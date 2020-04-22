Dorner Launches Virtual interpack Booth 2020

The Virtual Interpack Booth (https://www.dornerconveyors.com/interpack2020) allows visitors to replicate Dorner’s trade show booth experience from the convenience of their office or home. The site includes product demonstrations, DTools custom conveyor application, videos, and more. By quickly completing the online form at the top of the page, a conveyor specialist can reach out and help with your application needs.

These conveyors are ideal for the food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, consumer goods (non-food), industrial goods, packaging and packaging production, and confection and bakery industries.

The 2200 Series is a low profile, high performance conveyor that comes with both fabric and modular belt options. Designed for small- to medium-sized parts, the 2200 Series features a high-speed nose bar transfer option, durable single-piece frame design, universal T-slots for adding accessories and a wide range of belting and guiding options.

The FlexMove flexible chain conveyor brings the best engineering and performance standards in flexible conveying automation. These aluminum-frame, flexible chain conveyors are ideal when floor space is limited as they are designed to make tight 360° turns in and around machinery and equipment.

The AquaGard 7350 V2 is the safest, most advanced modular curve chain conveyor in the industry today. It’s built for numerous sanitary applications within baking, snack food, pharmaceutical, pet food, packaging and other industries that require occasional wipe-down cleanings of the conveyor. The conveyor comes in straight belt, as well as modular belt straight and curve models.