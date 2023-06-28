Expect Innovation in Packaging at PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023!
Prepare to be wowed by innovative and sustainable packaging solutions at PACK EXPO Las Vegas.
Register now for only $30!

Future Strategizing Around Sustainability

Four key steps to developing successful sustainability plans for your brand or CPG include planning further into the long-term, keeping an eye on Europe, taking a fresh look at new materials and tech, and getting involved in interested organizations.

Jim George
Jun 28, 2023
Jim George, IoPP, contributor
Jim George, IoPP, contributor

I hear many conversations among packaging professionals, both IoPP members and elsewhere in the packaging industry. Yes, sometimes people still ask whether sustainability is a fad that will subside. Unquestionably, it is a central driver of packaging’s future role within companies, with a direct bearing on the bottom line and our planet. Packaging consultancy PTIS’s recent survey of packaging thought leaders makes this impact clear: Focus on sustainability and circularity is now the number one impact force for packaging. E-commerce, the leading impact force just three years ago, has slipped to fourth.

Just as likely, sustainability will evolve as developments continue in packaging materials, technology, and regulations.

Sustainable packaging has made significant, if sometimes bumpy progress over the past few years. Here are just a few examples: In beverages, emerging initiatives have increased recyclable/biodegradable content and paper-based bottles—and yes, the merits around using paper or plastic continue to be debated. Players across the medical device industry are working to reduce packaging, make it recyclable or reusable where possible, and put sensitive instruments in surgeons’ hands faster while keeping them sterile until use.

Many companies have created departments or teams specializing in packaging and sustainability. Vice presidents and directors with packaging-facing titles continue to gain a voice in the C-suite.

What’s next?

Yet, much remains to be done. A key point repeated during several recent IoPP webinars is to observe and anticipate where things are heading, rather than trying to merely keep up. Here are four thoughts our speakers emphasized to help packagers strategize forward around sustainability.

1. Plan further into the long-term. Companies often claim to be forward-looking and “ready for the future.” Often, that means less than three years out, with emphasis on short-term costs. Todd Bukowski, a principal at PTIS, says this approach fails to look far enough into the future, and opportunities often are missed for improving packaging’s impact. It’s far more effective to plan five to 10 years ahead. But that is successful, Bukowski says, only with senior management buy-in on matters beyond cost considerations.

2. Take a fresh look at reusability. The idea of reusable packaging, of course, is not new, but very much worth a renewed look. As packagers explore how to reduce their carbon emissions, reusable packaging has been seeing resurgent interest with the emergence of effective global platforms. One is TerraCycle’s Loop Global, which enables product manufacturers and retailers to shift from a disposable supply chain to a durable one. One barrier to reusability has been scalability, particularly around the reverse logistics, but that’s changing, says Clem Schmid, General Manager at Loop. Aside from volume, the key to the model’s future success, she says, is durable package design to drive profitability. Manufacturers, she adds, have opportunities for cost improvements by leveraging design through better nesting, improved compatibility with current packaging lines and repeatability across multiple products.

3. Monitor developments in the EU. Anticipate additional government legislation and regulation that could position the EU as a leader in areas such as Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR), recycling targets, and reuse. U.S. packagers should be watchful and track not only these developments but their impact on packaging. Understand the impact on your company so you’re better prepared for evolutions in areas such as EPR, material bans, and Post-Consumer Recycled (PCR) materials.

4. Get involved. You can’t do your best job of shaping your team or company’s sustainability effort by remaining siloed in your own practices. You need to understand what policy leaders are working on and what other companies are doing in their sustainability efforts. Engagement opportunities abound. Consider getting involved with organizations that are playing a more active role with policy leaders. Depending on their purpose, some can lobby and help influence policy while others are positioned to educate. They can lay out, for example, the pros and cons that can change your initial thinking for the better. Just a few options are the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, Sustainable Packaging Coalition, the Recycling Partnership, the Consortium for Waste Circularity, and IoPP’s Sustainable Packaging Technical Committee, which is re-energizing around the goal of becoming a key go-to education resource on sustainability and packaging; the committee welcomes new members. Your involvement with organizations such as these is a great way to have packaging-specific input on sustainability and circularity practices.

While there is no silver bullet for solutions around sustainability and packaging, this is an exciting time for possibilities and innovation. Be watchful for new developments, get engaged and allow your thinking to evolve. As consumers ask of our industry, “do something.”

The author, Jim George, is the director of education at IoPP. For more information on IoPP, visit www.iopp.org.


Related Stories
Sustainable Packaging: Dish detergent
Sustainability
20 New Sustainable Packaging Innovations
McDonald's is implementing a reusable packaging system for its 1,450 restaurants across Germany.
Sustainability
McDonald's, Ralph Lauren, and Uber Eats Introduce Refillable and Reusable Packaging Solutions
Walmart is making sustainability-focused changes to its e-commerce packaging and emissions.
Sustainability
Walmart is Cutting Back on E-Commerce Packaging Waste
Heinz Brazil's new recycled PET sauce bottles are estimated to save around 700 metric tons of virgin material each year.
Sustainability
Heinz, Tesco, and Clover Sonoma Introduce Post-Consumer Recycled Packaging Solutions
Top Stories
(from left) Ron Cotterman, VP, Global Corporate Affairs, SEE; Dr. Jan Henke, Director, ISCC; Diane Marret, Sustainability Director, Consumer Packaging NA, Berry Global, Inc.; and Matt Rudolf VP, International Business Development, SCS Global Services
Materials & Containers
Advanced Recycling not the First Tech to Win Over Skeptics
The mass balance approach and its traceability underpinnings require validation for credibility, say certification provider panelists. Overcoming CPG skepticism of the nascent tech, and educating consumers, is key according to early adopter converters.
Unknown
PMMI News
PMMI Foundation Awards nearly $200,000 in Academic Scholarships
Maxresdefault 649c66e70cd74
Sustainability
Sustainable Packaging Innovations: Unlocking the Power of Reusable and Refillable Packaging
Sustainable Packaging: Dish detergent
Sustainability
20 New Sustainable Packaging Innovations
Packaging waste sortation at a materials recovery facility (MRF).
Package Design
Column: Is HolyGrail 2.0 Proving Viable at Scale?
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Packaging World's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover Our Content Hub
New Tips for Your Best Coding & Marking Operation Yet
Whether you’re looking at coding and marking equipment for primary packages or cases and pallets, you won’t want to miss our new Playbook that offers best practices, tips, and insights into selecting and operating coding & marking equipment. Download today!
Read More
New Tips for Your Best Coding & Marking Operation Yet
Products
Go Fa 10 And 12 Group
Collaborative Cobots
The GoFa 10 and GoFa 12 collaborative cobots from ABB are designed to handle payloads of up to 10 and 12 kilograms and are Cat 3/PLd safety certified for close collaboration with human workers.
Redesigned Torque Limiter
Lot and Date Coding Module
More Products
In Print
Packaging World May 2023
May 2023
Packaging World April 2023
April 2023
Packaging World Buyers Guide 2023
Buyers Guide 2023
Packaging World Craft Brew 2023
Craft Brew 2023
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Pw Coding Flat Hero
Coding, Printing & Labeling
Coding & Marking Playbook
Pw Conveying 2023
Robotics
Conveying, Feeding, and Handling Playbook
Pw 2022 Emerging Brands Bottles Base Hero
Beverage
Packaging World News Roundup: Bottles and Cans
Pw 2022 Cm&pq2 Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Co-Packing and Manufacturing
View more »