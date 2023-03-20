Burger King, SC Johnson, and Fenty Skin Offer Refillable Packaging Solutions

New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.
Start Your Search

Burger King Reusable Cup Partnership, SC Johnson Refillable Cleaning Products, Fenty Skin Limited-Edition Refillable Body Cream Pot

See a few examples of refillable packaging innovations by Burger King, SC Johnson, and Fenty Skin from ThePackHub’s February Packaging Innovation Briefing Report.

ThePackHub
Mar 20, 2023
Burger King partners with Recup to offer reusable cups in Germany.
Burger King partners with Recup to offer reusable cups in Germany.
ThePackHub

The trend toward refillable and reusable packaging is gaining momentum as more companies explore ways to reduce their use of single-use, hard-to-recycle packaging. This growth is partly driven by the goal of the Plastic Pact to deliver reusable packaging by 2025. Many of these initiatives are coming from start-up and smaller brands, but multinational companies are also beginning to test the waters with small-scale trials and pilots. The dry food, household, and health and beauty sectors are currently the most active in this area.

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.

Burger King partners with Recup to offer reusable cups in Germany.Burger King partners with Recup to offer reusable cups in Germany.ThePackHubBurger King Offers Reusable Cups in German Restaurants

Fast food giant Burger King has formed a partnership with reusable cup company Recup to supply their reusable cups in German restaurants. From the start of 2023, customers in all 750 Burger King restaurants have been able to order drinks, milkshakes and ice cream in reusable cups. The move follows a successful trial in selected restaurants in the Cologne area as part of a reusable pilot project. The pilot project has provided important insights for the nationwide launch of an attractive reusable system that guests can easily use. A deposit of €1 (£0.88) is paid for Recupcups and lids, which means a deposit of €2 for a drink with a lid. The return is possible in every Burger King restaurant and at over 16,500 Recuppartners throughout Germany. After being returned, the cups are cleaned in the catering dishwashers like normal tableware and then returned to the cycle.

SC Johnson introduces its Dissolve Concentrated Pods refillable packaging solution for select products.SC Johnson introduces its Dissolve Concentrated Pods refillable packaging solution for select products.ThePackHubSC Johnson Moves to Refillable Packs for Select Cleaning Products

A major cleaning products manufacturer has launched products that are reusable and refillable. SC Johnson has introduced its Dissolve system which features dissolvable pod concentrates and a reusable PET (polyethylene terephthalate). The company has introduced Dissolve Concentrated Pods for its Windex Glass Cleaner, Windex Multisurface Cleaner, Scrubbing Bubbles Bathroom Cleaner, and Fantastik Kitchen Cleaner. To create the cleaner, users drop the pod into the empty bottle, fill the container up to its shoulder with warm water, twist on the spray dispenser, and shake the bottle to dissolve the pod.

   Read Packaging World's article to learn more about SC Johnson's Dissolve Concentrated Pods

Fenty Skin releases limited edition Valentine's Day refillable body cream potFenty Skin releases limited edition Valentine's Day refillable body cream potThePackHubFenty Skin Refillable body Cream Jar in Limited Edition Color for Valentine’s Day

Fenty Skin, a brand led by Robyn Rihanna Fenty, has launched a new limited edition product in time for Valentine’s Day. Butta Drop Shimmering Whipped Oil Body Cream is in a ‘hot pink’ pot, rather than the standard lavender. The outer part of the jar is designed to be kept to reuse with a refill. Once it’s empty, users press up from the inner ring to pop the refill out. Butta Drop Vanilla Dream Whipped Oil Body Cream is infused with a rose gold pearl, which gives the formula its shimmer. The moisturizer contains nearly 25% rich butters, restorative tropical oils, and extracts. Ingredients include Barbados cherry, and super-humectant glycerin. Rihanna paired her billowy black Schiaparelli Couture gown with the body cream to the Golden Globe Awards, and the product was sold out the next day at Sephora.

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.

Companies in this article
SC Johnson
Sephora
Fill out the form below to request more information about Burger King Reusable Cup Partnership, SC Johnson Refillable Cleaning Products, Fenty Skin Limited-Edition Refillable Body Cream Pot
Related Stories
Luna Yu, founder and CEO of Genecis (l.), and Phoebe Wang, investment partner and head of the Female Founder Initiative, Amazon.
Sustainability
Amazon Invests in Female-Led Bioplastics Company
Un Pac Ked Podcast Social 106
Sustainability
Special Six-Part unPACKED Sustainability Series: Pt. 1 - Advanced Recycling
Laird Superfood's K-Cups compostable coffee pods.
Sustainability
Compostable Packaging Innovations from Laird Superfood, The Good Snack Company, and Jubiles
Bulk Bag Filling: Increase Throughput and Operator-Equipment Efficiency
Sponsor Content
Bulk Bag Filling: Increase Throughput and Operator-Equipment Efficiency
Top Stories
Burger King partners with Recup to offer reusable cups in Germany.
Sustainability
Burger King, SC Johnson, and Fenty Skin Offer Refillable Packaging Solutions
See a few examples of refillable packaging innovations by Burger King, SC Johnson, and Fenty Skin from ThePackHub’s February Packaging Innovation Briefing Report.
CPGs are finding benefits to robot-related technologies like collaborative robots and autonomous mobile robots.
Robotics
Robots Stand Out in an Automated Future
Un Pac Ked Podcast Social Episode 107
Podcasts
Six-Part unPACKED Sustainability Series: Pt. 2 - Aluminum
Mars’ transition from a petroleum-based polypropylene film wrap to one made of advanced-recycled, recyclable materials for its KIND snack bar is the culmination of a closed-loop collaboration between Mars, Landbell Group, and SABIC.
Materials & containers
KIND Bar Wrap Closes the Loop
Let's talk Hummingbird® digital print.
Sponsor Content
Let's talk Hummingbird® digital print.
How to ensure your best conveying project yet
Read our latest Playbook to discover how to ensure efficient product handling, best practices for specifying conveyor and container handling equipment, and top tips for a successful pack line startup.
Download Now
How to ensure your best conveying project yet
Test Your Smarts
Take Packaging World's sustainability quiz to prove your knowledge!
Take Quiz
Test Your Smarts
Products
Pr15a Buck It Tks25 Bucket Lids Denester
Bucket Filling System
Shemesh’s BuckIt TKS25 bucket filling system features automated feeding for both buckets and bucket lids with separate continuous denesting machines each featuring a servo-driven interchangeable vertical carousel cartridge for continuous denesting.
Conveyor System
HF/F/S Machine
More Products
In Print
Packaging World February 2023
February 2023
Packaging World January 2023
January 2023
Packaging World December 2022
December 2022
Packaging World November 2022
November 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Pw Conveying 2023
Robotics
Conveying, Feeding, and Handling Playbook
Pw 2022 Emerging Brands Bottles Base Hero
Beverage
Packaging World News Roundup: Bottles and Cans
Pw 2022 Cm&pq2 Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Co-Packing and Manufacturing
Pw Contract Packaging Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Contract Packaging
View more »