Registration for Emerson’s Engineering Scholarship Program Open

The merit-based scholarships are awarded on the candidate's potential for leadership and for making a significant contribution to the engineering, instrumentation, systems, and automation professions. Recipients may also be eligible for an Emerson internship.

Emerson will award two U.S. engineering students a $5,000 scholarship each, host them at "The Amazing Packaging Race" at PACK EXPO International, and grant their colleges' engineering departments $1,000 for research support.

"Challenges and opportunities in science and technology are greater, more rewarding, and more demanding than ever — for both students and industry," said Andy Duffy, vice president of sales for fluid control and pneumatics at Emerson. "At Emerson, we know there is no better investment to drive innovation than to support the learning of today's students — and tomorrow's workforce."

The scholarship recipients will be announced at PACK EXPO International on November 11 in Chicago. There, Emerson will host the recipients at its Amazing Packaging Race, a fun and educational event in which teams of college students from around the country compete to gather points by completing tasks at specific PACK EXPO booths.

"Emerson's commitment to global support in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) education is deeply rooted in our heritage," said Gordon Muir, president, industrial automation at Emerson's Automation Solutions business. "With our ASCO Engineering Scholarships, we look to emphasize and celebrate STEM, highlighting the tremendous impact these skillsets have on the future workforce. Other corporate programs, from We Love STEM Days for elementary students to Post-Graduate Co-Op Programs, bring a multitude of opportunities to thousands of students around the world to explore STEM education — and to contribute, innovate and succeed in their careers, industry, and future."

The scholarship is open to U.S. citizens and legal U.S. residents. Applicants must have completed their sophomore year in a bachelor's degree program or be enrolled in a graduate program at an accredited U.S. educational institution at the time of application.

For details, and to apply, visit https://go.emersonautomation.com/asco-engineering-scholarship.

