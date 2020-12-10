Marchesini Group Offers Remote Services

To manage these services, a unit called X-CARE has been set up with the task of coordinating all the remote testing procedures required during these exceptional times. The end result is a complete kit of services that can also be used individually and will remain in operation even after the health situation has returned to normal.

In the March-November period, Marchesini Group conducted ninety X-FATs, which enabled those customers who were unable to physically come to the Group’s offices to connect via streaming with in-house technicians and to complete the testing procedures. Due to the use of fixed and mobile cameras positioned along the machine or line, numerous customers - including the Spanish pharmaceutical company Laboratorios ERN, which remotely tested its line for packaging liquids in bottles and vials - have been able to request clarification regarding functions, settings, and formats before delivery.

Technology is also making it possible to remotely implement the procedures following machine delivery. To support X-SAT - the final Line Acceptance carried out at the customer’s premises - Marchesini Group introduced a new service called MIMO: a system of video cameras installed on the machine which - due to a recording rate of 100 frames per second and a proprietary digital trigger framework - permits recording of errors throughout the production process at the exact moment they occur.

MIMO, currently supplied inside a case with the installation hardware, is supported by an app that guides the customer through the correct installation of the video cameras on the machine: this makes it possible to have a complete and precise overview of accidental errors and to allow problems to be solved remotely, without the need to send technicians to the site.

MIMO joins the already well-established Live Assistance and Teleservice services, which together make up Marchesini Group’s X-SERVICE. The Live Assistance service allows an experienced operator to see what is happening inside the machine and to provide solutions in real time, improving troubleshooting effectiveness through a dedicated app or, optionally, through smart glasses.

Customers who have also installed Teleservice software on their systems can remotely set up the operator panel via a secure connection, allowing Marchesini Group technicians to work on the line directly from their own office.

