New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.
Start Your Search

Mars Wrigley to Switch to Paper-Based Packaging in Australia

Popular candy bars Snickers, Milky Way, and Mars Bar will be packaged in a paper film with ultra-thin plastic layer, making the flow-wrapped packs curbside recyclable in what the company says is a world first.

Lindy Hughson
Dec 21, 2022
The packaging will incorporate the Australasian Recycling Label (ARL) to provide clear instructions to consumers on how to recycle.
The packaging will incorporate the Australasian Recycling Label (ARL) to provide clear instructions to consumers on how to recycle.

Article first appeared in Australia’s PKN Packaging News on Nov. 28, 2022. 

Mars Wrigley Australia’s move to paper-based wrappers for its chocolate bar lines marks a world-first for the company and is in line with the growing global trend for brands to switch from single-use plastics and adopt fiber-based packaging materials that it says are curbside recyclable. Media Resources Mars Wrigley Confectionery Lockup Rgb Fpo (1)

The company will roll out the new paper-based packaging for its Mars Bar, Snickers, and Milky Way chocolate bar lines nationally from April next year, with plans for its full chocolate bar portfolio to transition.

The packaging, made from sustainably sourced FSC-certified paper, was developed and trialed at Mars Wrigley’s manufacturing site in Ballarat, Australia. The Ballarat-based R&D team leading this project is pioneering paper-based sustainable packaging solutions for the Mars Wrigley business globally. The plan is for the technology, learnings, and insights developed and deployed locally in Australia to be shared and implemented in other Mars Wrigley markets across the globe. Logos Mars Wrigley Confectionery 16

The packaging material is manufactured locally by Amcor. Chris Hutton, R&D director, told PKN, “As this is a world-first for Mars Wrigley, we didn’t have a playbook or a road map to follow, so our local R&D team worked really closely with Amcor Australia and New Zealand to come up with a solution that maintained the quality and freshness of our product, whilst working efficiently with our machinery and technology in the factory.

“They have been an incredible partner to work with and they’ve played a pivotal role in getting to where we are today.” PKN asked about the composition of the paper material, and how it was achieving the requisite barrier properties, to which Hutton responded, “Our paper-based packaging is made up of 86 percent paper, a thin plastic barrier to ensure the quality and freshness of the product is maintained, seals and inks for labelling. While the packaging features a very thin plastic barrier, it remains able to be recycled via curbside recycling as validated by APCO’s PREP tool.”

   Packaging Word covered another Mars Wrigley transition from plastic- to paper-based flow-packed candy bars in the Balisto brand in 2021. Read the story here. 

Hutton confirmed Mars Wrigley is currently working on the second iteration of this packaging, which will remove the thin plastic barrier, and this will be available by the end of 2023.

“The transition to paper-based packaging for our locally made chocolate bars marks a significant milestone in our sustainability journey,” says Andrew Leakey, general manager of Mars Wrigley Australia. “Mars’ ongoing investment in local R&D has allowed us to be agile and create solutions that have a positive impact on our environment, meet our stringent quality and food safety standards but are also convenient for our consumers to recycle via curbside recycling.” Logos Mars Wrigley Confectionery 23

Leakey says ensuring consumers had easy access to recycle the new packaging was “crucially important” to the company. “As one of the largest snacks and treats manufacturers in Australia, Mars has a responsibility to reduce our environmental footprint right across our business, including packaging. The launch of our new paper-based packaging is a significant step for us towards our local and global packaging targets.”

The step by Mars has been welcomed by Australian Packaging Covenant Organisation (APCO) CEO Chris Foley, who said Mars Wrigley’s new packaging was a prime example of innovation within the food industry to meet packaging targets.

“Mars Wrigley’s switch to paper-based packaging sets an “excellent example to all businesses in Australia of the critical role innovative packaging formats that are more readily recyclable play in meeting the 2025 National Packaging Targets,” Foley says.

