Packbridge packaging cluster (Sweden); Aslihan Arikan, communicator at Ambalaj DünyasıPackaging World (Turkey); Lilián Robayo Páez, Media Director for Latin America at PMMI and Editor-in-Chief of Mundo EXPO PACK; and Lindy Hughson, IPPO President and Editor-in-Chief of Packaging News (Australia).
IPACK-IMA 2025

IPACK-IMA 2025, one of the most prominent trade shows for the global packaging industry, provided the backdrop for this international panel and offered a comprehensive examination of the challenges and advancements in sustainability. With an audience composed of professionals from across the packaging value chain, the forum focused on how technological innovation, regulatory pressure, and consumer evolution are reshaping the packaging ecosystem in all its forms.

Lindy Hughson, President of IPPO-International Press Packaging Organisation, moderated a panel of editors and journalists from some of the leading global media outlets covering the packaging industry. Participants included Tim Sykes, editor of Packaging Europe; Dominique Huret, director of Cape Decision; Bo Wallteg, co-founder of the packaging cluster Packbridge (Sweden); Aslihan Arikan, communicator from Ambalaj DünyasıPackaging World (Turkey), and Lilián Robayo Páez, PMMI Media Group’s Latin America Director and Editor-in-Chief of Mundo EXPO PACK.

Held in Milan, Italy, IPACK-IMA 2025 provided the perfect stage for this global panel to take the pulse of innovations, trends, and regulations shaping the future of packaging. All panelists are members of the IPPO, the International Packaging Press Organisation.Held in Milan, Italy, IPACK-IMA 2025 provided the perfect stage for this global panel to take the pulse of innovations, trends, and regulations shaping the future of packaging. All panelists are members of the IPPO, the International Packaging Press Organisation.

Tim Sykes, who also helps organize the prestigious international Sustainability Awards, presented an overview of this year’s most notable award-winning innovations, which highlight major trends in sustainability. Among them, Sykes showcased the Flora Food Group butter tubs by Upfield — recyclable, plastic-free containers made from molded fiber designed to replace traditional plastic packaging with paper-based alternatives. These grease-resistant packs are made from wet-molded paper fiber sourced from suppliers certified by PEFC (Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification). Because they contain no plastic coating, they are recyclable within local paper waste streams, having been certified by a leading European recycling company. The packaging has also earned a "Conventional Plastic Free" certification and is expected to receive home compostability certification in 2025.

Tim Sykes, editor of Packaging Europe at the Global Packaging Pulse Forum during IPACK-IMA 2025.Tim Sykes, editor of Packaging Europe at the Global Packaging Pulse Forum during IPACK-IMA 2025.

 

Sykes, editor of Packaging Europe, emphasized that although many current packaging innovations do not win awards for being visually impactful or disruptive, their influence is substantial. Technologies like beeping systems (signal-based sorting), delamination (layer separation in composite materials), and dissolution (chemical processes to recover polymers) are critical for enhancing the recyclability of packaging and increasing the use of post-consumer recycled (PCR) content. These incremental improvements, he noted in Milan, have a cumulative and highly significant impact on driving the industry’s sustainable transformation.

Nordic leadership in biomaterials

Bo Wallteg, one of the most authoritative voices in the transition to bio-based materials, shared the progress made by the Nordic countries. Wallteg explained how the Nordic region has become a benchmark for innovation in biomaterials and bioplastics. The co-founder of the Packbridge packaging cluster emphasized that, while plastic remains a material with valuable properties, the Nordic countries have strongly committed to alternatives based on renewable natural resources, especially from their vast forest resources.

Bo Wallteg, co-founder of the Packbridge packaging cluster.Bo Wallteg, co-founder of the Packbridge packaging cluster.

Wallteg mentioned companies producing bioplastics from forestry industry residues, such as lignin — an organic compound fundamental to the woody tissues of plants. These materials are biodegradable and do not generate microplastics, which represents a significant environmental advantage. He also referred to developments in dry fiber techniques by companies exploring cleaner and more sustainable processes to produce paper and cardboard packaging.

More demanding and conscious consumers

Dominique Huret, specialized journalist and Director of Cape Decision, highlighted an interesting duality in consumer expectations: on one hand, they demand functional and attractive packaging; on the other, they increasingly prefer simple, recyclable, and lightweight packaging, and are even attracted to the idea of “packaging-free” solutions. Huret also noted the growth of label-free packaging and the emerging role of the Digital Product Passport as a way to meet changing regulatory and consumer information demands.

Dominique Huret, specialized journalist and Director of Cape Decision.Dominique Huret, specialized journalist and Director of Cape Decision.

