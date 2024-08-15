Explore all the latest packaging trends, all at PACK EXPO International
Aluminum Bottle Selected for Ocean-Friendly Supplement

Differentiating its new omega supplement by making it with plants rather than fish, youtheory complements the product with an aluminum bottle that eliminates ocean-polluting plastic.

Anne Marie Mohan
Aug 15, 2024
aluminum bottle
Packaging for the youtheory’s new Ocean-Friendly Omega supplement is an aluminum bottle—a format that the company’s VP of Marketing, Cindy Sherman, says is the “obvious choice” for an ocean-friendly, sustainable solution.

Irvine, Calif.-based supplement brand youtheory, part of the Jamieson Wellness portfolio, has gone all out to be as mindful as possible of marine life with its new omega supplement product and packaging. The company’s new Ocean-Friendly Omega capsules are made from algae oil rather than fish, while packaging for the new product is an aluminum bottle—a format that youtheory VP of Marketing Cindy Sherman says is the “obvious choice” for an ocean-friendly, sustainable solution.

“We wanted to differentiate ourselves with the Omega nutrient coming from plants instead of fish,” says Sherman. “While this allows us to offer a vegan solution, we also wanted to leverage the ocean-friendly nature of not harming the fish.”

Likewise, with packaging for the product, youtheory wanted to go “above and beyond” in its responsibilities to the ocean by eliminating plastic, which Sherman notes ends up in the ocean harming fish and other sea life. The company’s requirements for the packaging focused on three areas: sustainability, durability, and premium quality.

“We sought to reduce our environmental footprint by choosing materials that are recyclable and have a lower impact on the planet,” says Sherman. “Additionally, we needed a packaging solution that would maintain the integrity and freshness of our products.”

In early 2023, youtheory selected a stock threaded aluminum bottle with twist cap from Trivium Packaging modified to include a tamper-evident neckband made from cornstarch and an induction seal liner. The bottle, says Sherman, meets the company’s sustainability criteria perfectly, offering 100% recyclability as well as a high strength-to-weight ratio, allowing less material to be used without concern for damage to the product inside.

Providing a barrier to UV light, oxygen, and moisture, the aluminum package also meets youtheory’s durability requirements. “The robust and reliable nature of aluminum ensures our supplements are protected from external factors, preserving their efficacy and extending their shelf life,” Sherman explains.

As for premium-quality requirement, youtheory wanted a package design that would align with its commitment to excellence and innovation. Trivium checked that box as well, delivering a bottle with sleek and modern aesthetics that Sherman says enhances the premium feel of youtheory’s products and provides the customer with an elevated experience.  “The versatility of aluminum allows for a high-quality finish and branding flexibility, ensuring our packaging stands out on shelves and resonates with our target audience,” she says.

The package is direct printed by Trivium during production with custom graphics from youtheory as well as with the How2Label, which provides guidance to consumers on the recyclability of each component of the package. Shares Sherman, “Our entire bottle is categorized as widely recyclable, and consumers are instructed to empty [the bottle] and replace the cap, and then put it in curbside recycling."

Youtheory’s Ocean-Friendly Omega supplement was introduced in December 2023 in a 60-ct quantity and is available at Costco and BJ’s Wholesale Club and online at Amazon.com and youtheory.com.  PW

