IoPP Announces 2020 Packaging Education Scholarship Fund Winners

The Institute of Packaging Professionals (IoPP) announced the recipients of its 2020 Packaging Education Scholarship Fund opportunities.

The Institute of Packaging Professionals (IoPP)
Apr 7th, 2020
Students applied for a chance to be awarded one of the following five IoPP Scholarships:

• PepsiCo R&D Scholarship

$5,000 – one available

• IoPP Packaging Education Scholarships

$2,500 – two available

$1,000 – one available from IoPP’s Central Ohio Chapter

$500 – one available from the IoPP New England Chapter

This year, IoPP more than doubled the number of applicants going from 19 applicants in 2019, to 39 applicants in 2020. Chosen from the nearly 40 applicants, are this year’s IoPP scholarship winners:

• Mackenna Payne, a packaging student at Michigan State University (class of 2020) has been awarded the PepsiCo R&D Scholarship worth $5,000.

• Margaret Kendhammer, a packaging student at the University of Wisconsin-Stout (class of 2021), has been awarded one of the $2,500 IoPP Packaging Education Scholarships.

• Jennifer Kallman, a packaging science student at the Rochester Institute of Technology (class of 2021), has been awarded one of the $2,500 IoPP Packaging Education Scholarships.

• Alanna Fallone, a packaging science student at the Rochester Institute of Technology (class of 2020), has been awarded the brand new $1,000 IoPP Packaging Education Scholarship, sponsored by IoPP’s Central Ohio Chapter.

• Tu Chung, a packaging student at San Jose State University (class of 2020), has been awarded the $500 IoPP Packaging Education Scholarship, sponsored by IoPP’s New England Chapter.

Special thanks to the judges who volunteered their time to select the winners of these prestigious scholarships:

• Ali Ali – Siemens

• Jane Chase, CPP, Fellow – Institute of Packaging Professionals, Executive Director

• Matt Culver, CPP – Target Corp.

• Brandon Frank – PPC Packaging

• Susan Gruskin, CPP – PepsiCo

• Rebecca Oesterle, CPP – IoPP Board Chair

• Amy Schupbach, CPP – Adept Packaging

• Maggie Turner, CPP – Amazon

More information about this year’s scholarship winners can be found online.


