Busch Vacuum Pumps for Chinese Hospitals

Busch’s vacuum pumps are used to suction body secretions or breathing air in operating and treatment rooms where the feared virus may be present. They are equipped with special filters which prevent the viruses from passing through. In addition, our vacuum pumps do not require operating fluids such as water or oil, which could be contaminated with the viruses.

On January 25, Chinese New Year's Day, Busch China received an emergency order in Shanghai to supply the vacuum pumps from our headquarters in Maulburg. Fortunately, the vacuum pumps were already in our warehouse in Shanghai and could be technically prepared there for this application. Despite the public holidays and the work stoppage imposed by the government, several Busch China employees volunteered to prepare the delivery to Wuhan, located 850 km away, and to install the vacuum pumps in the two new hospitals there.