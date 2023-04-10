Nestlé, ScottsMiracle-Gro, and Les Jardins de Gaïa Introduce Refillable Packaging Innovations

New Tool: ProSource
Nestlé and Circolution Reusable Container Trial, ScottsMiracle-Gro Weed Killer Refill Pouch, Les Jardins de Gaïa Plastic-Free Refill Display

See a few examples of refillable packaging innovations by Nestlé, ScottsMiracle-Gro, and Les Jardins de Gaïa from ThePackHub’s March Packaging Innovation Briefing Report.

Apr 10, 2023
Nestlé, Hoppenworth & Ploch, and BE.AN are trialing circulotion's 'Anita in Steel' reusable packaging.
Nestlé, Hoppenworth & Ploch, and BE.AN are trialing circulotion's "Anita in Steel" reusable packaging.
The trend towards refillable and reusable packaging is gaining momentum as more companies explore ways to reduce their use of single-use, hard-to-recycle packaging. This growth is partly driven by the goal of the Plastic Pact to deliver reusable packaging by 2025. Many of these initiatives are coming from start-up and smaller brands, but multinational companies are also beginning to test the waters with small-scale trials and pilots. The dry food, household, and health and beauty sectors are currently the most active in this area.

Nestlé Trials Stainless Steel Reusable Packaging

Frankfurt start-up company circolution has developed and produced a reusable solution which can be used across all food segments and makes it easy for consumers to save on packaging. They can buy their favorite product and return the packaging to the normal deposit machine after enjoying it. Their stainless steel containers are compatible with existing deposit machines in German supermarkets. “Anita in Steel” is the name of the first packaging solution and is ideal for foods with a long shelf life. circolutionis currently testing with Nesquik from Nestlé, and coffee roasters Hoppenworth & Ploch and BE.AN. After around five life cycles, the ecological impact corresponds to that of single-use glass packaging. However, the stainless steel cup can be used up to 75 times. “Anita in Steel” can therefore save around 36 kilograms of glass. For plastic, this value is estimated at five kilograms. Rewe is currently testing the packs in four of its stores.

ScottsMiracle-Gro Offers Concentrated Refill Option for Weed and Grass Killer

Ohio-based ScottsMiracle-Gro has launched a refill pouch for its Ortho GroundClear Super Concentrate weed and grass killer. The pouch, which contains 5oz of concentrate, converts into 0.5 gallons of weed killer. The pouch is a construction of PET/PA/PE (polyethylene terephthalate/nylon/polyethylene) film and is topped with a 20-mm child-resistant cap. According to Scotts, the new packaging reduces waste by up to 90% when compared to a 1-gal refill bottle and provides a smaller on-shelf footprint for retailers. It also requires less storage space in the consumer’s home versus a standard-size bottle. The company intends to look for more sustainable options for the refill pouches. The Ortho GroundClear Super Concentrate flexible pouch refill is available in more than 850 stores around the U.S., as well as online on sites that include Amazon and Scotts Miracle-Gro. A two-pack of the concentrate is priced at $18.49.

   Read Packaging World's story on ScottsMiracle-Gro's new refill format for lawn-care concentrates

Les Jardins de Gaïa Organic Teas Displayed in Plastic-Free In-Store Cabinets

Les Jardins de Gaïa, based in Alsace, France, has been championing 100% organic and fair trade teas since 1994. They have now introduced a refill cabinet that allows retailers of their teas to display their product in store refill displays which are ‘zero plastic’. These are made from solid pine and glass to meet consumers’ expectations who want to limit their environmental impact. The company is offering its resellers the use of Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certified solid pine furniture to display and sell its teas and rooibos at their points of sale. The cabinet is available in two versions, one which features six glass containers and another which has 12 containers. The glass containers are airtight to preserve the aromas of the tea leaves.

