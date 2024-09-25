Explore all the latest packaging trends, all at PACK EXPO International
Discover new packaging and processing solutions from 2,500+ exhibitors, all under one roof at PACK EXPO International, Nov. 3 – 6 in Chicago.

ExxonMobil Sued by California over Recycling Claims

California's lawsuit against ExxonMobil alleges decades of misleading the public about plastic recycling.

Sean Riley
Sep 25, 2024
California's lawsuit alleges that ExxonMobil misled the public about plastic recycling.
California's lawsuit alleges that ExxonMobil misled the public about plastic recycling.

California's recent lawsuit against ExxonMobil could be a watershed moment in the struggle to manage plastic waste. According to NPR, the state alleges that the company has spent decades misleading the public about the feasibility of plastic recycling, promoting it as a viable solution despite knowing its limitations. This legal action, spearheaded by California Attorney General Rob Bonta, aims to address plastic waste's environmental and economic challenges.

The lawsuit claims that ExxonMobil has long been aware that recycling plastics is technically and economically challenging. Despite this knowledge, the company allegedly promoted recycling to solve the plastic waste crisis. Bonta's office argues that this deception has led to excessive plastic use, exacerbating pollution and waste management issues. California spends over $1 billion annually to manage its plastic waste, a figure that underscores the magnitude of the problem.

ExxonMobil, however, defends its actions by pointing to its investment in advanced recycling technologies. According to spokesperson Lauren Kight, the company has processed over 60 million pounds of plastic waste into usable raw materials, keeping it out of landfills. Yet, critics cited by NPR argue that these technologies are neither effective nor environmentally friendly. Judith Enck, president of Beyond Plastic, describes chemical recycling as another industry public relations stunt, emphasizing that the economics of plastic recycling remain unfavorable.

The lawsuit also calls for creating an Exxon-funded "abatement" fund to support efforts like cleanups and developing new methods to break down plastics. Additionally, it seeks a shift in communication from ExxonMobil, demanding an end to what it describes as deceptive statements about the recyclability of plastic products. Environmental law expert Mark James notes to NPR that the suit aims to stop promoting products as recyclable when they are not.

This legal action follows California Governor Gavin Newsom's recent move to close a loophole in the state's plastic bag ban, which had led to an increase in single-use plastic bag waste. The lawsuit's timing is also significant, coming just months before global negotiations to finalize a treaty aimed at ending plastic pollution. Environmental groups argue that these talks have been hindered by fossil-fuel-producing countries, which have resisted proposals to limit new plastic production.

The brief filed by the California attorney general's office cited reporting by NPR where former industry officials have admitted to NPR that the goal of promoting recycling was to avoid regulations and ensure continued demand for plastics. Despite years of recycling campaigns, less than 10% of plastic waste is recycled globally, and the amount of plastic waste in the environment continues to grow. Richard Wiles, president of the Center for Climate Integrity, asserts to NPR that the industry's lies are central to the plastic waste crisis, making California's lawsuit a crucial step in addressing the issue.

The economic challenges of plastic recycling are a significant barrier. Making new plastic is relatively cheap, while recycling often costs as much or more than the material is worth. This economic reality has not changed, and virgin plastic remains cheaper and of higher quality. As a result, the industry continues to face criticism for its reliance on recycling as a public relations tool rather than a genuine solution to environmental damage.

California's lawsuit against ExxonMobil represents a pivotal moment in the fight against plastic pollution. By challenging the industry's long-standing practices and demanding greater transparency and accountability, the outcome of this legal battle could have far-reaching implications for how plastic waste is managed and regulated in the future.