Huret noted that in France, there is a rise in bulk and refill packaging, indicating a shift toward more sustainable consumption models. She also mentioned consumers’ willingness to actively participate in recycling, as demonstrated by direct return systems and bottle deposit programs. This evolution points to a more engaged and conscious consumer who expects brands to facilitate responsible practices, she added

2024 PACK EXPO Innovations Reports
Recommended
2024 PACK EXPO Innovations Reports
Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
Recommended
Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
Are You Greenwashing?
Recommended
Are You Greenwashing?
Related Stories
The mineral coating serves as a barrier to liquids without relying on plastic materials.
Recycling
Starbucks, Marks & Spencer, and Lecta Switch to Paper-based Packaging
Professor Edward Kosior, President, Nextek and Nextloopp
Recycling
Nextloopp: Solving America's Polypropylene Recycling Puzzle
When refilled, the PRADA Paradoxe fragrance, saves 44% glass, 67% plastic, 100% metals, and 61% cardboard.
Reusable/Returnable
L'Oreal, Liquid Death, and UpCircle Release Packaging Designed for Refills
Slurry & Solution Processing System for Accurate Liquid-Solid Blends
Sponsor Content
Slurry & Solution Processing System for Accurate Liquid-Solid Blends
Machinery Basics
View More »
Maxresdefault 66607e2784d69
Feeding/inserting/unscrambling
How Products are Loaded and Sealed into Pre-Made Bags and Pouches
Coding And Marking Equipment Package This Video
Digital Printing
Coding & Marking Equipment: Why It’s So Important in Packaging
Pt 25 4 Wrapping Equpiment Thumbnail
Flow wrapping
Learn About 4 Different Types of Wrapping Machines for Your Product
Labeling Equipment Package This
Labeling
Learn About 10 Different Types of Labeling Machines for Your Product
View More »
Top Stories
6tr J Pz1t 720
Recycling
Live from Product Stewardship Institute's Forum: Dylan de Thomas on Laws Going Live, Key Deadlines, and Industry Guidance
States ramp up EPR laws with Oregon’s taking effect in 2025, followed by Colorado and California. As harmonization grows, producers are urged to register with the Circular Action Alliance to understand and meet new packaging compliance rules.
The conversation brought together Tim Sykes, Editor at Packaging Europe; Dominique Huret, specialized journalist and Director of Cape Decision; Bo Wallteg, co-founder of the Packbridge packaging cluster (Sweden); Aslihan Arikan, communicator at Ambalaj Dünyası – Packaging World (Turkey); Lilián Robayo Páez, Media Director for Latin America at PMMI and Editor-in-Chief of Mundo EXPO PACK; and Lindy Hughson, IPPO President and Editor-in-Chief of Packaging News (Australia).
Sustainable Packaging
Sustainable Packaging Without Borders: Global Perspectives at IPACK-IMA 2025
The mineral coating serves as a barrier to liquids without relying on plastic materials.
Recycling
Starbucks, Marks & Spencer, and Lecta Switch to Paper-based Packaging
NaturDrops’ functional dog snacks come in colorful paper-based GreenCan packages, each product tailored to support specific health needs.
Containers & Closures
NaturDrops Packaging Goes Green for Man’s Best Friend
Stainless Steel Liquid Mixers for Demanding Sanitary Applications
Sponsor Content
Stainless Steel Liquid Mixers for Demanding Sanitary Applications
Coding, Marking, and Labeling Innovations Report
Explore our editor-curated report featuring cutting-edge coding, labeling, and RFID innovations from PACK EXPO 2024. Discover high-speed digital printing, sustainable label materials, automated labeling systems, and advanced traceability solutions that are transforming packaging operations across industries.
Access Report
Coding, Marking, and Labeling Innovations Report
Conveying Innovations Report
Editors report on distinguishing characteristics that define each new product and collected video demonstrating the equipment or materials as displayed at the show. This topical report, winnowed from nearly 300 PACK EXPO collective booth visits, represents a categorized, organized account of individual items that were selected based on whether they were deemed to be both new, and truly innovative, based on decades of combined editorial experience in experiencing and evaluating PACK EXPO products.
Take me there
Conveying Innovations Report
Products
Markem Imaje Mb2253
Black MEK Ink for the Beverage Industry
Markem-Imaje's water-resistant MB2253 offers durable marking on various substrates, withstands extreme conditions, and meets stringent safety and compliance regulations.
Tote Handling Conveyor
Water-activated Paper Tape
More Products
In Print
Packaging World May/Jun 2025
May/Jun 2025
Packaging World Craft Brew 2025
Craft Brew 2025
Packaging World Mar/Apr 2025
Mar/Apr 2025
Packaging World Jan/Feb 2025
Jan/Feb 2025
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View More »
821 Pmg Robotics
Robotics
Robotics Innovations Report
820 Pmg Prepared Food
Prepared Foods
Prepared Foods Innovations Report
819 Pmg Baking
Bakery/Snack
Baking and Snack Innovations Report
818 Pmg Fruits
Fruits/Vegetables
Fruits & Vegetables Innovations Report
View More »