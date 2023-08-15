Expect Innovation in Packaging at PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023!
Prepare to be wowed by innovative and sustainable packaging solutions at PACK EXPO Las Vegas.
Register now for only $30!

Starbucks Pilots Reusable Foodservice Packaging Program

The Borrow A Cup pilot is built on a reusable packaging platform using an in-store kiosk that scans and accepts empty cups returned by a consumer, washes them, and returns them to circulation. Consumers can earn rewards based on their scanned cup data.

Matt Reynolds
Aug 15, 2023
The empty PP cup is recoverable by an in-store kiosk that scans, collects, washes, and puts cups back into circulation.
The empty PP cup is recoverable by an in-store kiosk that scans, collects, washes, and puts cups back into circulation.

Starbucks launched a reusable packaging beverage cup pilot program in 12 of its stores in Napa and Petaluma, Calif., just the latest example of what the company calls its “resource-positive” commitments around sustainability. Coffee connoisseurs getting their daily fix in those locations will be offered the Borrow A Cup option for the 10 weeks between August 14 through October 22, so results or success metrics weren’t yet available at press time.

Starbucks tapped reusable packaging pioneer Turn Systems, formerly known as Globlelet, to roll out the Borrow A Cup program. According to the company, Turn is a reuse platform designed for scale. Through its fully circular system, the supplier says it offers integrated solutions to end single-use plastic via their existing high-tech collection bins to understand cup return behavior.

Here's how the California pilot model works. A consumer orders his or her drink as usual at a the dozen participating Starbucks, either in the café, drive-thru, or via mobile order and pay. Their hot or cold beverage will be then served in a ‘borrowed’ cup. When finished with their beverage, the consumer returns the cup by scanning and dropping it into a contactless return bin, designed by Turn. The cup will be professionally washed and sanitized, soon ready to be used again. And when consumers return their borrowed cup, they will also have the option to register online with Turn to earn points for every Borrow a Cup return and prizes through Turn. Consumers must first recycle the cups' lidding.Consumers must first recycle the cups' lidding.

Fitted with patented digital tracking technology, Turn’s reusable cups are designed to fit the other components of TURN’s circular system. Their shape makes them stackable in both transportation crates and smart collection bins, and they can be ordered in six different sizes, ranging from 8 oz. to 24 oz. Like the other components of the Turn system, its cups were designed with co-branding in mind: The exterior panels can be adorned with a company logo, for instance.

Notably, the Turn-based Borrow A Cup program won’t be the only option for consumers at these Starbucks locations during this pilot. Consumers can also bring their own personal cup into the café or through drive-through for refill, an extension of an existing own-cup program (more on those later). To help encourage folks to bring in their own, clean personal cups, they will receive the standard $0.10 off with an additional 25 Bonus Stars for Starbucks Rewards members. Also, consumers who opt to sit and stay in café can choose to receive their beverages in what Starbucks calls For Here Ware—durable ceramic or glass cups.

Still, no single-use disposable cups, whether plastic or paper, will be available during the pilot—every beverage made at these 12 stores will be prepared in a reusable packaging by way of a personal cup, durable table ware, or in the new, reusable Borrow A Cup that consumer can take with them and return in smart return bins. That is, of course, unless a consumer chooses to Borrow A Cup, but then isn’t sufficiently motivated to return it within the system. 

According to Turn, the plastic cups used in this system are made from polypropylene (PP). The U.S. is catching up with Europe in that it’s now improving its curbside collection and recycling of PP, or #5 on the “chasing arrows” symbol chart. Since these cups are mono-material PP, they can be curbside recycled at these 12 northern California locations. So should a consumer choose to bring the Borrow A Cup home, but for a host of reasons, not go through the trouble of returning it, there’s still an option to recycle it curbside at home. Of course, this defeats the purpose in that it eliminates the possibility of future re-use cycles. After all, these cups can be used 120 times, on average. Their “CO2e break-even point,” which is the point beyond which they outperform single-use alternatives from a carbon emissions perspective, is only three uses.Cups are then emptied of ice or remaining beverage, prior to being scanned and accepted by the kiosk.Cups are then emptied of ice or remaining beverage, prior to being scanned and accepted by the kiosk.

Clearly, there are a lot of consumer behavior variables and many different potential courses of consumer action for a foodservice retailer to consider and factor into any system. Despite these challenges, the coffee giant has unflaggingly shown it believes in reusable packaging. Spokespeople say that reusables tests help drive progress toward Starbucks commitment to reduce waste sent to landfill. Starbucks says it’s committed to cutting their waste footprint in half by 2030 and recently updated their target to include a commitment for all consumer packaging to be reusable, recyclable, or compostable. 