Companies in this article
ExxonMobil
Humanoid Robots: Future of Processing and Packaging Workforce?
Recommended
Humanoid Robots: Future of Processing and Packaging Workforce?
Are You Greenwashing?
Recommended
Are You Greenwashing?
Related Stories
The PulPac Scala is a compact and highly scalable Dry Molded Fiber production line that Dart Container is adding to its manufacturing capabilities.
Bio-based
Dart Container and PulPac Introduce Dry Molded Fiber Production in the North American Market
Culligan and United Center partner to eliminate single-use plastic bottles.
Sustainable Packaging
United Center Partners to Eliminate Single-Use Plastic Water Bottles
Nestlé's new plant-based fork is made from wheat flour and salt, making it edible.
Bio-based
Nestlé, Suzuki Motor Corporation, and Kaufland Introduce Bio-Based Packaging Innovations
Transform Your Operations with Tailored Belting Solutions
Sponsor Content
Transform Your Operations with Tailored Belting Solutions
Machinery Basics
View more »
Liquid Filling Equipment Package This Pmmi
Emerging Brands
Liquid Filling in Focus: A Roundup of Common Filling Machines Used in Packaging
Maxresdefault 665de25ad5356
Form/fill/seal - vertical
Four types of Vertical Form/Fill/Seal Equipment: Your Guide to VFFS Packaging
Maxresdefault 668e86188ccec
Home
A Look into the World of Cartoning Equipment
Maxresdefault 6672ebcaa10c1
Feeding/Inserting/Unscrambling
A Look at Feeding and Inserting Equipment on the Packaging Line
View more »
Top Stories
California's lawsuit alleges that ExxonMobil misled the public about plastic recycling.
Sustainable Packaging
ExxonMobil Sued by California over Recycling Claims
California's lawsuit against ExxonMobil alleges decades of misleading the public about plastic recycling.
2024 Tech Excellence Awards Main
PACK EXPO
Technology Excellence Awards Spotlight Innovations at PACK EXPO
Pack Expo International 2024 Big
PMMI News
Emerging Brands Get a Jump Start at Expansion at PACK EXPO International
Nestlé's new plant-based fork is made from wheat flour and salt, making it edible.
Bio-based
Nestlé, Suzuki Motor Corporation, and Kaufland Introduce Bio-Based Packaging Innovations
Drum Filling: Improve Liquid Filling Efficiency; Increase Throughput
Sponsor Content
Drum Filling: Improve Liquid Filling Efficiency; Increase Throughput
New e-book on Multipacking and Case Packing
Read how to extend the life of your case packing equipment and best practices for efficient shrink bundling operation. Plus, learn the differences between wraparound &amp; regular slotted containers.
Read More
New e-book on Multipacking and Case Packing
Check out new technology from 2,500+ packaging & processing suppliers
PACK EXPO International is where you can discuss real-world problems with experts and land on innovative ideas. Discover every new packaging and processing trend, see machinery in action and learn sustainable solutions from experts.
Read More
Check out new technology from 2,500+ packaging & processing suppliers
Products
The IWK FP10 and VI 5
IWK to Showcase Two Integrated Tube Filling & Cartoning Lines for Pharma & Beauty Applications at PACK EXPO
At Booth W-16085, see IWK's FP10/VI 5, a fully automated filling/vertical cartoning line in a minimal footprint, and the CH 4 Cartoner, an automatic format-adjusting unit that reduces energy consumption by over 20%.
Liquid Atomizing Nozzles
Chute Liners
More Products
In Print
Packaging World September 2024
September 2024
Packaging World Women in Packaging & Processing 2024
Women in Packaging & Processing 2024
Packaging World July/Aug 2024
July/Aug 2024
Packaging World May/Jun 2024
May/Jun 2024
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Multi Packing E Book Hero Shot Full
Multipacking
Multipacking and Case Packing E-book
1113 Pw Rethinking Robotics
Home
Rethinking Packaging Robotics
Enticement 3x2 300 Dpi Pw Digital Intel Rpt Mar2024
Digital Transformation
Special Report: How Artificial Intelligence Can Improve CPG Manufacturing Operations
Upd Cartoning Cover
Cartoning
Cartoning E-book
View more »