The packaging will incorporate the Australasian Recycling Label (ARL) to provide clear instructions to consumers on how to recycle. Once the Australian-made chocolate bar portfolio is fully transitioned to paper-based packaging, Mars Wrigley says it is set to eliminate more than 360 tonnes [397 tons] of plastic from its value chain. This, the company says, will contribute to its aim of creating a circular economy and achieving the 2025 National Packaging Targets. Logos Mars Wrigley Confectionery 17

Mars Wrigley’s transition to FSC-certified paper materials for its wrappers is a move applauded by CEO of FSC Australia and New Zealand, Melanie Robertson, who says it “sends an essential message about the importance of choosing forest-friendly alternatives to single-use plastics”.

“FSC ANZ is proud to partner with Mars Wrigley and congratulates them on this demonstration of support for the responsible management of the world’s forests.”

As part of the company’s commitment to its $1B Sustainable in a Generation plan, Mars Wrigley says it is “committed both in Australia and globally to supporting and creating a circular economy where packaging never becomes waste.”

Mars Wrigley’s new paper-based packaging will be available on 47- and 64-g Mars Bars, 44- and 64-g Snickers, and 45-g Milky Way at all leading supermarkets and convenience stores in Australia beginning in April 2023. 

Companies in this article
Amcor
Related Stories
In its recycling report, NAPCOR documented the largest amount of post-consumer PET ever collected, with bottle collection in the U.S. exceeding 1.9 billion pounds for the first time.
Sustainability
PET Collection Rate for Recycling Reaches Highest Level Ever in 2021: NAPCOR Report
Mondelez's Cadbury chocolate packaging with 30% recycled plastic.
Sustainability
Innovative Recycling Solutions Developed By Mondelez, Domino Printing Services, and TekniPlex Healthcare
Coca Cola Record Sleeve W Record
Sustainability
Coca-Cola’s ‘Recycled Records’ Connects Music Sampling, Recycling
Let's talk Hummingbird® digital print.
Sponsor Content
Let's talk Hummingbird® digital print.
Top Stories
The packaging will incorporate the Australasian Recycling Label (ARL) to provide clear instructions to consumers on how to recycle.
Sustainability
Mars Wrigley to Switch to Paper-Based Packaging in Australia
Popular candy bars Snickers, Milky Way, and Mars Bar will be packaged in a paper film with ultra-thin plastic layer, making the flow-wrapped packs curbside recyclable in what the company says is a world first.
Truck And Boxes
Business intelligence
Growing Pains in Direct to Consumer E-Commerce
Buoy Hydration Drops
Package Design
3 Recovery Drink Packages That Signal Hydration
PMMI Scholarship recipients from left to right: Hector Moya, Morgan Bartholomew, Yash Dhote, and Blake Strickland (not pictured)
PMMI news
PMMI Foundation Awards $16,000 in Fall Scholarships to Students
Let's talk Hummingbird® digital print.
Sponsor Content
Let's talk Hummingbird® digital print.
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Packaging World's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover Our Content Hub
Test Your Smarts
Take Packaging World's sustainability quiz to prove your knowledge!
Take Quiz
Test Your Smarts
Products
Lenticular2
Lenticular Security Labels
Nanografix offers lenticular security labels designed to allow an image to be shown with an optical illusion, movement, elevation, and depth in a variety of viewing angles.
Industrial Collaborative Robot
Automatic Bag Inserter, Bag Uncuffer for Bulk Bagging
More Products
In Print
Packaging World November 2022
November 2022
Packaging World October 2022
October 2022
Packaging World PACK EXPO Chicago Showcase 2022
PACK EXPO Chicago Showcase 2022
Packaging World September 2022
September 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Pw 2022 Emerging Brands Bottles Base Hero
Beverage
Packaging World News Roundup: Bottles and Cans
Pw 2022 Cm&pq2 Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Co-Packing and Manufacturing
Pw Contract Packaging Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Contract Packaging
Pw 2022 Sustainability For Health And Beauty Base Hero
Sustainability
Health and Beauty Relies on Sustainability for Innovation
View more »