“Our latest round of reusables tests around the world contribute to our goal for all customer packaging to be reusable, recyclable, or compostable in the future. We know our partners and customers care about the planet, and we’re proud to offer them ways to join us in in making sustainable choices in their everyday lives,” says Amelia Landers, VP, Business Strategy, Partner & Customer Solutions at Starbucks.

Starbucks has conducted reusables tests in more than 25 markets around the world with more planned in the year ahead. The test in California is the latest Starbucks test in U.S. with additional reusables tests completed in Colorado and ongoing in Arizona. The SODO 8 store inside Starbucks Seattle headquarters has been serving 100% of beverages in reusable cups since March 2022.

“These types of tests are extremely important so that the company can understand all the different ways we can make an impact and move towards goals that we have set for the future,” says Tonya Palacios, Starbucks district manager, who leads the California stores conducting the Borrow A Cup pilot. “I’m optimistic that we will execute the test at a high level and gather lots of feedback that will influence the next step in reusable cups and our sustainability goals.” The consumer then places the empty PP cup on the Turn-based kiosk for scanning and acceptance into the washing and reintroduction phases.The consumer then places the empty PP cup on the Turn-based kiosk for scanning and acceptance into the washing and reintroduction phases.

Choosing reusables is a new habit for a growing number of consumers. Starbucks’ behavioral science-based research shows ease and convenience are foundational. Personal cup washers were developed in partnership with store partners in the Starbucks Tryer Innovation Lab and created to ensure convenience for consumers bringing their own cup. In participating stores across the Arizona State University campus, consumers can wash their personal cup or a returned Borrow A Cup right at the counter in the time it takes to complete their order. 

Since May, Starbucks has been conducting this 100% reusables test at participating ASU campus stores and every consumer who brings in their own personal reusable cup or reuse a Borrow A Cup from a previous visit can receive a $1.00 discount on their beverage order. Consumers can also return their Borrow A Cup to special return bins around campus that were designed by the ASU Circular Living Lab using the equivalent of 1,350 repurposed single-use cups. PW

Related Stories
Driscoll's sustainable packaging material.
Sustainability
Driscoll's, Unilever Brand Pot Noodle, and Bruichladdich Adjust Package Materials for Sustainability
Amazon is attempting to do away with some secondary packaging.
Sustainability
Amazon Takes the Secondary Out of Some Packaging
Upcycle Plastic to soap
Sustainability
Scientists Upcycle Plastic Waste to Soap
Bulk Bag Discharging: Control Dust and Eliminate Material Waste
Sponsor Content
Bulk Bag Discharging: Control Dust and Eliminate Material Waste
Top Stories
Mondelēz’s Procurement Strategy
Business Intelligence
Mondelēz on Trade Show Machine Procurement Strategy
John Walker, senior director, Manufacturing, Supply Chain, and Infrastructure Investment at Mondelēz Europe GmbH, talks with Packaging World about how he approaches big industry trade shows, what new tech is on his radar, and more.
Amazon is attempting to do away with some secondary packaging.
Sustainability
Amazon Takes the Secondary Out of Some Packaging
Driscoll's sustainable packaging material.
Sustainability
Driscoll's, Unilever Brand Pot Noodle, and Bruichladdich Adjust Package Materials for Sustainability
Upcycle Plastic to soap
Sustainability
Scientists Upcycle Plastic Waste to Soap
Meet the Women Leading the Industry.
Sponsor Content
Meet the Women Leading the Industry.
Discover Countless Packaging Solutions at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
Come explore the world’s most innovative, sustainable and effective packaging solutions from 2,000 exhibitors at PACK EXPO Las Vegas. Prepare to be wowed by advances in automation, recyclability, efficiency, digitalization and more.
Register now and save!
Discover Countless Packaging Solutions at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
New Tips for Your Best Coding & Marking Operation Yet
Whether you’re looking at coding and marking equipment for primary packages or cases and pallets, you won’t want to miss our new Playbook that offers best practices, tips, and insights into selecting and operating coding & marking equipment. Download today!
Read More
New Tips for Your Best Coding & Marking Operation Yet
Products
Siemens Servo Drive System
Servo Drive System
Siemens introduces the SINAMICS S200 servo-drive system that includes a SINAMICS S200 drive and SIMOTICS S-1FL2 motor with standard or flexible cable options.
Anti-counterfeiting Solutions
Bulk Inspection System
More Products
In Print
Packaging World Women in Packaging 2023
Women in Packaging 2023
Packaging World July 2023
July 2023
Packaging World June 2023
June 2023
Packaging World May 2023
May 2023
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Pw Coding Flat Hero
Coding, Printing & Labeling
Coding & Marking Playbook
Pw Conveying 2023
Robotics
Conveying, Feeding, and Handling Playbook
Pw 2022 Emerging Brands Bottles Base Hero
Beverage
Packaging World News Roundup: Bottles and Cans
Pw 2022 Cm&pq2 Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Co-Packing and Manufacturing
View more »